Blu-ray Review: UFO – Showtime

Whenever I went into the Record Hole during the late ’80s, owner John Swain always seemed to have a UFO record at the front of a bin. The British band was part of the same wave of hard rock and heavy metal that gave us Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and Judas Priest. While they didn’t get much airplay, I always had to check out the album cover. At their prime, the band’s artwork was done by the legendary design firm Hipgnosis known for Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd’s jacket imagery. The cover for Force It featured a couple in a bathtub getting freaky. Later I’d learn that was Genesis P-Orridge and Cosey Fanni Tutti from Throbbing Gristle. Even though our college radio station at NC State was all about playing chainsaw rock, UFO wasn’t part of the rotation. The main thing I knew about the band was that guitarist Michael Schenker joined them after quitting the Scorpions before splitting to form the Michael Schenker Group. A lot of metal performers would name check the band as an influence. If you’re curious about the band, UFO – Showtime is a perfect entry point as they perform the tracks off their classic live album Strangers in the Night along with a few new (to 2005) tracks.

The concert is a special gig at the Pumpwerks in Wilhelmshaven Germany on May 13, 2005. The band has always had a loyal following in Germany especially since Michael Schenker was part of them for a few years. The one constant member of UFO is lead singer Phil Mogg. He’s in fine form this night vocally. He commands the stage in his black t-shirt and black leather pants. Also back on the stage is bassist Pete Way. He had quit the original band back in 1982 and was back again for this tour. Guitarist and Keyboardist Paul Raymond had joined the band in 1976 and been off and on until his passing in 2019. Guitarist Vinnie Moore was a recent addition at this point although he stuck around until the band finally retired in 2024. Vinnie builds on the solos created by Michael Schenker. Finally, there’s drummer Jason Bonham who was around for the You Are Here album and the live Showtime album (from this concert). You might remember Jason from his band Bonham and when he filled in for his father John Bonham on Led Zeppelin’s 2007 reunion concert at the O2 arena. They’re a great band for presenting the best of UFO’s songbook. You can focus on the performance since there’s not any distracting elements to the stage. This is just all about the rock on the stage at Pumpwerks.

The setlist for the concert portion is “Mother Mary,” “When Daylight Goes To Town,” “Let It Roll,” “I’m A Loser,” “This Kid’s,” “The Wild One,” “Fighting Man,” “Only You Can Rock Me, “Baby Blue,” “Mr. Freeze,” “Love To Love,” “Too Hot To Handle,” “Lights Out,” “Rock Bottom,” “Doctor Doctor,” “Shoot Shoot,” “Pack It Up And Go,” “Try Me,” “Love To Love,” “Slipping Away,” “Cherry” and “Profession Of Violence.”

UFO – Showtime gives a sense of the band’s legacy. They were more than just visually compelling album covers. I really regret not grabbing more of their records from the Record Hole back in 1988. The fans are really into the performance this evening. UFO picked a perfect night to touch down and record a show.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The 1080p image looks fine. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0 stereo. It sounds so smooth coming off the stage.

Making of Blu-ray (5:04) shows them loading up the band’s equipment and setting up the cameras at the Pumpwerk. One fan came all the way from Australia for the show. The crew talk about how they got into listening to UFO’s music.

Studio Songs (29:06) has them recording in the studio “Pack It Up And Go,” “Try Me, “Love To Love,” “Slipping Away” “Cherry” and “Profession of Violence.” They are at the Peppermint Park Studios in Hanover, Germany.

Band Biography (5:01) is a scrolling text about how the band was named after the UFO club. There’s plenty of mention of the live album Strangers in the Night.

Discography (1:21) has cars with all the records and the songs on them. You can see the Throbbing Gristle shower cover.

Rockboat (13:12) give us a glimpse of what the band goes through when they are part of a metal cruise with a luxury liner docked in Finland. The members get their own luggage at the airport.

USA 2004 (4:08) are highlights of their US tour.

History (27:56) are interview with the Phil Mogg and Pete Way about how UFO came together back in the late ’60s. They get into how they were on tour with the Scorpions when they lost their guitarist because he forgot his passport. They asked the Scorpions if Michael Schenker could play with them and they invited him to stick around. They go through all the other band lineups and album

Bonus Statements (15:14) has the band members talk about things including what drugs they used to take when the band was on top.

Cleopatra Entertainment presents UFO – Showtime. Directed by Markus Engel. Music by UFO. Starring Phil Mogg, Pete Way, Vinnie Moore, Paul Raymond & Jason Bonham. Running Time: 97 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: September 6, 2024.

Here’s John Swain and later you’ll see the Record Hole