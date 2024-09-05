Blu-ray Review: John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers – Up Close and Personal – Live In Texas

When John Mayall passed away in July at 90, most of the obituaries focused on how Eric Clapton quit the Yardbirds to join Mayall’s Bluebreakers. Mayall was well respected in the early ’60s for his devotion to the blues. Clapton wasn’t the only noted rock star to have been a member of his constantly changing band. Fleetwood Mac members John McVie, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Green had spent time with him. Clapton’s Cream member bassist Jack Bruce had also studied under John. Others Bluesbreakers alumni over the decades include Aynsley Dunbar (Frank Zappa & Jeff Beck), Mick Taylor (Rolling Stones) and even Patrick “Putter” Smith (one of the killers in Diamonds Are Forever). Mayall’s legend as the godfather of the British Blues grew. Queen Elizabeth II named him an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2005. He finally got into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year although the ceremony isn’t until October. Another posthumous induction because Hall of Famer voters dragged their feet. The one thing most of the American obits lacked was any reference to his actual music. Classic rock stations around here don’t actual play any of his 36 studio albums. The only place that I’ve ever heard his music is on Little Steven’s Underground Garage. John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers – Up Close and Personal – Live In Texas gives you a sense of what it was like when Mayall and his band showed up in your town at the end of the ’90s.

The concert video isn’t one show or venue although the two concerts are from the same city. When Mayall and The Bluesbreakers came to Houston, Texas in 1998 and 1999, they were filmed at Billy Blues and Rockefellers. Musically you can’t tell them apart since on both shows, Mayall has the same members of the Bluesbreakers. Buddy Whittington handles the guitar while bassist John (JP) Paulus and drummer Joe Yuele take care of the rhythm section. They know the proper way to let Mayall shine if he’s on keyboards, guitar or harmonica while singing. If you want to figure which show the song is from: Mayall wears a dark tanktop at Billy Blues and a short sleeve jersey at Rockefellers. Both shows sound great. The stages for both clubs are rather bare except at Rockefellers there’s a Christmas tree in the corner that’s only lit on the bottom half.

The blues setlist for the Blu-ray includes “White Line Fever,” “Nature’s Disappearing,” “My Country Girl,” “Congo Square,” “A Hard Road,” The Voodoo Music,” “Always A Brand New Road” and “Room to Move.” In between the songs Mayalls is interviewed backstage about his career. Often he shares background on the next song. He mentions that guitarist Whittington is from the Fort Worth, Texas area which explains why they feel at home in the Lone Star state at these concerts. John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers – Up Close and Personal – Live In Texas gives you a deeper appreciate of Mayall’s music and not just the list of musicians that had played with him.

The Video is 1.33:1 full frame. The cameras filming the action on stage are rather tight on Mayle so you can see his finger work when he’s playing the guitar. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo. The music sounds great when the band starts to jam.

Cleopatra Entertainment presents John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers – Up Close and Personal – Live In Texas. Directed by Alan Ames & Brock Allman. Starring John Mayall, Buddy Whittington, John Paulus and Joe Yuele. Running Time: 59 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: September 6, 2024.