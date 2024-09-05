Tinto Brass’ Cheeky! flashes on 4K UHD in October

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

Tinto Brass’s name is back in theaters with the recut of Caligula playing theaters. However the director didn’t recut the infamous movie about the Roman emperor. It’s still not his vision. The good news is that a film Tinto Brass directed and oversaw the editing is getting upgraded to 4K UHD. Cheeky! is about the things people will do to have a nice apartment in London. The film promises to be as cheeky as its title. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics with all the details:

Cheeky Uhd Slipcase 3d Key Art With Sticker

Cult Epics third 4K UHD Release of Tinto Brass: CHEEKY! 

on October 22, 2024 

Los Angeles, CA (September, 2024) 

CHEEKY! 4K UHD+Blu-ray / Blu-ray

World Premiere on 4K UHD & new 4K Transfer on Blu-ray.

Will you be able to endure the sexy hilarity as Carla visits London? She’s a big hit with everyone – except her boyfriend Matteo, who seethes with jealousy when she meets the horny lesbian real estate agent Moira. 

Beautiful shot and featuring a head-banging soundtrack, Cheeky! is sure to have you glued to the screen. Tinto Brass’ most sexy and joyful film. Cult Epics presents the 4K UHD world premiere and 4K Transfer on Blu-ray of the Uncut and Uncensored version with new and vintage bonus features.

The Trailer can be seen here:

Tinto Brass’ CHEEKY! 4K Trailer on Vimeo

CHEEKY! 4K UHD+Blu-ray / Blu-ray

Price:                                    $49.95 / $34.95

Street Date:                              October 22, 2024

Production Year:                      2000

Country:                                   Italy

Video run time:           Approx. 91 Mins

Language:                                English & Italian language w/optional English subtitles

Aspect Ratio:                           1.66:1

Audio:                                      DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround/2.0 Stereo 

Label:                                       Cult Epics

Distributor:                              MVD Entertainment Group 

Blu-ray/DVD Cat.no.              CE219/CE220

BD/DVD UP                           881190021996 / 881190022092

Rating:                                     Not Rated

Region:                                    Region Free

SPECIAL FEATURES

4K UHD BLU-RAY

New 4K Transfer (from original negative) & Restoration + HDR

New DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround/2.0 Stereo / English & Italian

New Audio Commentary by Eugenio Ercolani & Nathaniel Thompson

Theatrical Trailers

BLU- RAY

New 4K Transfer (from original negative) & Restoration

New DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround/2.0 Stereo / English & Italian

New Audio Commentary by Eugenio Ercolani & Nathaniel Thompson

New Interview with cinematographer Massimo Di Venanzo

New Isolated Score by Pino Donaggio

Backstage with Tinto Brass (2000)

Theatrical Trailers

Photo Gallery 

Dual-layered Disc

PRINT

Slipcase

Reversible sleeve with original Italian Uncensored poster art

20-page illustrated booklet w/Essay by Eugenio Ercolani and Domenico Monetti

4 Repro Italian Lobby Card Prints (First Pressing 4K UHD Only)

Also available:

CE214/CE215 ALL LADIES DO IT 4K UHD+Blu-ray

CE216/CE217 FRIVOLOUS LOLA 4K UHD+Blu-ray

Mvd Cheeky Sale Sheet To Email
Cheeky Uhd Exploding Art Mvd 1400x1400 (1)
Cheeky Still 1

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Spider Man #7 Spoilers 0 Banner Humberto Ramos 2nd Print Spider Boy

Marvel Comics & Spider-Man #7 Spoilers: Major Retcon As Billed-As-Classic Spider-Man Sidekick No Longer Severed From The Great Web!

Cm Punk Vs Jon Moxley Aew Banner E1661283501639

AEW Dynamite 8/24/22 Sees New AEW Undisputed World Champion Crowned! Is It CM Punk Or Jon Moxley?

Devils Reign Spoilers Mark Bagley Connecting Covers 2 Scaled E1639408175217

Marvel Comics & Devil’s Reign #3 Spoilers & Review: Purple Armageddon?!

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector