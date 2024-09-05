Tinto Brass’ Cheeky! flashes on 4K UHD in October

Tinto Brass’s name is back in theaters with the recut of Caligula playing theaters. However the director didn’t recut the infamous movie about the Roman emperor. It’s still not his vision. The good news is that a film Tinto Brass directed and oversaw the editing is getting upgraded to 4K UHD. Cheeky! is about the things people will do to have a nice apartment in London. The film promises to be as cheeky as its title. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics with all the details:

Cult Epics third 4K UHD Release of Tinto Brass: CHEEKY!

on October 22, 2024

Los Angeles, CA (September, 2024)

CHEEKY! 4K UHD+Blu-ray / Blu-ray

World Premiere on 4K UHD & new 4K Transfer on Blu-ray.

Will you be able to endure the sexy hilarity as Carla visits London? She’s a big hit with everyone – except her boyfriend Matteo, who seethes with jealousy when she meets the horny lesbian real estate agent Moira.

Beautiful shot and featuring a head-banging soundtrack, Cheeky! is sure to have you glued to the screen. Tinto Brass’ most sexy and joyful film. Cult Epics presents the 4K UHD world premiere and 4K Transfer on Blu-ray of the Uncut and Uncensored version with new and vintage bonus features.

The Trailer can be seen here:

Tinto Brass’ CHEEKY! 4K Trailer on Vimeo

CHEEKY! 4K UHD+Blu-ray / Blu-ray

Price: $49.95 / $34.95

Street Date: October 22, 2024

Production Year: 2000

Country: Italy

Video run time: Approx. 91 Mins

Language: English & Italian language w/optional English subtitles

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround/2.0 Stereo

Label: Cult Epics

Distributor: MVD Entertainment Group

Blu-ray/DVD Cat.no. CE219/CE220

BD/DVD UP 881190021996 / 881190022092

Rating: Not Rated

Region: Region Free

SPECIAL FEATURES

4K UHD BLU-RAY

New 4K Transfer (from original negative) & Restoration + HDR

New DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround/2.0 Stereo / English & Italian

New Audio Commentary by Eugenio Ercolani & Nathaniel Thompson

Theatrical Trailers

BLU- RAY

New 4K Transfer (from original negative) & Restoration

New DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround/2.0 Stereo / English & Italian

New Audio Commentary by Eugenio Ercolani & Nathaniel Thompson

New Interview with cinematographer Massimo Di Venanzo

New Isolated Score by Pino Donaggio

Backstage with Tinto Brass (2000)

Theatrical Trailers

Photo Gallery

Dual-layered Disc

PRINT

Slipcase

Reversible sleeve with original Italian Uncensored poster art

20-page illustrated booklet w/Essay by Eugenio Ercolani and Domenico Monetti

4 Repro Italian Lobby Card Prints (First Pressing 4K UHD Only)

Also available:

CE214/CE215 ALL LADIES DO IT 4K UHD+Blu-ray

CE216/CE217 FRIVOLOUS LOLA 4K UHD+Blu-ray