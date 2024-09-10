Blu-ray Review: Nightmare On Elmo’s Street (The Girl-Centric Edition)

On a recent episode of The Golan Globus Theater podcast, the hosts got into how women are going crazy over the father character on Disney’s Bluey. This kiddie show about a dog family has turned into a fetish. Supposedly the plush of Bluey’s dad is a major seller for whatever reason. I’m not going to pass judgement since I’m about to review Nightmare On Elmo’s Street. Although to be fair, none of the ladies in this version of the film get freaky with a red fuzzy puppet from Sesame Street. In fact it seems that no trademarked characters actually appear in the film. Director Bill Zebub has created his own puppets that are eager to meet single women in their neighborhood. There’s also no visit from a janitor resembling Freddy Krueger. Although we do get a creepy cable TV guy not named Larry. There’s plenty of twisted action on the screen when women find themselves involved with demented felt.

The plot seems to involve a randy cable installer (Bill Zebub) who expects favors for giving ladies free premium cable channels on their boxes. One of his specialties is the Puppet Channel. Somehow there’s a strange magic that has the women he connects the cable to their apartment getting hooked up with various puppets and even a giant furry bear. The cable guy tries working his magic with one of the ladies except she’s really wanting to get busy with female roomie. Trouble is she’s busy with a puppet to notice. Can a man ever compete when a puppet is looking for a lady?

Nightmare On Elmo Street reminds me of the videos that you might find on an OnlyFans site focused on how a woman feels about felt. While the scenes between puppets and ladies might seem excessive, the hard rock/metal soundtrack takes the scenes up a level. This turns into a series of twisted music videos minus the bands distracting us with their faux solos. I never saw the original cut, but The Girl-Centric Edition does stick to the lady’s side of the story. If actress Erin Brown looks familiar, it’s because she also went by Misty Mundae in films from about a decade ago. Nightmare On Elmo Street is a strange and seductive film about women who can’t resist a puppet lover.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The movie was shot on video back in 2014. The transfer looks fine. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo. You’ll hear the hard rocking soundtrack extremely loud.

Bloops (155:48) appears to be every piece of videotape shot that didn’t end up in the film. You get to see how Bill Zebub works with his actresses. You’ll also get to see who is beneath the black robe in one scene.

Interviews (34:14) has all the actresses talk about their work

Pics (1:27) has the actresses on the set.

Bill Zebub Productions present Nightmare On Elmo’s Street: The Girl-Centric Edition. Directed by Bill Zebub. Screenplay by Bill Zebub. Starring Erin Brown (Misty Mundae), Rachel Crow, Vanna Blondelle and T. Running Time: 115 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: September 10, 2024.