Jackie Chan's Project A Collection arrives in October

Joe Corey

When Jackie Chan finally had his classic titles begin appearing on Blu-ray, fans rejoiced being able to see the Hong Kong cuts with the original soundtracks. While dozens were released over the last few years, one was missing. Not only is Project A and the sequel coming out in October, you’ll be able to see Jackie, Sammo Hung, Yuen Biao, and Dick Wei on 4K UHD. The action is going so detailed when you put the discs in the player. Here’s the press release from 88 Films with all the details on the bonus features:

88 Films Announces Jackie Chan’s Swashbuckling Adventure 

Project A

in Deluxe Limited-Edition 

4K & Special Edition Blu-ray Box Sets  

10/15/24

88 Films is proud to announce the Oct 15th release of Jackie Chan’s action-comedy Project A and Project A: Part II in a Deluxe Limited-Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray and Special Edition Blu ray box set.  

Project A and Project A: Part II showcase director and superstar Jackie Chan (Supercop) at his very best. The swashbuckling adventure series set in the 19th century casts Chan as Dragon Ma, a lieutenant of the Hong Kong military police. 

Project A pits Dragon against a band of pirates who, after calamitous attempts at being captured, have the hero thinking outside of the box. He then decides to team up with an unusual array of cohorts, including a thief, a Navy admiral, and a police officer, to take down the terrorizers of the high seas. 

Project A: Part II has Dragon infiltrating the ranks of Hong Kong’s police department to investigate the newly minted police chief, who happens to be associated with the criminals and mobsters he’s been making a show of arresting.  

Both films feature Sammo HungYuen Biao, and Dick Wei, among others, and an impressive array of elaborate and electrifying stunt work that elevated Chan to superstardom, including the Clock Tower Stunt that many consider Chan’s greatest.  

The limited-edition set comes in a slipcase with brand-new artwork from Kung Fu Bob with a perfect-bound book featuring critical essays on both films, six replica lobby cards, and a double-sided foldout poster.  

The special features include both the Hong Kong cut and extended Taiwan cut of the first film, an all-new interview with stuntman Mars recorded in 2024, archival interviews with Jackie Chan, the cast, writers, producers and stuntmen, newly translated subtitles, and more. 

The Project A Collection: 4 Disc Deluxe Limited Edition [4k Ultra HD +Blu-ray]

Jackie Chan stars as a swashbuckling turn-of-the-century coast guard, hot on the trail of cutthroat pirates, smugglers and corrupt police officers!

The Project A Collection: 4 Disc Deluxe Limited Edition [4k Ultra HD +Blu-ray]

Starring as a swashbuckling turn-of-the-century coast guard, hot on the trail of cutthroat pirates, smugglers and free-wheeling police officers, Jackie Chan treats his audience to a fun-filled, action-packed motion-picture experience, showing him at his most reckless and brilliant in a film that has become a benchmark standard for other filmmakers to follow.

PROJECT A – Dragon Ma (Jackie Chan, Rush Hour) is a lieutenant in the 19th-century Hong Kong marines. Pirates have been terrorizing local waters, with assistance from the corrupt authorities. Dragon Ma hopes to defeat the evil pirate clan led by Sanpao (Dick Wei), but his plan is short-circuited. Ma then teams with a navy admiral (Hak Suen Lau), a police captain Tzu (Biao Yuen) and a crafty thief (Sammo Hung) in a new round of high-seas battles with Sanpao and his pirates.

PROJECT A: PART II – Corrupt police inspector Chun (David Lam) has made himself the most powerful law enforcement officer in Hong Kong by staging high-profile arrests of the criminals and mobsters with whom he’s in cahoots. The British authorities know Chun is a dirty cop but have not been able to infiltrate his inner circle. Enter fearless and incorruptible military policeman “Dragon Ma” Yun (Jackie Chan), who comes back to his hometown to pose as Chun’s new right-hand man and take down both cops and criminals.

Bonus Materials

  • LIMITED EDITION 4 DISC BOX SET SPECIAL FEATURES:
  • Rigid Slipcase featuring new art by “Kung Fu” Bob O’Brien
  • Six double-sided collectable art cards
  • Double-sided foldout posters for both films
  • 100-page Illustrated collectors’ book featuring Labor of Love: Jackie’s PLAN A Worked Out by Thorsten Boose and Project A, No Plan B: A Look into how Project A I & II defined the Jackie Chan 1980s style by Paul Bramhall, PLUS Someone Will Know Me an inter
  • Double-sided artwork for both sleeves featuring new art by “Kung Fu” Bob O’Brien & original Hong Kong posters
  • PROJECT A SPECIAL BONUS FEATURES:
  • Brand new 4K Remaster of the Hong Kong Cut [106 mins] from the Original Negatives presented in Ultra High Definition (2160p) in original 2.39:1 Aspect Ratio with Dolby Vision encoding (HDR10 Compatible)
  • Brand new 4K Remaster of the Extended Taiwanese Cut [115 mins] from the Original Negatives presented in Ultra High Definition (2160p) in original 2.39:1 Aspect Ratio with Dolby Vision encoding (HDR10 Compatible)
  • Cantonese & Mandarin-language options in Dolby Atmos and mono with newly translated subtitles and English Mono Dub [Mandarin Inserts during extended scenes in Taiwanese Cut]
  • Audio commentary by Frank Djeng and FJ DeSanto [Hong Kong Cut]
  • Solo audio commentary by Frank Djeng [Hong Kong Cut]
  • Interview with Jackie Chan’s Best Stunt Double, Mars Cheung
  • Dancing With Danger — Interview with Stunt God Mars
  • Master Killer — Interview with Grandmaster Lee Hoi-san
  • The Elusive Dragon — Interview with Yuen Biao
  • The Pirates Den — Interview with Dick Wei
  • Can’t Stop the Music – Interview with Composer Michael Lai
  • Project Collector with Paul Dre
  • Plan B — Writer Edward Tang on Project A
  • Out-takes
  • Japanese Version Ending
  • The Making of Project A
  • Lunar New Year Introduction [Mandarin with English Subtitles]
  • Hong Kong Trailer
  • English Trailer
  • Stills Gallery
  • PROJECT A PART II SPECIAL BONUS FEATURES:
  • Brand new 4K Remaster of the Hong Kong Cut [107 mins] from the Original Negatives presented in Ultra High Definition (2160p) in original 2.39:1 Aspect Ratio with Dolby Vision encoding (HDR10 Compatible)
  • Brand new 4K Remaster of the Export Cut [98 mins] from the Original Negatives presented in Ultra High Definition (2160p) in original 2.39:1 Aspect Ratio with Dolby Vision encoding (HDR10 Compatible)
  • Cantonese-language options in mono and Dolby Atmos and Mandarin mono with newly translated subtitles [Hong Kong Cut]
  • English Mono Dub [Export Cut]
  • Audio commentary by Frank Djeng and FJ DeSanto [Hong Kong Cut]
  • Interview with Anthony Carpio
  • The Big Boss — Interview with Chan Wai-Man
  • Someone Will Know Me — 1988 documentary focusing on three members of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team
  • Japanese Ending
  • Full-Screen Jackie Chan Recording Session
  • Hong Kong Trailer
  • Export Trailer
  • Tai Seng Trailer
  • Stills Gallery

About Joe Corey

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
