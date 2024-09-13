Born on the Fourth of July gets 4K UHD in November

Oliver Stone’s film Born on the Fourth of July made a major impact when it arrived before Christmas of 1989. The true story of Vietnam vet Ron Kovic who came back from the war in a wheelchair dealt with his wounds and the question of patriotism. The movie allowed Tom Cruise to show he could handle a serious dramatic role. He received his first Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Ron Kovic. Now the moving film is coming out on 4K UHD in November with a new bonus features including an Oliver Stone interview. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

BOWING ON 4K UHD THIS VETERAN’S DAY,

BORN ON THE FOURTH OF JULY (COLLECTOR’S EDITION)

AVAILABLE FROM SHOUT! STUDIOS

ON NOVEMBER 12TH, 2024

Los Angeles, CA – This Veteran’s Day, Oliver Stone’s acclaimed film Born on the Fourth of July arrives on 4K UHD for the first time. Available November 12, Born On The Fourth Of July (Collector’s Edition) 4K, presented In Dolby Vision and sporting all-new Dolby Atmos, 5.1 and 2.0 sound mixes, features a brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative, supervised and approved by Director Oliver Stone, a NEW Audio Commentary by film critic Matt Zoller Seitz, and much more.

Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible) delivers a riveting and unforgettable portrayal of Vietnam veteran Ron Kovic in Oliver Stone’s Academy Award-winning masterpiece. Based on a true story, the acclaimed film follows the young Kovic from a zealous teen who eagerly volunteers for the Vietnam War, to an embittered veteran paralyzed from the mid-chest down. Deeply in love with his country, Kovic returned to an environment vastly different from the one he left, and struggled before emerging as a brave new voice for the disenchanted.

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

· NEW! 4K Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Supervised And Approved By Director Oliver Stone

· Presented In Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos

· NEW Audio Commentary By Film Critic Matt Zoller Seitz

· Audio Commentary By Director Oliver Stone

DISC TWO (Blu-ray):

· NEW Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Supervised And Approved By Director Oliver Stone

· NEW Audio Commentary By Film Critic Matt Zoller Seitz

· Audio Commentary By Director Oliver Stone

· NEW Interview With Director Oliver Stone

· NEW Interview With Special Makeup Effects Artist Gordon J. Smith

· NEW Interview With Associate Producer Clayton Townsend

· TV Spots

· Theatrical Trailers

· Edie Brickell and New Bohemians “A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall” – Music Video

About SHOUT! STUDIOS

Shout! Studios is a multi-platform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, Studio Ghibli, ITV Studios, The Johnny Carson Show, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes new films, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com.