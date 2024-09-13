CIA Drugs R Us! gets exposed on DVD in October

During the ’80s, you’d always hear about things the CIA did that seemed outlandish, but eventually would be proven true. This would go beyond the usual upheaval in foreign countries to oust leaders not seen as controllable by the US government. CIA Drugs R Us! is a documentary is a comic sequel to Drugs as Weapons Against Us. Did the CIA really engineer celebrity musician murders? Maybe? Here’s the press release from MVD Visual with all the details:

MVD Announces the Release of

CIA Drugs R Us!

Available on DVD Oct 8!

CIA Drugs R Us is a comic sequel to the film, Drugs as Weapons Against Us: The CIA War on Musicians and Activists. The film continues focusing on U.S. intelligence’s use of drugs for social control and in the murderous targeting of activists.

It particularly covers John Lennon, Kurt Cobain, and Tupac Shakur. The film further details the CIA’s Project MK-Ultra involvement with The Manson Family regarding activist actors and The Black Panthers, in addition to detailing examples regarding U.S. intelligence, drugs, and the antiwar Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

The film then discusses the CIA’s MK-Ultra front group, The Human Ecology Fund, continuation, along with Maryland’s Catholic Church sex abuse scandal featured in the Emmy-nominated documentary series, The Keepers.

The documentary includes 18+ minutes of bonus features!