Golden Harvest Volume 1: Supernatural Shockers arrives in November

Are you ready for a big serving seductive spookiness from Hong Kong during Thanksgiving dinner? We got a jolt spotting listing on Shout! Studio’s website for Golden Harvest Volume 1: Supernatural Shockers arriving on November 12. The boxset contains Sex and Zen, Doctor Vampire, Robotrix and three installments of Erotic Ghost Story. These films are from a time when Golden Harvest mixed magic, martial arts and carnality. Among the stars are Amy Yip, Chau-Sang ‘Anthony’ Wong, Pauline Chan, Bowie Lam and Lawrence Ng. We’ll update when further information arrives. Here’s the listing and bonus features:

Golden Harvest Volume 1: Supernatural Shockers

Scandalous. Sensual. Shocking.

Prepare yourself for a collection of some of the most outrageous offerings in the history of Hong Kong Cinema! The Golden Harvest Collection, Volume 1: Supernatural Shockers brings you six of the steamiest, most outrageous films you’ve ever seen (including several infamous “Category III” – adults only – classics)! From the unearthly appearance of ghosts and vampires to the undeniable screen presence of Amy Yip, these sublimely sexy and spirited films will take your breath away.

SEX AND ZEN (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 Surround / 95 min.)

When a lustful scholar’s marriage night proves to be disappointing, he goes to extreme lengths to upgrade his womanizing game like never before. This erotic comedy proved to be one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of “Category III” – adults only – films, and a notorious cult hit on home video in the United States.

EROTIC GHOST STORY (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 89 min.)

From the director of the legendary Riki-Oh: The Story Of Ricky comes a tale about three beautiful spirits who have taken human form. Falling for the charms of a handsome but seemingly hapless scholar, the trio set out to seduce the young man by any means necessary — only to find there’s more to him than meets the eye.

EROTIC GHOST STORY II (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 98 min.)

The god of lust and desire succumbs to the earthly charms of a mortal woman — but when she is taken from him and her soul is imprisoned, the vengeful deity embarks on a sensual rampage as only he can.

EROTIC GHOST STORY III (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 96 min.)

A betrothed young man is hopelessly in love with the image of a woman in a portrait and crosses the barrier between the human and spirit world to find her. But a demon isn’t prepared to let him achieve his romantic quest … or return to the land of the living.

DOCTOR VAMPIRE (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese & Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 99 min.)

A doctor goes abroad to England and takes one major wrong turn when he finds himself in a brothel that doubles as a feeding spot for vampires. Escaping back to Hong Kong — and now carrying vampiric traits himself — the doctor must fend off the still-hungry vamps and their sinister master.

ROBOTRIX (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 102 min.)

An insanely evil scientist transfers his mind into a cyborg, carving a violent path in the city. One of his victims, a policewoman, is brought back to life as a robot — and it’s up to her and her android sidekick to stop the superhuman cyborg once and for all.



Bonus Content:

Disc 1 – Sex and Zen:

Audio Commentary with Hong Kong Filmmaker and Academic Gilbert Po and Critic Sean Tierney

Interview with Academic and Filmmaker Chen Yu-Lin

Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated for this Release

Interview With Director Michael Mak

Original Theatrical Trailer

Fortune Star Home Video Trailer

Image Gallery





Disc 2 – Erotic Ghost Story:

Original Cantonese Cut (89 Minutes)

Alternate Mandarin Cut (95 Minutes)

Audio Commentary with Hong Kong Filmmaker and Academic Gilbert Po and Critic Sean Tierney

Audio Commentary with Category III Enthusiast James Mudge

Interview with Frank Djeng Of The New York Asian Film Festival

Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated for this Release

Original Theatrical Trailer

Tai Seng Trailer

Image Gallery





Disc 3 – Erotic Ghost Story II:

Audio Commentary with Hong Kong Filmmaker and Academic Gilbert Po and Critic Sean Tierney

Interview with Actor Anthony Wong

Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated for this Release

Original Theatrical Trailer

Image Gallery





Disc 4 – Erotic Ghost Story III:

Original Hong Kong Cat. III Cut (96 Minutes)

Alternate Mandarin Cut (77 Minutes)

Audio Commentary with Hong Kong Filmmaker and Academic Gilbert Po and Critic Sean Tierney

Interview with Category III Enthusiast James Mudge

Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated for this Release

Original Theatrical Trailer

Image Gallery





Disc 5 – Doctor Vampire:

Audio Commentary with James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Interview with Actor Peter Kjær

Interview with Critic Sean Tierney

Interview with Academic Gilbert Po

Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated for this Release

Original Theatrical Trailer

Image Gallery





Disc 6 – Robotrix: