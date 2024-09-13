Mike Flanagan’s Hush arrives on 4K UHD in November

A few months ago, director Mike Flanagan (Dr. Sleep) was complaining about how there was not physical media for projects he’d done on a certain streaming service. The good news is that he’s getting a major physical release for one of his early movies and he’s loading it up with extras. Hush arrives in November. Not only is Hush being upgraded to 4K UHD, but Flanagan has also created a black and white version of the film for the contrast lovers out there. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:

HUSH

Starring Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Samantha Sloyan, and Michael Trucco

Bring home the terrifying film HUSH, a chilling home-invasion thriller from visionary filmmaker Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep), and experience suspense, tension, and horror as you never have before. This timeless masterpiece is highly regarded by Stephen King, who praised it as being “up there with Halloween, and even more, Wait Until Dark.” On November 26, Scream Factory™, in collaboration with Flanagan, Intrepid Pictures, and Blumhouse, is proud to present HUSH Collector’s Edition (4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™) in the U.S. and Canada.

HUSH is being released for the first time on physical media in both 4K and Blu-ray™ formats. This highly anticipated Collector’s Edition includes a newly restored 4K version of the film, supervised and approved by Director Mike Flanagan. Additionally, a new black-and-white version of the film, nicknamed the “Shush Cut,” with a new audio mix will be featured. This mix removes nearly all of the score, providing a different effect that is just as terrifying as the original. The Collector’s Edition offers extensive bonus content, including new audio commentaries and interviews with the filmmakers and cast, new feature-length picture-in-picture video commentary with Flanagan and the cast, and much more. The 4-disc set features striking newly rendered artwork and a reversible wrap with a black-and-white version of the new artwork, all housed in a slipcase. A must-have for movie collectors, horror enthusiasts, and film aficionados, HUSH Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order now at ShoutFactory.com and other retailers.

Directed by Mike Flanagan, HUSH boasts a stellar cast of Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass, Grey’s Anatomy), and Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica, The Fall of the House of Usher). Written by Flanagan and Siegel, HUSH is produced by Trevor Macy, p.g.a. of Intrepid Pictures and Jason Blum, p.g.a. of Blumhouse. HUSH is a gripping horror thriller that centers on a deaf writer who has retreated into the woods to live a solitary life. She must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears at her window. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, HUSH received critical acclaim following its debut at SXSW in 2016 and its initial launch on a major streaming platform.