The Stephen Chow Collection hits Blu-ray in November

Stephen Chow broke through in America with the hilarious Kung Fu Hustle in 2005. The Hong Kong director and actor had plenty of films in the ’90s that are part of The Stephen Chow Collection that hits shelves in November 26 from Shout! Studios. The four films include tales of a dead cop still on the beat, a God being taught an Earthly lesson, an odd married couple and Hong Kong paranormal investigator. The boxset is listed on Shout! Studios’ website. Here’s the listing information:

The Stephen Chow Collection

Celebrate the legendary career of Hong Kong master of mirth and mayhem Stephen Chow (Shaolin Soccer, Kung Fu Hustle) with this four-film collection!

Selected from Chow’s ’90s prime, these films showcase the unique comedy & action stylings that made Chow an international star of the screen. Get ready for laughs, thrills, and appearances from a bevy of Hong Kong legends, including Maggie Cheung, Anita Mui, Bill Tung, and more!

LOOK OUT, OFFICER! (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 92 min.)

A murdered police inspector comes back from the dead to help a clever and crafty cop avenge his death. As the duo investigate the case, the comedic complications – as well as the thrills – multiply.

JUSTICE, MY FOOT! (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 99 min.)

This rollicking period farce set in Imperial China finds Chow as a shyster lawyer with an equally eccentric, kung fu ace of a wife, hilariously played by the great Anita Mui (The Heroic Trio, Drunken Master II).

THE MAD MONK (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 89 min.)

When the arrogant god Dragon Fighter Lo Han (Chow) pushes his fellow deities too far, he is punished by being transformed into an animal and banished to Earth until he can change the fates of three ne’er-do-wells. Maggie Cheung (Irma Vep, Police Story) also stars in this heavenly fantasy.

OUT OF THE DARK (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 83 min.)

When supernatural events overwhelm a Hong Kong apartment building, and those guys in New York City won’t answer your call, look no further than Stephen Chow! Our hero plays a most unlikely paranormal investigator who steps in to save the building’s residents from their harrowing haunting.

Bonus Features for Blu-ray

DISC ONE: LOOK OUT, OFFICER! (1990)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Celestial Trailer

Image Gallery

DISC TWO: JUSTICE, MY FOOT! (1992)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono

NEW “Hong Kong Hustle: The Chinese Cinema Odyssey Of Stephen Chow” – A Feature Length Documentary Featuring Interviews With Writer Cheng Man-Fai, Producer Bill Borden, Actor Chu Ko, Eastern Heroes Editor Ricky Baker, Critic Frank Djeng And More!

Celestial Trailer

Image Gallery

DISC THREE: THE MAD MONK (1993)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Celestial Trailer

Image Gallery

DISC FOUR: OUT OF THE DARK (1995)