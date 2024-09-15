A Sudden Case of Christmas with Danny DeVito arrives at theaters and on DVD in November

Christmas is around the corner and what a better way to celebrate the holidays than with Danny DeVito! A Sudden Case of Christmas breaks out on theatrical, digital and DVD in November. Danny DeVito (Always Sunny in Philadelphia) runs a hotel in Italy’s Dolomite mountains (not to be confused with cinematic legend Dolemite) when his daughter and her boyfriend visit to celebrate the holidays. This seems the right way to bring in the Christmas season. Here’s the press release with all the information so you can see Danny DeVito on the big screen:

Los Angeles, CA – September 5, 2024 – Just in time for cozy holiday viewing, the heartwarming new film A SUDDEN CASE OF CHRISTMAS, starring Danny DeVito, Andie MacDowell, Wilmer Valderrama and Lucy DeVito, will be coming to select theaters and all major digital platforms on November 7th and on DVD November 19th from Notorious Pictures and Riverstone Pictures in association with WME Independent, distributed by Shout! Studios.

Directed by Peter Chelsom (The Space Between Us, Serendipity), this highly anticipated holiday film stars Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Matilda), Andie MacDowell (The Way Home, Four Weddings and a Funeral), Wilmer Valderrama (That ‘70s Show, Encanto), Lucy DeVito (The Secret Art of Human Flight, Little Demon), Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty, The Snowman), José Zúñiga (Physical, Twilight), Valeria Cavalli (Mario, Maria e Mario, Double Team) with Mario de la Rosa (Money Heist, The Night Manager), Francesco Salvi (The Game Changer, 10th & Wolf), Denis Conway (Brooklyn, Bodkin) and introduces Antonella Rose.

A delightful family movie that takes place in the breathtaking beauty of the Dolomite Mountain range in Italy, A SUDDEN CASE OF CHRISTMAS follows an American couple (Lucy DeVito and Valderrama) taking their daughter Claire (Rose) to her grandfather Lawrence’s (DeVito) grand hotel in Italy to tell her they’re breaking up. Claire insists on celebrating Christmas in August to bring the family together, leading to unexpected complications. Claire’s other grandparents (MacDowell and José Zúñiga) arrive to join the festivities, bringing secrets and adding further intricacy. A SUDDEN CASE OF CHRISTMAS captures the essence of love, family, traditions, and takes viewers on a journey full of laughs and emotions that will tug at their heartstrings.

About Shout! Studios

Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production.