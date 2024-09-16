The Anime Effect this week features the Japanese band Flow do a tour of anime themes

While in America, the theme song is a rare event in television, Japanese Anime is all about a great opening song to set up the action. The Japanese band Flow has been responsible for several theme songs are embarking on a tour of the USA that will be about their theme songs and other popular openings. They are featured on the latest podcast of Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect. Here’s the press release with all the details and links:

ANIME THEME WRITER ICONS FLOW JOIN THE ANIME EFFECT

The Band Behind Legendary Naruto Opening Theme “Go!!!” is Playing Entirely Anime Theme Songs on Their 2024 Tour

Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, California (September 13, 2024) – This week on The Anime Effect, the fighting dreamers themselves FLOW stopped by the studio!

The legendary Japanese rock band is the group behind a number of incredible and iconic anime theme songs, most notably “GO!!!”, which served as the fourth opening theme for Naruto.

The group stopped by to discuss their ongoing Anime Shibari world tour, which sees them playing their original anime themes, as well as covering themes from around the medium of anime! They’ll play themes from Code Geass, kinnikuman, Dragonball Z, Tales of Series, and way, way more!

They also discuss some of their favorite anime, what it’s been like to become so beloved by the anime community, and discuss which anime characters they’ve come to love the most.

Launched on February 16, the inaugural episode of The Anime Effect podcast reached the #1 slot in the Manga and Animation Category on Apple Podcasts in the U.S., Mexico, Ireland, and Belgium and remains trending in 39 countries.

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect is available worldwide in English on all major podcast platforms. New video episodes launch every Friday at 4 p.m. PT on YouTube and Crunchyroll!

