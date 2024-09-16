The Anime Effect this week features the Japanese band Flow do a tour of anime themes

Joe Corey

News, Press Releases

While in America, the theme song is a rare event in television, Japanese Anime is all about a great opening song to set up the action. The Japanese band Flow has been responsible for several theme songs are embarking on a tour of the USA that will be about their theme songs and other popular openings. They are featured on the latest podcast of Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect. Here’s the press release with all the details and links:

Image
Image

ANIME THEME WRITER ICONS FLOW JOIN THE ANIME EFFECT

The Band Behind Legendary Naruto Opening Theme “Go!!!” is Playing Entirely Anime Theme Songs on Their 2024 Tour

Image

Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, California (September 13, 2024) – This week on The Anime Effect, the fighting dreamers themselves FLOW stopped by the studio!

The legendary Japanese rock band is the group behind a number of incredible and iconic anime theme songs, most notably “GO!!!”, which served as the fourth opening theme for Naruto

The group stopped by to discuss their ongoing Anime Shibari world tour, which sees them playing their original anime themes, as well as covering themes from around the medium of anime! They’ll play themes from Code Geass, kinnikuman, Dragonball Z, Tales of Series, and way, way more!

They also discuss some of their favorite anime, what it’s been like to become so beloved by the anime community, and discuss which anime characters they’ve come to love the most.

Launched on February 16, the inaugural episode of The Anime Effect podcast reached the #1 slot in the Manga and Animation Category on Apple Podcasts in the U.S., Mexico, Ireland, and Belgium and remains trending in 39 countries. 

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect is available worldwide in English on all major podcast platforms. New video episodes launch every Friday at 4 p.m. PT on YouTube and Crunchyroll!

About Crunchyroll®

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast. 

Crunchyroll is available on 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

©2024 Crunchyroll, LLC. All rights reserved. CRUNCHYROLL and the Crunchyroll logo are registered trademarks of Crunchyroll, LLC.  All third party names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News Press Releases
Image

Succubus arrives on DVD and digital in September

Batman Superman Banner Michael Keaton Christopher Reeve Superman '78 Batman '89 Dc

DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Returns Of Christopher Reeve & Michael Keaton In Superman ’78 & Batman ’89 Series!

Shooter Banner Mark Wahlberg E1647450159569

4K Blu-ray Review: Shooter Steelbook Review

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector