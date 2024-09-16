The Weekly Round-Up #771 w/ Uncanny X-Men #2, Wolverine #1, Batman #152, and more

Well, I didn’t make it through my whole stack this week either, and have a busy week ahead, but I’m hoping that soon I’ll be on track. At least I finished last week’s books…

Best Comic of the Week:

Animal Pound #5 – I think that this series should be required reading in high schools and colleges in America before the election. Tom King and Peter Gross have updated George Orwell’s Animal Farm for modern-day America, telling us a story of animals who take over the pound they lived and died in, and then instituting a political philosophy and system that serves them well, until the foolish and vain Piggy takes over. In this issue, we see how Piggy’s baser instincts and selfish demands lead the animals to a place they wouldn’t have wanted, and how they welcome every degradation he brings them in his effort to “make them animals again”. The political satire is biting, and Gross is one of those rare artists who can make these animals believable and emotionally expressive. The fact that this issue, which includes a scene where Piggy is attacked, carries a disclaimer that it was written and drawn “before July 13” is wild to me, not least because it doesn’t explain that this was the day someone took a shot at Donald Trump. I hope that this is the only scene in this book that doesn’t prove to be prophetic should Trump win the upcoming election, because if King is right about the rest of it, dark times are coming. I cannot recommend this series highly enough; it is a modern classic of the genre, and one that should lead to lots of rich classroom conversations.

Quick Takes:

Absolute Power #3 – Things get ever more intense as the heroes continue to resist Amanda Waller and her plans, and her forces continue to go after them. There’s a lot happening in this issue, but Mark Waid keeps the pace even, and Dan Mora continues to do incredible work with the art. I did find that there were times when characters were portrayed as so far from the frame, I wasn’t sure who I was looking at (like, is that Aquaman giving advice to Air Wave?). This event has been very well coordinated, which I appreciate.

Avengers Assemble #1 – There’s a lot to like in this new miniseries by Steve Orlando and Cory Smith that has Captain America (Steve Cap) putting together a new Avengers squad, featuring a ton of favourite characters, and mixing in a couple of new ones. Orlando pays homage to a great era of comics, establishing the Serpent Society as the main villains, while Cap and a small squad take on Sin, and a larger squad sits around the restored Avengers Mansion playing poker. I’m not sure why this book exists, why it’s been planned as a miniseries (I’m used to Marvel announcing ongoings and then canceling them), or why there is no reference to the main Avengers team, but I was very happy to see characters like Monica Rambeau, She-Hulk, Hawkeye, and Wonder Man back in the mansion. And there will be matching jackets! The fight scenes were the least interesting part of this issue, and I know that this iteration of the team isn’t going to be around for long, but it hit all the right nostalgia notes for me.

Batman #152 – I like how well integrated Absolute Power has been across the main DC titles, but it increasingly feels like Chip Zdarsky is taking Batman away from the types of situations where he makes the most sense. This issue has Batman fighting some powerful foes on Czarnia so he can steal Amanda Waller’s Mother Box while wearing a suit of armor that comes with purple gloves for no apparent reason. It’s not really a Batman story. I do like how Zdarsky shows Bruce’s relationship with Selina in this issue, but it kind of left me cold. There’s a Birds of Prey backup story that wouldn’t make sense to anyone not reading that series. Kelly Thompson gives us a story set after the current BoP storyline (see below), checking in on the main characters and how they are dealing with the Absolute Power stuff. It’s gorgeous, thanks to the art of Mattia De Iulis, who worked with Thompson on The Cull. I would love to see a De Iulis arc on Birds of Prey. Also, if I was reading that book and not this one, I’d be annoyed right now.

Batman and Robin #13 – Joshua Williamson has wrapped up his time on this title, and I’m glad to see it’s going to continue without him. I like how he’s centred the relationship between Bruce and Damian, and how this issue shows Damian’s acceptance of his place. Really, this series has been a follow-up to Williamson’s Robin run, which was terrific. I like Juan Ferreyra’s art in this issue, even though the story didn’t provide a lot of space for innovative layouts, which is what I admire most about his work.

Birds of Prey #13 – I’m glad that Kelly Thompson has wrapped up this dimensional portal story that has been fun, but maybe lasted an issue too long. The team finishes dealing with the being who took them into the other dimension, and we get more of their entertaining interpersonal moments. I love this title, but don’t have a lot to say about this arc, really.

The Blood Brothers Mother #2 – Even though I stay bothered by the lack of a possessive apostrophe in the title of this series, I think it’s one of the best Western comics I’ve read in ages. Brian Azzarello is telling the story of three young brothers who have set out across the plains to track down their mother, who was recently taken from them by a small group of ruffians. They’ve figured out that the man in charge is their real father, and as they travel, they keep being confronted by the harder truths of the world. Azzarello has an ear for dialogue, and while it’s always highly stylized, I feel like his Westerns sound more natural than some of the writing in 100 Bullets or his rare forays into superhero comics. Of course, the real star of this book is artist Eduardo Risso, who is painting his own colours. There’s a bleakness to this book, but when looked at in a different way, it’s a comic about brotherly and family love, and at times it’s as touching as it is unflinching. DSTLRY has a way of bringing out the best in some creators, and these are two of them.

Daredevil #13 – Saladin Ahmed is taking a different approach to the usual Daredevil redemption arc, as his current sense of inadequacy comes from his inability (or is it just refusal?) to provide the Kingpin with redemption. For once, Matt is not questioning his ability to be a friend or lover, or a hero, but his ability to live up to his priestly vows. It’s interesting, especially since ministering to Fisk would mean not being there for the children in his care. The art for this issue is by Chris Campana, who is new to me, and while it’s good, it’s not up to the usual standard of this title.

The Department of Truth #25 – As I was reading this longer issue, I started thinking about the tissue that connects this book with James Tynion IV’s other current titles – The Deviant and W0rldtr33. All three of these books are concerned with the hidden side of things (Deviant is the most personal, while DoT and W0rldtr33 explore whole secret histories or worlds), in ways that are not typical in comics. This issue wraps up Lee Harvey Oswald’s telling of his own story, and reveals a lot of interesting things about him, the Department, and what is behind a number of historical events. I was happy to see it also return to Cole and Matt’s at the end, as I’d almost forgotten about their story. This issue has a number of guest artists providing double-page spreads, and it looks terrific. This is an impressive book, on the scale of some of the top Vertigo titles from back in the day.

The Domain #3 – I think it’s funny that, while this series was designed as a side project to present the comic that the characters of Public Domain are making, it stands on its own as a pretty compelling comic. The three friends who found the power bracelets that make them into the Domain continue to learn about their new powers, while one of them struggles with what she wants to use that power for. At the same time, some other aliens are searching for the bracelets, and are not being very discreet. This book is a straight-forward superhero comic, but with some new approaches.

Green Lantern #15 – This series continues to support the goings on in Absolute Power, as Hal and Flash head off to carry out a mission against Amanda Waller, attracting the attention of Major Force along the way. Carol, embracing her role as Star Sapphire, ends up trying to help Dove, but then runs into the consequences of her own choices. It took forever, but Jeremy Adams is making this book almost as good as his run on Flash. I like that Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Montos are given the chance to wrap up their GL War Journal/John Stewart story in the backup feature as well.

Grendel: Devil’s Crucible – Defiance #3 – The Grendel-Prime’s new companions learn his true identity while he learns more about their world and status in it after a vampire attack. Matt Wagner is continuing to build this world, and I’m enjoying it a lot. While many people prefer Hunter Rose, I’ve always been a fan of Grendel Prime, and am happiest when Matt Wagner is drawing this book.

The Immortal Thor #15 – This is my last issue of Immortal Thor. I’m surprised, as I’ve been a huge fan of Al Ewing’s work for years, but this series is just not connecting for me. I am not that interested in these lengthy, wordy scenes where characters talk about magic and story, and the fact that Thor is once again facing off with Dario Agger is not grabbing me neither. Maybe I’m missing something, because the letters column of this issue is very positive; I’m glad other people are enjoying this book, but I’m going to bow out here. I will gladly check anything else that Ewing writes, but this (like his Venom), is not for me.

Into The Unbeing Part One #4 – Zac Thompson and Hayden Sherman continue their exploratory body horror eco thriller, wrapping up Part One with this issue (although I’m not sure when we’ll see Part Two, what with Sherman moving to Absolute Wonder Woman). I like this series, and how Thompson has kept us in the dark as much as the explorers, and then used each issue to flesh out their characters more. I really don’t know what the future plans for this book are, but I’ll be back for Part Two.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #24 – Miles is not adjusting well to his new vampire status, and so when he comes across the Vulture trying to talk to his girlfriend (who is Vulture’s granddaughter), he snaps and takes out a lot of his stress on the old man. It’s a good action sequence, and Cody Ziglar handles the emotional stuff well. I think that artist Federico Vicentini is getting much better at his storytelling, as I could follow the action in this issue better than I could in earlier ones. I hate when characters get turned into vampires, so I hope this isn’t the status quo for much longer.

Minor Arcana #1 – Almost immediately after the conclusion of Fishflies, we get a new series written and drawn by Jeff Lemire! This is pure Lemirecore, as it involves an unhappy woman, Theresa, having to return to the stultifying small town she rejected because her mother, a storefront psychic, is sick. Theresa doesn’t want to be there, but doesn’t have a whole lot else going on in her own life, either, and so feels trapped no matter what. A late night visit from a client that leads to Theresa performing a card reading opens up an interesting revelation. I always like Lemire’s work best when he draws it, and I enjoy seeing him explore these familiar themes from yet another new perspective.

Uncanny X-Men #2 – I loved Gail Simone’s first issue, but this one felt pretty disjointed to me. I had a hard time buying the concept of this issue. First, we spend a lot of time on a retconned early relationship of Charles Xavier’s, which didn’t interest me much. After that, we saw Rogue, Wolverine, and Gambit get into a fight with the kids that came looking for them. That’s a problem, because how would anyone (let alone Jubilee, who also turns up at this place in Louisiana that they just got to) know where to find them? I also don’t understand why Rogue would think that the Eye of Agamotto is making Gambit act strangely when that wasn’t shown to us last issue, or why a teenager from Argentina would know that Wolverine is Canadian, or know to use the word ‘Canuck’ to describe him. I have endless respect for Simone’s writing, but feel like the editing of this issue was sloppy. David Marquez’s art is terrific, and I like the design of these new characters, except perhaps for the girl who is hanging out with a My Little Pony for reasons that go unexplained. This was the new X-Book I was least trepidatious about, but now… I hope things get on track quickly, becaus there is a lot to like about this comic.

Wolverine #1 – I read all of Ben Percy’s Wolverine run, but it started to feel like an exercise in loyalty to the character and the larger vision of the Krakoan era. I never felt like he added much to Logan, because Wolverine has become a very difficult character to write. At this point, there’s too much history to him, and writers who get his solo book end up constrained by his other appearances. So I came to Saladin Ahmed’s new run, in the ‘From the Ashes’ era, with some hesitation. We’ve already had Logan pop up in both X-Men and Uncanny X-Men, so it’s a little odd to find him running around the north with a pack of wolves. Then I see that Cyber, one of the worst 90s villains ever created, is in the book and my heart sank a little. Ahmed’s done great work with Miles Morales, and I like his current Daredevil run (see above), but Cyber? And then, I ended up liking the comic. We’ve got Logan searching for his place after Krakoa, and feeling like he has little to offer his friends, and I’m guessing this story takes place before his other recent appearances. There’s a new threat introduced here, which made me think a little of the current Ultimate Black Panther, but left me curious. And then there’s Martín Cóccolo’s art, which is clean and dynamic, and pretty cool. I’m going to give this run an arc or two, and I’m going to ignore just how many people all end up in the same remote patch of northern wilderness at the start of this issue…

In Memoriam

John Cassaday – I was really surprised to hear of the passing of John Cassaday this week. I remember first coming across his work in Desperadoes, and being blown away by how clean and realistic his work looked. From there, I bought pretty much everything he ever drew, and especially loved his Planetary series with Warren Ellis. I also really liked how he was one of the first artists to draw Captain America’s chainmail like chainmail. His Star Wars run with Jason Aaron captured the weird mix of immaculate and shabby that has always thrilled me about that universe, while keeping a vague 70s look to things. Cassaday was not the most prolific artist, but just about everything he did was a treasure to look at, and his work will be missed. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Karl Moline – I also want to note the passing of Karl Moline, who I best remember from the Buffy books at Dark Horse (and I think Fray?). Moline was a solid artist, and my condolences to his family, friends, and fans as well.