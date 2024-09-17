The Sword swings in November

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

While martial arts had taken over the Hong Kong action in the ’70s with the rise of Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Sammo Hung, there were still those of enjoyed the sword play of wuxia. In 1980, Patrick Tam brought back the clanging glory of wuxia with a movie appropriately called The Sword. The film was produced by Golden Harvest and led to a revival in the genre over the coming years. Here’s the press release from Eureka! with all the details of the limited release Blu-ray:

Image

EUREKA ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF 

THE SWORD

PATRICK TAM’S DAZZLING TAKE ON THE CLASSIC WUXIA ADVENTURE

[Blu-ray]

11/19

Image

Eureka Entertainment announces the release of The SwordPatrick Tam’s dazzling take on the classic wuxia adventure. Presented on Blu-ray from a brand new 2K restoration. Available as part of the Eureka Classics range, coming Nov 19 in North America. The Limited edition release of 2000 copies (per territory) will exclusively feature an O-card slipcase, and a collector’s booklet. 

Best known as a key contributor to the Hong Kong New Wave as the director of My Heart is That Eternal Rose and the editor of Wong Kar-wai’s Days of Being Wild and Ashes of TimePatrick Tam began his filmmaking career with The Sword: a love letter to the wuxia genre starring Adam Cheng (Zu Warriors from the Magic Mountain). 

Believing that he is in possession of a cursed blade, the legendary swordsman Hua Qian Shu (Tien FengKing Boxer) has retreated from the martial arts world to live in peaceful seclusion. However, his retirement has done nothing to dampen his reputation; a young warrior, Li Mak-jan (Cheng), wishes to challenge the master in order to test his own sword-fighting skill. But as Li searches for the reclusive Hua Qian Shu so that he might face him in combat, he finds himself entangled with old lovers and new rivals. Soon, it becomes apparent that the old master’s sword really might be cursed – and will, perhaps, bring nothing but tragedy to those who seek to wield it. 

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
In The Company Of Wolves Banner

The Company of Wolves feasts on Blu-ray in November

House of X #5 spoilers banner The Five Resurrection Protocol

Marvel Comics Exposes The X-Men’s Mutant Resurrection Protocol & Sins Of Sinister Machinations!

Alligator Blu Ray Banner E1638280345189

4K UHD Review: Alligator

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector