The Wasp with Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer arrives on Digital Platforms in October

Joe Corey

News, Press Releases

Sometimes running into old friends is a bit of fun. Other times you realize there’s a serious reason why you haven’t seen them in so many years. Such is what happens when Heather (Moonlight‘s Naomie Harris) and Carla (Game of Thrones‘ Natalie Dormer) catch up. The movie is available from Shout! Studios on digital in October. Here’s the press release with all the details:

Image
XYZ FILMS presents a ROYAL VIKING, PARADISE CITY, and TEA SHOP productionin association with IPR.VC and SHOUT! STUDIOS
a Film by GUILLEM MORALES  
The Wasp is an effectively chilling ride”
Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times 
“Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer give exhilarating performances”
Sheila O’Malley, RogerEbert.com 
The Wasp is a surprising and clever thriller”
Dan Barnes, Flickering Myth
THE WASP
Starring Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer
Image

Available for Digital Rental and Purchase October 1 from Shout! Studios

An emotionally intense psychological thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seat until the final frame, The Wasp will be available for digital rental and purchase on all major platforms starting October 1, 2024 from Shout! Studios. Starring Academy Award nominee Naomie Harris (Moonlight) and SAG Award Nominee Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Guillem Morales, this suspenseful high-stakes film had its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, where it was received to great acclaim.

Adapted by Morgan Lloyd Malcom from her acclaimed play of the same name, The Wasp is a sharp, twisty tale about two estranged childhood friends, Heather (Harris) and Carla (Dormer), who reunite for a cup of tea after not having spoken in many years. At their meeting, Heather presents a very unexpected proposition that will change their lives forever. 

R for some violence, sexual assault, and language | Run Time: 99 minutes

TheWaspMovie.com 

