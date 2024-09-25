1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! makes October Greater

I will confirm that 1982 was a great year to be a geek. Doctor Who was playing daily on my local PBS station. There were stores at the mall that sold all your Dungeons and Dragons supplies. Although if you were cool, you played In The Labyrinth. Video arcades were all over my suburban town. Plus there was the Rock Over London on the radio to let us know what was hot in England. The Twin movie theaters always seemed to have cool new flicks. My parents finally bought a VCR (although it was Beta) so I could rent cool movies that didn’t run on TBS. We did all this without cellphones and the internet. 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! is a documentary that confirms what I lived through was great. The DVD and Blu-ray arrive in October. This documentary is so cool that they brought together my personal idols William Shatner, Henry Winkler and Paul Schrader. Just for that, I declare this the Greatest Geek documentary ever. Here’s the press release from MVD Rewind Collection with all the details:

MVD Rewind Collection Announces the Release of
1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever!
An Epic Documentary Spotlighting the Pop Culture Milestones of 1982
[Blu-ray]or [DVD] Oct 22
1982 WAS A GREAT YEAR TO BE A GEEK!

MVD Rewind Collection is proud to present 1982: GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER! in its original, unedited feature length form for the first time!

1982: GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER! is an epic documentary about the greatest geek year in films,1982, featuring stars, directors, writers, producers and pop culture historians sharing their insights about such legendary movies as E.T. The Extra-TerrestrialBlade Runner, John Carpenter’s The ThingStar Trek II: The Wrath of KhanPoltergeistCreepshowNight ShiftThe Dark Crystal48 HoursFirst BloodTronConan The BarbarianCat PeopleFast Times At Ridgemont HighThe Road Warrior, and much, much more.

Filled with exclusive interviews, rare behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive never-before-seen clips (including Henry Winkler‘s home movies from the set of Night Shift) in a fun, lively, no-holds-barred celebration of the legendary movie-going year of 1982. 

1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! takes viewers behind- the-scenes to a time when fandom was in its infancy, featuring eye-opening interviews with Ron HowardPaul Schrader, John SaylesAmy HeckerlingHenry WinklerWilliam ShatnerSean YoungJoanna CassidyKeith DavidCameron CroweMichael DeeleyLisa HensonDean DevlinBruce CampbellDee WallaceFelicia DaySusan SeidelmanRoger CormanBarry BostwickMarc SingerBryan FullerLeonard MaltinMike Medavoy and more, in front of and behind the camera, from some of the biggest and most influential movies ever made!

“A remarkable array of talking heads wax lyrical about what they loved about the releases that year and make an impressive argument to the doc’s raison d’etre.” – Martin Unswroth, Starburst  

“It’s a love letter to the films that shaped a generation, but it will work for for viewers of all ages.” – Jonathan Hickman, The Newman Times-Herald 

“1982 captures the feeling of being a kid excited about summer movies, but tempers that nostalgia with insight, an amazing amount of research, and wonderful interviews. If you’re missing your own childhood just a little bit, and want to remind yourself that yes, 1982 was great, this documentary is unmissable.” – Ryan Britt, Fatherly 

“A time capsule, capturing a synchronic cross-section of movie history, while also mapping out the formative filmography of Generation X.” – Anton Bitel, Projected Figures

“This remarkable epic documentary spotlights the pop culture milestones of 1982 including notable motion pictures, TV, music and video games of that seminal year.” – Joseph Perry, The Good, The Bad & The Verdict 

“Five Stars. This documentary is full of nostalgia and amazing stories regarding the year of 1982. This documentary is fantastic and brought me back to my childhood.” – Dan Skip Allen, From The Fourth Row 

Watch the trailer here: https://mvd.cloud/video/trailers/760137156864_1982GreatestGeekYearEver_trailer.mp4

Pre-order on Blu-ray on Amazon: https://a.co/d/7BdLpGT

Pre-order the DVD on Amazon: https://a.co/d/bv1Y4Kn

Bonus Materials

  • High Definition (1080p) presentation of the feature length, unedited main feature in 1.78:1 Aspect Ratio
  • Audio: English LPCM 5.1 Surround
  • Optional English Subtitles
  • Audio commentary with Director/Producer Roger Lay, Jr. and Writer/Producer Mark A. Altman
  • Audio commentary with Producers Scott Mantz, Thomas P. Vitale & Writer/Producer Mark A. Altman
  • Deleted / Extended Scenes (HD, 40:49)
  • The Fans Speak: Fans Favorite Films Featurette (HD, 16:51)
  • 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel (HD, 28:19)
  • Trailer

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
