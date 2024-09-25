1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! makes October Greater

I will confirm that 1982 was a great year to be a geek. Doctor Who was playing daily on my local PBS station. There were stores at the mall that sold all your Dungeons and Dragons supplies. Although if you were cool, you played In The Labyrinth. Video arcades were all over my suburban town. Plus there was the Rock Over London on the radio to let us know what was hot in England. The Twin movie theaters always seemed to have cool new flicks. My parents finally bought a VCR (although it was Beta) so I could rent cool movies that didn’t run on TBS. We did all this without cellphones and the internet. 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! is a documentary that confirms what I lived through was great. The DVD and Blu-ray arrive in October. This documentary is so cool that they brought together my personal idols William Shatner, Henry Winkler and Paul Schrader. Just for that, I declare this the Greatest Geek documentary ever. Here’s the press release from MVD Rewind Collection with all the details:

1982: GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER! is an epic documentary about the greatest geek year in films,1982, featuring stars, directors, writers, producers and pop culture historians sharing their insights about such legendary movies as E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, John Carpenter’s The Thing, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Creepshow, Night Shift, The Dark Crystal, 48 Hours, First Blood, Tron, Conan The Barbarian, Cat People, Fast Times At Ridgemont High, The Road Warrior, and much, much more.

Filled with exclusive interviews, rare behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive never-before-seen clips (including Henry Winkler‘s home movies from the set of Night Shift) in a fun, lively, no-holds-barred celebration of the legendary movie-going year of 1982.

1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! takes viewers behind- the-scenes to a time when fandom was in its infancy, featuring eye-opening interviews with Ron Howard, Paul Schrader, John Sayles, Amy Heckerling, Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Sean Young, Joanna Cassidy, Keith David, Cameron Crowe, Michael Deeley, Lisa Henson, Dean Devlin, Bruce Campbell, Dee Wallace, Felicia Day, Susan Seidelman, Roger Corman, Barry Bostwick, Marc Singer, Bryan Fuller, Leonard Maltin, Mike Medavoy and more, in front of and behind the camera, from some of the biggest and most influential movies ever made!

“A remarkable array of talking heads wax lyrical about what they loved about the releases that year and make an impressive argument to the doc’s raison d’etre.” – Martin Unswroth, Starburst

“It’s a love letter to the films that shaped a generation, but it will work for for viewers of all ages.” – Jonathan Hickman, The Newman Times-Herald

“1982 captures the feeling of being a kid excited about summer movies, but tempers that nostalgia with insight, an amazing amount of research, and wonderful interviews. If you’re missing your own childhood just a little bit, and want to remind yourself that yes, 1982 was great, this documentary is unmissable.” – Ryan Britt, Fatherly

“A time capsule, capturing a synchronic cross-section of movie history, while also mapping out the formative filmography of Generation X.” – Anton Bitel, Projected Figures

“This remarkable epic documentary spotlights the pop culture milestones of 1982 including notable motion pictures, TV, music and video games of that seminal year.” – Joseph Perry, The Good, The Bad & The Verdict

“Five Stars. This documentary is full of nostalgia and amazing stories regarding the year of 1982. This documentary is fantastic and brought me back to my childhood.” – Dan Skip Allen, From The Fourth Row

My photo of William Shatner at Raleigh’s Galaxycon.