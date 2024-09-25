Borderlands crosses over to 4K UHD and more in October

After being available digitally, Borderlands will be arriving on physical media in October. The movie that brought together Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Jamie Lee Curtis with director Eli Roth is hitting 4K UHD and more. Borderlands is a major video game worthy of a famous cast. Here’s the details from Lionsgate about the release and bonus features:

On Electronic Sell-Through October 8, on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD on October 22, and On Demand October 29 from Lionsgate®



SANTA MONICA, CA (September 24, 2024) – Attention all Vault Hunters, bring Pandora home when Borderlands arrives on Electronic Sell-Through on October 8, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD on October 22, and on Demand October 29 from Lionsgate. From Director Eli Roth (Thanksgiving) and Producer Avi Arad (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), this adaptation of the popular video game series is a fresh take on these beloved characters. Borderlands stars Cate Blanchett (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War), Florian Munteanu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween).



Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful SOB. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with Roland, a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis, the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap, a wiseass robot. Together, this ragtag team goes on a mission to save Tiny Tina, battle alien species, and discover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands — but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands.



On October 8, Borderlands will be available to buy for $14.99 on Electronic Sell-Through. On October 22, it will be available to buy on 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray™ + Digital) for $42.99, on Blu-ray™ (+ DVD + Digital) for $39.99, and on DVD for $29.96. On October 29, it will be available to rent digitally for $5.99.



Also available on October 22, Amazon and Walmart will feature an exclusive SteelBook® which features new art and the 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray™ + Digital) combo pack for $34.99 and $42.99, respectively.



Directed by Eli Roth. Screenplay by Eli Roth and Joe Crombie. Screen Story by Eli Roth. Based on the video game Borderlands created by Gearbox Software and published by 2K. Produced by Ari Arad, p.g.a., Avi Arad, Erik Feig.



Become a vault hunter alongside Lilith, Roland, Tiny Tina, Krieg, and more with behind-the-scenes special features with this talented cast and crew, available on participating platforms.



BONUS FEATURES:

Borderlands – From Game to Screen

Meet the Team

All Aboard the Death Choochoo

Bringing Borderlands to the Screen

Badonkadonk Time

Fashion and Action on Pandora

High Tech Hellscapes

CAST:

Academy Award® Winner

Cate Blanchett Best Actress, Blue Jasmine, 2013; The Lord of the Rings, Thor: Ragnarök, Ocean’s 8

Kevin Hart Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Central Intelligence

Jack Black Kung Fu Panda, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, School of Rock

Edgar Ramírez Gold, Point Break, Deliver Us from Evil

Ariana Greenblatt Avengers: Infinity War, Barbie, TV’s “Ahsoka”

Florian Munteanu Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Creed II

Gina Gershon Bound, Killer Joe, Showgirls

and Jamie Lee Curtis Knives Out, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Halloween franchise