Succubus seduces on Home Video and Digital today

What can go wrong when a married man decides to cruise a dating app while his wife is taking care of their newborn baby? A lot. Succubus gives us the nightmare that awaited one new daddy when he clicked on the most tempting woman on the site. How bad can it go? You can now find out as Succubus has arrived on home video and digital. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:
A Kiss and Tale Productions and Pixium Film Group in Association with Convoke Media
A Film by R.J. Daniel Hanna
SUCCUBUS
Starring Brendan Bradley, Rachel Cook, Olivia Applegate, Emily Kincaid
With Rosanna Arquette and Ron Perlman
SEPTEMBER 24, 2024
Be careful what you swipe for…Beauty is skin deep.
This Fall, brace yourself for a wild and brazen horror about the most terrifying series of events that could befall a guy or you. On September 24, Shout! Studios, in collaboration with A Kiss and Tale Productions, Convoke Media, and Pixium Film Group will release the highly anticipated, gruesome thriller SUCCUBUS across digital entertainment platforms for purchase and/or rent. The DVD is also available on the same day. This is a definitive entertainment release that horror enthusiasts and movie audiences won’t want to miss!
Written and directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna (Hard Miles, Miss Virginia), SUCCUBUS boasts a talented cast of Brendan Bradley (A Tale Told by an Idiot, Death Valley), Rachel Cook (The Hack Job, Kill Shot), Olivia Applegate (Love & Death, Euphoria), Derek Smith (What/If, Narcos: Mexico), Emily Kincaid (London Fields, Abducted in Plain Sight) with Rosanna Arquette (Signs of Love, Pulp Fiction) and Ron Perlman (Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up).
Produced by Todd Slater, Anna Elizabeth James, Ari Novak, Ron Perlman, and R.J. Daniel Hanna, SUCCUBUS follows a young father going through a marital separation, joins a dating app, and matches with a beautiful but mysterious young woman…whose powers of seduction and manipulation entangle him in a mystery more horrifying than he could have ever imagined.
Brendan Bradley as Chris in SUCCUBUS
Coached by his over-sexed friend Eddie, Chris, a new father, joins the StarCrossed dating app “just to see what’s out there,” and eventually comes to the conclusion he should probably rekindle things with his estranged wife. But when he matches with Adra, a seductive young woman with a mysterious past, his curiosity gets the better of him, and he finds himself getting sucked into her world even as his own life falls apart. As Chris, Eddie, and Adra’s stalker, Dr. Zephyr circle her, Adra’s power grows, finally revealing her harrowing true nature.
Ron Perlman as Dr. Zephyr in SUCCUBUS
Written and Directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna
Produced by Todd Slater, Anna Elizabeth James, Ari Novak, Ron Perlman, R.J. Daniel Hanna
Executive Producers: John Rhodes, Brian Scofield, Jennifer Ambrose, Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Cook
Executive Producers: Tyler Gould, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Braden Duemmler
Edited by Brian Scofield, Noam Klement, and R.J. Daniel Hanna
Production Designer, Eric Peterson
Director of Photography, Jimmy Jung Lu
VFX Supervisor, Lincoln Smith
Music by Andrew Brick Johnson
Costume Designer, Fiona Story
SUCCUBUS Premieres September 24, 2024 for Watch-At-Home
Available on Digital (Purchase/Rental) and DVD
AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Microsoft, Fandango At Home,
Bell Media, and other digital platforms
Not Rated, 103 minutes
