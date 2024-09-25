Succubus seduces on Home Video and Digital today

What can go wrong when a married man decides to cruise a dating app while his wife is taking care of their newborn baby? A lot. Succubus gives us the nightmare that awaited one new daddy when he clicked on the most tempting woman on the site. How bad can it go? You can now find out as Succubus has arrived on home video and digital. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

Shout! Studios

Presents

A Kiss and Tale Productions and Pixium Film Group in Association with Convoke Media

A Film by R.J. Daniel Hanna

SUCCUBUS

Starring Brendan Bradley, Rachel Cook, Olivia Applegate, Emily Kincaid

With Rosanna Arquette and Ron Perlman

TENSE HORROR THRILLER PREMIERES IN HOME THEATERS

FOR DIGITAL PURCHASE/AND RENTAL ACROSS MAJOR PLATFORMS AND ARRIVES ON HOME ENTERTAINMENT SHELVES

SEPTEMBER 24, 2024

Be careful what you swipe for…Beauty is skin deep.

Watch the Official Movie Trailer for SUCCUBUS

This Fall, brace yourself for a wild and brazen horror about the most terrifying series of events that could befall a guy or you. On September 24, Shout! Studios, in collaboration with A Kiss and Tale Productions, Convoke Media, and Pixium Film Group will release the highly anticipated, gruesome thriller SUCCUBUS across digital entertainment platforms for purchase and/or rent. The DVD is also available on the same day. This is a definitive entertainment release that horror enthusiasts and movie audiences won’t want to miss!

Written and directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna (Hard Miles, Miss Virginia), SUCCUBUS boasts a talented cast of Brendan Bradley (A Tale Told by an Idiot, Death Valley), Rachel Cook (The Hack Job, Kill Shot), Olivia Applegate (Love & Death, Euphoria), Derek Smith (What/If, Narcos: Mexico), Emily Kincaid (London Fields, Abducted in Plain Sight) with Rosanna Arquette (Signs of Love, Pulp Fiction) and Ron Perlman (Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up).

Produced by Todd Slater, Anna Elizabeth James, Ari Novak, Ron Perlman, and R.J. Daniel Hanna, SUCCUBUS follows a young father going through a marital separation, joins a dating app, and matches with a beautiful but mysterious young woman…whose powers of seduction and manipulation entangle him in a mystery more horrifying than he could have ever imagined.

Brendan Bradley as Chris in SUCCUBUS

Coached by his over-sexed friend Eddie, Chris, a new father, joins the StarCrossed dating app “just to see what’s out there,” and eventually comes to the conclusion he should probably rekindle things with his estranged wife. But when he matches with Adra, a seductive young woman with a mysterious past, his curiosity gets the better of him, and he finds himself getting sucked into her world even as his own life falls apart. As Chris, Eddie, and Adra’s stalker, Dr. Zephyr circle her, Adra’s power grows, finally revealing her harrowing true nature.

Ron Perlman as Dr. Zephyr in SUCCUBUS

Written and Directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna

Produced by Todd Slater, Anna Elizabeth James, Ari Novak, Ron Perlman, R.J. Daniel Hanna

Executive Producers: John Rhodes, Brian Scofield, Jennifer Ambrose, Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Cook

Executive Producers: Tyler Gould, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Braden Duemmler

Edited by Brian Scofield, Noam Klement, and R.J. Daniel Hanna

Production Designer, Eric Peterson

Director of Photography, Jimmy Jung Lu

VFX Supervisor, Lincoln Smith

Music by Andrew Brick Johnson

Costume Designer, Fiona Story

SUCCUBUS Premieres September 24, 2024 for Watch-At-Home

Available on Digital (Purchase/Rental) and DVD

AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Microsoft, Fandango At Home,

﻿Bell Media, and other digital platforms

Not Rated, 103 minutes

Shout! Studios