Zyzzyx Road arrives on 4K UHD in November

Zyzzyx Road had a very short and record-breaking theatrical run. It was the lowest box office achieved at the time. This was a deliberate box office flop since in order to fulfil the SAG rules for a low budget film, it had to play theatrically for a week. The producers booked it into a single screen at a cineplex in Dallas, Texas for only noon screenings. Katherine Heigl had just started Grey’s Anatomy so there wasn’t much of a buzz in Dallas to see the movie. Over the week, only six people bought matinee tickets. But this run allowed the film to be sold to international markets. More than six people have seen the film since its weeklong run in 2006. The film has Katherine Heigl hooking up with Leo Grillo (Banacek) in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, they have to deal with Heigl’s ex-lover Tom Sizemore (Natural Born Killers). This is not one of Heigl’s cute romantic comedies. The 4K UHD comes out in November. If you invited five people over for a late Friendsgiving, you could run the movie after dinner and recreate that Dallas cinema. Here’s the press release from Dark Arts Entertainment:

Dark Arts Entertainment Announces

the Release of



Zyzzyx Road

starring Katherine Heigl, Leo Grillo & Tom Sizemore

2-Disc Collector’s Edition 4K UHD/Blu-ray

and DVD Arriving Nov 26

[4K UHD/Blu-ray]

[DVD]

11/26/24

Dark Arts Entertainment, founded by horror/cult movie legends Brian Yuzna (Re-Animator, Society) and John Penney (Return of the Living Dead 3, The Kindred), is proud to announce the release of the mystery/thriller Zyzzyx Road, coming to 4K UHD/Blu-ray in a 2-disc Collector’s Edition and DVD on Nov 26. You’ve heard about it. Now see it. The way it’s never been seen before.

Notable for being the lowest-grossing film in US history when it was initially released in 2006, Zyzzyx Road grossed $30 (not a typo) on its opening weekend. The film was written, produced, and directed by John Penney and stars Katherine Heigl, Leo Grillo, and Tom Sizemore.

“How ‘Zyzzyx Road’ Only Grossed $30.00.” – Entertainment Weekly

The film tells the story of an illicit affair between an accountant locked in an unhappy marriage and a seductive Las Vegas beauty who leads them both down a dangerous path. Grant (Leo Grillo) loves his daughter, but can’t stand the sight of his wife. Determined to make a killing in Las Vegas, he heads into a local casino and crosses paths with Marissa (Katherine Heigl).

Before long, the pair are back in Grant’s hotel room, where things quickly get hot and heavy. But it all goes wrong when Marissa’s violent ex-boyfriend Joey (Tom Sizemore) crashes through the door in a fit of rage. When the smoke clears, Joey is dead. Determined not to spend the rest of their lives in prison, Grant and Marissa plot to bury the body on Zyzzyx Road. When the corpse goes missing, the couple starts to question whether Joey was ever really dead in the first place. They get their answer when Joey mysteriously reappears, resuming the fight under the dark desert sky. Eventually the two brawlers realize they’ve been drawn into a mystery where no one can be trusted, and each move could be their last.

“Zyzzyx’ earns lowest all-time Box Office.” – Variety

“$30?!” The Lowest Grossing Movie of All Time Explained & Why It Bombed At the Box Office.” – ScreenRant

Bonus features include:

• The Legacy of Zyzzyx Road featurette

• New introductions, commentaries and interviews

• Archival behind-the-scenes featurettes

• The Mystery of Zyzzyx Road music video & more!

Watch the trailer here:\