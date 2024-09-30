Golden Harvest Vol. 2: Shining Stars arrives in December

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

The holiday season is going to be full of Hong Kong action. Shout! Studios has already announced that Golden Harvest Vol. 1: Supernatural Shockers is coming out on November 12. Turns out there’s going to be more from the legendary Hong Kong studio. Golden Harvest Vol. 2: Shining Stars hits the shelves on December 17 and features eight films with major stars including Chuck Norris, Angela Mao, Jimmy Wang Yu, Sammo Hung, Jet Li and even Brandon Lee (The Crow). We found the listing on Shout! Studio’s website with all the details about the boxet:

Golden Harvest Vol. 2: Shining Stars + Exclusive Poster

Ships by: 2024-12-17

Available in: US & Canada

Image

Some of the biggest names in Hong Kong martial arts and action scenes collide in Golden Harvest Vol. 2: Shining Stars! Featuring eight classics spanning from the seventies to the nineties, this collection features punches and performances from Brandon Lee, Jimmy Wang Yu, Angela Mao, Jet Li, Sammo Hung, and the legendary Chuck Norris.

BEACH OF THE WAR GODS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 101 min.)
At the end of the Ming dynasty, a wandering warrior (Jimmy Wang Yu, who also directed) assembles a team of mercenaries to defend a coastal village from the tyranny of Japanese marauders.

WHEN TAEKWONDO STRIKES (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin, English Dub, & Alternate English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 96 min.)
Angela Mao and Sammo Hung star in this action classic! When the leader of a resistance movement is captured by enemy forces, his protégé must team with a master of Hapkido to rescue him.

THE SKYHAWK (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin, English Dub, & Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 87 min.)
After he is brutally beaten by a villainous master of martial arts, a young man comes under the tutelage of the legendary Wong Fei-Hung (Kwan Tak-hing, who played Master Wong in dozens of films throughout his illustrious career).

SHAOLIN BOXERS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 79 min.)
An accomplished master of the Shaolin school takes on all comers in a martial arts tournament in order to save his village, which is under the thumb of an evil security squad. James Tien stars.

SLAUGHTER IN SAN FRANCISCO (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 106 min.)
A pair of San Francisco cops stop at nothing to clean up the streets — even if it means crossing the city’s notorious crime lord, Chuck Slaughter (the iconic Chuck Norris)!

LEGACY OF RAGE (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese, English Dub, Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono / 88 min.)
Brandon Lee plays an ordinary man forced into extraordinary danger when, after being set up for a murder rap and imprisoned, he embarks on a path of revenge.

THE MASTER (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese Theatrical, Cantonese Home Video, English Dub, & Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono, Cantonese & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround / 93 min.)
When an esteemed former master is targeted by a wayward student, one of the master’s most loyal and skilled disciples comes to Los Angeles to defend his honor.

HITMAN (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, Cantonese, English Dub, Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo / 105 min.)
Jet Li stars in this action extravaganza about a pair of assassins who team up to track down the infamous “King of Killers” and collect a huge bounty.

Bonus Features for Blu-ray

DISC ONE: Beach Of The War Gods (1973)

  • Audio: Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono
  • NEW Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated For This release
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Frank Djeng Of The New York Asian Film Festival
  • NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks
  • NEW “Ready For War” – An Interview With Actor Hsieh Hsing
  • NEW “Beach Battle” – An Interview With Actor Jack Long
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Image Gallery

DISC TWO: WHEN TAEKWONDO STRIKES (1973)

  • Audio: Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono, Alternate English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono
  • NEW Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated For This release
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Authors Grady Hendrix And Chris Poggiali
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Martial Arts Cinema Experts Frank Djeng & Michael Worth
  • NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Frankie Balboa AKA Shogun Supreme & Peter Glagowski, Writer at FLIXIST
  • NEW “Striking Out” – An Interview With Producer Andre Morgan
  • NEW “Return To Tae Kwon Do” – Frank Djeng Visits The Yakhyeon Catholic Church
  • Trailers
  • Image Gallery

DISC THREE: THE SKYHAWK (1974)

  • Audio: Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono, Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono
  • NEW Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated For This release
  • NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Frank Djeng Of The New York Asian Film Festival
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Frankie Balboa AKA Shogun Supreme & Peter Glagowski Writer at FLIXIST
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Image Gallery

DISC FOUR: SHAOLIN BOXERS (1974)

  • Audio: Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono
  • NEW Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated For This release
  • NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Frank Djeng Of The New York Asian Film Festival
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Image Gallery

DISC FIVE: SLAUGHTER IN SAN FRANCISCO (1974)

  • Slaughter In San Francisco (Original Mandarin Cut – 106 Minutes)
  • Alternate English Cut Of Slaughter In San Francisco (88 Minutes)
  • Audio: Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono
  • NEW Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated For This release
  • NEW Interview With Critic Kim Newman On The Early Film Work Of Chuck Norris
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Frank Djeng Of The New York Asian Film Festival
  • Trailers
  • Image Gallery

DISC SIX: LEGACY OF RAGE (1986)

  • Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono, Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono
  • NEW Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated For This release
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Frankie Balboa AKA Shogun Supreme & Peter Glagowski Writer at FLIXIST
  • Audio Commentary With Director Ronny Yu And Critic Mike Leeder
  • NEW In Conversation With Director Ronny Yu, Critic And Curator Frank Djeng, and Podcaster Preston Downey
  • NEW “A Legendary Legacy” – Critic And Curator Frank Djeng On The Life And Times Of Brandon Lee
  • Interview With Director Ronny Yu
  • English Language Credits
  • Trailers
  • Image Gallery

DISC SEVEN: THE MASTER (1992)

  • Audio: Cantonese Theatrical DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono, Cantonese Home Video DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono, Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono
  • NEW Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated For This release
  • NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Frank Djeng Of The New York Asian Film Festival
  • NEW “Making a Masterpiece” – An Interview With Actor Steve Ho
  • Interview With Actor Yuen Wah
  • Interview With Actor Crystal Kwok
  • Interview With Stuntman and Author John Kreng
  • Trailers
  • Image Gallery

DISC EIGHT: HITMAN (1998)

  • Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo, Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo
  • NEW Optional English Subtitles, Newly Translated For This release
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Frank Djeng Of The New York Asian Film Festival
  • NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks
  • NEW “Hitting it Big” – Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic Ricky Baker On The Career Of Jet Li
  • Interview With Actor Jet Li
  • Interview With Actor Simon Yam
  • Interview With Actor Keiji Sato
  • Behind-The-Scenes Footage
  • Footage From The Film’s Premiere
  • Trailers
  • Image Gallery

Product Information

DISCS
8		RUN-TIME
12 hrs, 35 min
ASPECT RATIO
2.35:1 / 1.85:1		COLOR
Color
LANGUAGE
Cantonese, English, Mandarin		REGION
Region A
RATING
R / Not Rated		PRODUCTION DATE
1973 / 1974 / 1986 / 1992 / 1998
CLOSED-CAPTIONED
No		SUBTITLES
English
Image
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector