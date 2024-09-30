Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection arrives on 4K UHD in December

Grab your favorite dog and plate of cheese and head to the living room because Wallace & Gromit’s classic short films and first feature film are coming to 4K UHD this December. Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection (4K UHD Collector’s Edition) will give you even more resolution to see deep into their world. The boxset includes blueprints and stickers. This is the perfect holiday gift for those fans who have seen the inventor and his smarter dog survive quite a few calamities. The feature and two of the shorts have won Oscars. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:

WALLACE & GROMIT COME TO 4K UHD

FOR THE FIRST TIME!

WALLACE & GROMIT: THE COMPLETE CRACKING COLLECTION (4K UHD COLLECTOR’S EDITION)

ARRIVES IN A DELUXE GIFT-WORTHY SET

FROM SHOUT! STUDIOS ON DECEMBER 10, 2024

Ultimate Collector’s Set Arrives Timed To

New Film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Coming to Netflix this Winter

(Los Angeles, CA and Bristol, England, September 30, 2024) – This December 10, the cherished duo of Wallace and Gromit will pack their cheese and travel to fans in the handsome collector’s set Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection (4K UHD Collector’s Edition). New from Aardman, the iconic Academy Award®-winning studio behind quintessential animation such as Chicken Run and Shaun the Sheep, with distribution from multiplatform media company Shout! Studios, this extremely limited set features the four short Wallace & Gromit films in 4K UHD for the first time, with newly restored audio. Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection (4K UHD Collector’s Edition) also includes the much-loved feature film Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit among its many bonus features. The new set marks the first time that The Curse of the Were-Rabbit has been available together with the short films.

Arriving just in time to celebrate the greatly anticipated new film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the upcoming next installment in the beloved Wallace and Gromit franchise coming to Netflix this winter, this deluxe set is a suitcase packed with three discs, a 28-page book with a new foreword by esteemed film critic Peter Debruge, blueprints, recipes, stills and sticker clings of the Wallace & Gromit characters to decorate the inside of the suitcase.

Wallace and Gromit, Aardman’s most loved and iconic duo, have been delighting family audiences around the world for 35 years. The perfect gift for the holidays, Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection (4K UHD Collector’s Edition) is every fan’s chance to bring Wallace and Gromit home forever.

Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection (4K UHD Collector’s Edition)

Bonus Features:

· NEW Restored Masters In 4K!

· NEW Restored Audio!

· Peter Lord & Nick Park Interview

· Audio Commentaries

· Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

· “The Amazing World Of Wallace & Gromit”

· “Inside The Wrong Trousers”

· A Close Shave – How They Did It

· The Making Of A Matter Of Loaf And Death – How They Donut

· When Wallace Met Harvey

· Picture Gallery

· Invention Blueprints

· 28-Page Booklet

· Stickers

About Wallace & Gromit

Wallace and Gromit, Aardman’s most loved and iconic duo have been delighting family audiences around the world for 30 years. First hitting our screens in Nick Park’s Academy Award®-winning ‘Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out’ (1989) the pair went on to star in three further half hour specials (Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers (1993), Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave (1995) and Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf or Death (2009)) and a feature length film Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) and are internationally celebrated winning over 100 awards at festivals – including 3 Academy Awards® and 5 BAFTA® Awards.

A regular highlight of the primetime BBC schedules, especially during the festive season, they have become British national treasures and icons in their own right. ‘Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf or Death’ still remains the most watched Christmas Day programme since 2008 when it premiered on BBCOne. Most recently, the duo featured in their first augmented reality story ‘The Big Fix Up’ that launched in 2021, and a new Wallace & Gromit film has been announced for 2024, directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham.

With a permanent attraction at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with over 500,000 riders every year, over 1 million fans on Facebook and over 15million views on YouTube, these perennial characters continue to grow audiences across multiple platforms.

Wallace & Gromit’s Children’s Charity is a national charity raising funds to improve the lives of sick children in hospitals and hospices throughout the UK, raising over £50million since 1995.

About Aardman

Aardman is an employee-owned company, based in Bristol (UK) and co-founded in 1976 by Peter Lord and David Sproxton. An independent, multi-Academy Award® and BAFTA® award winning studio, it produces feature films, series, advertising, games and interactive entertainment. Current animated productions include a brand-new Wallace & Gromit film which is set for release in 2024, the studio’s first in-house game Chicken Run: Eggstraction, series 7 of Shaun the Sheep and a third series of The Very Small Creatures.

Its productions are global in appeal, novel, entertaining, brilliantly characterised and full of charm reflecting the unique talent, energy and personal commitment of the Aardman team. The studio’s work – which includes the creation of much-loved characters including Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Timmy Time and Morph – is often imitated, and yet the company continues to lead the field producing a rare brand of visually stunning content for cinema, broadcasters, digital platforms and live experiences around the world. Recent celebrated projects include the BAFTA® nominated feature film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Academy Award® nominated short film Robin Robin, International Emmy® award winning Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, BAFTA® nominated preschool series The Very Small Creatures and the recent CGI comedy series for kids Lloyd of the Flies.

The studio runs the Aardman Academy, its world-class training facility delivering excellence in film and animation training and mentoring for students around the world. The Aardman Academy offers a variety of courses from intensive one-day workshops, to its flagship seven-month In-Studio Stop Motion course. All courses are delivered by industry-leading tutors and mentors with decades of experience. The Aardman Academy is an integral part of the business, representing the studio’s inclusive ethos and commitment to nurturing the animation talent of the future.

In November 2018 it became an Employee-Owned Organisation, to ensure Aardman remains independent and to secure the creative legacy and culture of the company for many decades to come. www.aardman.com

About Shout! Studios

Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations (Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep), GKIDS and Studio Ghibli (including the latest Academy Award® -winning masterpiece from Miyazaki, The Boy And The Heron), LAIKA Studios (Coraline, ParaNorman), as well as Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties plus anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. The company produces, acquires, and distributes new films, including Shout! Studios’ original Old Henry (Tim Blake Nelson), Linoleum (Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn), What’s Love Got To Do With It (Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif), The Kill Room (Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, Samuel L. Jackson), Drugstore June (Esther Povitsky), and the Viggo Mortensen-directed western The Dead Don’t Hurt (Vicky Krieps, Viggo Mortensen). Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com