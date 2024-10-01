Arrow spooks October with Hellraiser, J-Horror Rising and Trick ‘r Treat

We’re deep into Spooky season and Arrow Video is looking to scare you with three releases. Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment brings Pinhead to 4K UHD (and also available on Blu-ray) to frighten you even more. The boxset includes the first four entries in the series starting with Hellraiser directed by Cliver Barker. J-Horror Rising boxset contains 7 movies from the era in Japan when filmmakers went deep into frights. The films are Shikoku, Isola: Multiple Personality Girl, Inugami, St. John’s Wort, Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman, Persona, and Noroi: The Curse. Trick ‘r Treat is an anthology film about four stories that take place on the same Halloween night. Are you going to answer the door with candy after seeing them? Here’s the press release from Arrow Video with all the details and bonus features:

New from Arrow Video US

Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment

[Pinhead Slipcase Limited Edition]

[4K UHD]

[Blu-ray]

10/22/24

J-Horror Rising

[Limited Edition]

[Blu-ray]

10/29/24

Trick ‘r Treat

[Limited Edition]

[4K UHD]

10/29/24

via MVD Entertainment Group

Arrow in October Summons Hellraising Heat

with a Stunning Clive Barker Collection,

Japanese Horror & a 4K Trick ‘r Treat!

On October 22nd, Arrow Video unleashes the Limited-Edition, Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment on 4K UHD and Blu-ray. The box set contains Hellraiser, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, and Hellraiser: Bloodline, featuring brand new 4K restorations from the original camera negatives with presentations in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible), and hours of both new and archival special features.



Hellraiser, the dazzling directorial debut from writer/director Clive Barker, introduces us to Pinhead, and otherworldly beings called Cenobites, who seek carnal experiences but can no longer differentiate pain from pleasure. With a mysterious puzzle box, Frank (Sean Chapman, Scum) unwittingly summons a trio of demonic beings who torture and murder him. When his ex-lover Julia (Clare Higgins, Ready Player One) discovers his partially resurrected body, the duo embark on a murderous campaign to return Frank to his complete, rejuvenated form. Frank’s teenage niece Kirsty (Ashley Laurence, Creepshow the Series) takes the puzzle box, unknowingly beckoning the sadomasochistic Cenobites and their leader, Pinhead (Doug Bradley, Nightbreed), who will stop at nothing to get Frank back. Andrew Robinson (Dirty Harry) co-stars.



Hellbound: Hellraiser II picks up after the events of the first film with Kirsty (Ashley Laurence, Slipknot: Snuff) being admitted into a psychiatric hospital. Her doctor (Kenneth Cranham, Hot Fuzz), secretly obsessed with the Cenobites, uses another patient’s bloody death to unlock the world of the demonic beings and resurrect the murderous Julia (Clare Higgins, The Sandman). Entering the labyrinthian world of the Cenobites is Kirsty’s only chance of survival.



In Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, a New York City club owner purchases an intricately carved pillar for his apartment, not realizing it holds the key to the Cenobites and their realm. A reporter (Terry Farrell, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and young club-goer (Paula Marshall, Malignant) are thrust into a race against the Cenobites that they have unwittingly unleashed. They quickly realize they are humanity’s only hope between the Cenobites and hell on earth. In addition to the original theatrical release, this collection includes an alternate unrated version of the film.



The fourth installment, Hellraiser: Bloodline, serves as both a prequel and a sequel, flashing back to the 18th century and a toy maker (Bruce Ramsay, Supernatural) tasked with the creation of the puzzle box called the Lament Configuration, a portal to hell which will eventually unleash the Cenobites. Then in the 20th century, the toy maker’s descendant, an architect (Ramsay), creates a building in the form of the Lament Configuration, and in the 22nd century, an engineer (Ramsay) and the descendant of the toy maker and architect work feverishly to unlock the Lament Configuration. All three timelines merge in the stunning conclusion of the Clive Barker-produced Hellraiser series. In addition to the original theatrical release, this collection includes a newly discovered work print version of the film.The special features for both 4K UHD and Blu-ray collections include new and archival audio commentaries, documentaries, and interviews with casts and crews, archival on-set interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, FX dailies, new visual essays and critical appreciations, original and newly discovered EPK interviews, trailers and TV spots, image galleries, and drafts of screenplays.



Simply put, Arrow’s Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment will Tear Your Soul Apart!



Watch the brand new trailer here:

On October 29th, J-Horror Rising is released in a Limited-Edition Blu-ray box set containing an assortment of seven versatile titles in the Japanese horror genre: Shikoku, Isola: Multiple Personality Girl, Inugami, St. John’s Wort, Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman, Persona, and Noroi: The Curse. Each title has been remastered and filled with both new and archival special features.

All is not what it seems in Shikoku, as a young woman returns to her hometown and learns that her childhood best friend died at age sixteen. Her friend’s mother, a Shinto Priestess trained in exorcisms and séances, may have more planned for her departed daughter than anyone realizes. In Isola: Multiple Personality Girl, a woman with ESP helps survivors of a massive earthquake find loved ones who have passed. She then faces her greatest battle as she encounters a spirit with multiple personalities, one of which may possess supernatural powers.

In Inugami, a dark love story that proved to be the final from master director Kon Ichikawa (Odd Obsession, Tokyo Olympiad), a young teacher finds himself falling in love with a woman, only to be antagonized by her family with ties to the supernatural. A video game designer (Megumi Okina, Ju-On: The Grudge) is forced to confront her past in St. John’s Wort, as she gathers footage and inspiration from the long-abandoned mansion she inherited from her father.

Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman is a supernatural tale of a teacher who investigates the abductions of children. These crimes lead the teacher down a rabbit hole and may be tied to an urban legend of a cursed mother who possesses others, and the only telltale sign is a persistent cough. Body horror, action, and the supernatural all converge in Persona as two women – a medical researcher and student – possess the same body, a body that begins to grow superpower abilities. The two are not the only ones who have become “Personas,” as they learn they are a part of a secret government program.

A documentary filmmaker and paranormal researcher finds more than he bargained for in the inventive film Noroi: The Curse. The film pieces together a mystery using footage shot by a cameraman, revealing supernatural powers that the filmmaker inadvertently invoked.

Special features include audio commentaries, new and archival interviews with directors, casts and crews, archival making-of featurettes, behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes, trailers, TV spots, and image galleries.

Watch the trailer for Shikoku here:

On October 29th, Michael Dougherty’s (Krampus) clever, modern horror classic Trick ‘r Treat is released on 4K UHD. Featuring a brand new 4K restoration approved by Dougherty, the film is presented in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and filled with both new and archival special features.

This anthology film, in the tradition of Creepshow, tells four interwoven tales of wicked trickery: a murderous principal (Dylan Baker, Happiness) attempts to put his latest victim to rest, a young college student (Anna Paquin, True Blood) seems destined to become prey to a serial killer, a junior high schooler falls victim to the bullying of her classmates, and a cruel, old curmudgeon (Brian Cox, Succession) in a creepy, dilapidated house finds something far more frightening than himself. Each vignette takes place on the same blood-chilling night under the sinister guidance of the spirit of Samhain.

The special features include new and archival audio commentaries, brand new interviews with cast and crew, archival featurettes focusing on the various aspects of the production, a short film by director Michael Dougherty with commentary, deleted and alternate scenes with commentary, promos, multiple image galleries, and trailers

Watch the trailer here:

Trick ‘r Treat [Limited Edition]

The cult classic anthology horror movie makes its debut on 4K Ultra HD.

Dive into the sinister and darkly humorous world of Trick ‘r Treat, written and directed by Michael Dougherty (Krampus). This anthology film communes with the spirits of classic horror portmanteaus like Creepshow and Tales from the Crypt, weaving together four chilling tales, all taking place during the same fateful Halloween night.

Follow the secretive and disturbing life of a high school principal who leads a double life as a ruthless serial killer; the journey of a young girl (Anna Paquin, X-Men) looking for love who finds something infinitely more macabre; a group of teenagers playing a prank with disastrous consequences; and an old man (Brian Cox, Succession) confronted by Sam, a mischievous trick-or-treater with a terrifying secret.

With its interwoven tales of terror and unforgettable characters, Trick ‘r Treat has cemented itself as a Halloween essential, paying loving homage to the golden age of horror comics and 80s creature features with a slick modern style sure to send shivers down the spine of any fright fiend. Get ready for the scariest Halloween of your life – and remember, always check your candy!

Bonus Materials

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films, approved by writer-director Michael Dougherty

4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and 2.0 stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Archival audio commentary by Michael Dougherty, conceptual artist Breehn Burns, storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins and composer Douglas Pipes

Becoming Sam, a brand new interview with actor Quinn Lord

The Devil is in the Details, a brand new interview with production designer Mark Freeborn

If Looks Could Kill, a brand new interview with director of photography Glen MacPherson

Designs to Die for, a brand new interview with costume designer Trish Keating

Bark at the Moon, a brand new interview with creature designer Patrick Tatopoulos

Mark Freeborn Remembers Bill Terezakis, a new tribute to the late make-up effects designer

Tales of Folklore & Fright, an archival featurette with Michael Dougherty, Breehn Burns and Simeon Wilkins

Tales of Mischief & Mayhem: Filming Trick ‘r Treat, an archival interview with Michael Dougherty on the making of the film

Sounds of Shock & Superstition: Scoring Trick ‘r Treat, an archival featurette with Michael Dougherty and Douglas Pipes

Tales of Dread & Despair: Releasing Trick ‘r Treat, an archival featurette with Michael Dougherty and Rob Galluzzo of the Shock Waves podcast, exploring the film’s release and fandom

Season’s Greetings, a short film from 1996 directed by Michael Dougherty with optional director commentary

The Lore and Legends of Halloween, an archival featurette narrated by actor Brian Cox

School bus VFX comparison

Deleted and alternate scenes with optional commentary by director Michael Dougherty

FEARnet promos

Sam O’Lantern

Storyboard and conceptual artwork gallery

Behind the scenes gallery

Monster Mash comic book set in the Trick ‘r Treat universe

Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Six postcard-sized artcards

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Becky Darke and Heather Wixson

Brand new audio commentary with writer-director Michael Dougherty moderated by James A. Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca from Dead Meat Podcast

Hellraiser: Quartet Of Torment [Pinhead Slipcase Limited Edition]

Experience the sublime agony of the first four Hellraiser films like you never have before in all-new 4K restorations in this limited edition set.

WE HAVE SUCH SIGHTS TO SHOW YOU…

In the 1980s, Clive Barker changed the face of horror fiction, throwing out the rules to expose new vistas of terror and beauty, expanding the horizons for every genre writer who followed him. With Hellraiser, his first feature film, he did the same for cinema.

Hedonist Frank Cotton (Sean Chapman) thinks he has reached the limits of earthly pleasure. But a mysterious puzzle box will take him further than he can possibly imagine, opening the doors to a dominion where pain and pleasure are indivisible and summoning the Cenobites, whose experiments in the higher reaches of experience will tear his soul apart. When he manages to escape, Frank returns to the world skinless and in need of help. Now his former lover Julia (Clare Higgins) must kill to make him whole again. But the Cenobites want Frank back, and there’ll be hell to pay when they find him.

Hellbound: Hellraiser II expands on Barker’s original vision as screenwriter Peter Atkins takes Julia Cotton, her step daughter Kirsty (Ashley Laurence) and the sinister Dr. Channard (Kenneth Cranham) into the dominion of the Cenobites themselves. Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth sees Pinhead set loose on the sinful streets of New York City to create chaos with a fresh cadre of Cenobitic kin. Then, Hellraiser: Bloodline sinks its hooks into past, present and future with the story of Phillip LeMarchand, the 18th-century toymaker who made the lament configuration puzzle box, his descendent John Merchant – a 20th-century architect whose most recent building bears a striking resemblance to the lament configuration – and Dr. Paul Merchant, a 22nd-century engineer and designer of The Minos, a space station which is a great deal more than it seems.

Experience the sublime agony of this quartet of torment like you never have before in all-new 4K restorations from the original camera negatives. Hell has never looked better!

Bonus Materials

4-DISC ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restorations of all four films from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films

Ultra High Definition (2160p) presentations of all four films in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless stereo and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio for all four films

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Ages of Desire, an exclusive 200-page hardback book with new writing from Clive Barker archivists Phil and Sarah Stokes

Limited edition layered packaging featuring brand new Pinhead artwork

DISC 1 – HELLRAISER

Brand new audio commentary featuring genre historian (and unit publicist of Hellraiser) Stephen Jones with author and film critic Kim Newman

Archival audio commentary with writer/director Clive Barker and actor Ashley Laurence, moderated by Peter Atkins

Archival audio commentary with writer/director Clive Barker

Power of Imagination – brand new 60-minute discussion about Hellraiser and the work of Clive Barker by film scholars Sorcha Ní Fhlainn (editor of Clive Barker: Dark Imaginer) and Karmel Kniprath

Unboxing Hellraiser – brand new visual essay celebrating the Lament Configuration by genre author Alexandra Benedict (The Beauty of Murder)

The Pursuit of Possibilities – brand new 60-minute discussion between acclaimed horror authors Paula D. Ashe and Eric LaRocca celebrating the queerness of Hellraiser and the importance of Clive Barker as a queer writer

Flesh is a Trap – brand new visual essay exploring body horror and transcendence in the work of Clive Barker by genre author Guy Adams (The World House)

Newly uncovered extended EPK interviews with Clive Barker and stars Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence, and effects artist Bob Keen, shot during the making of Hellraiser, with a new introduction by Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Original 1987 Electronic Press Kit

Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellraiser – archival interview with the actor

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser – archival interview with the iconic actor about his first appearance as ‘Pinhead’

Soundtrack Hell: The Story of the Abandoned Coil Score – archival interview with Coil member Stephen Thrower

Trailers and TV spots

Image gallery

Draft screenplays

DISC 2 – HELLBOUND: HELLRAISER II

Brand new audio commentary featuring Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Archival audio commentary with director Tony Randel, writer Peter Atkins and actor Ashley Laurence

Audio commentary with director Tony Randel and writer Peter Atkins

Hell Was What They Wanted! – brand new 80-minute appreciation of Hellbound, the Hellraiser mythos and the work of Clive Barker by horror authors George Daniel Lea (Born in Blood) and Kit Power (The Finite)

That Rat-Slice Sound – brand new appreciation of composer Christopher Young’s scores for Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II by Guy Adams

Archival on-set interview with Clive Barker

Archival on-set interview with cast and crew

Behind the scenes footage

Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellbound – archival interview about the actor’s return to the role of Frank Cotton

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellbound – archival interview with the iconic actor about his second appearance as ‘Pinhead’

Lost in the Labyrinth – archival featurette featuring interviews with Barker, Randel, Keen, Atkins and others

Trailers and TV spots

Image gallery

DISC 3 – HELLRAISER III: HELL ON EARTH

Alternative Unrated version (contains standard definition inserts)

Brand new audio commentary featuring Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Archival audio commentary with screenwriter Peter Atkins (Theatrical Cut only)

Archival audio commentary with director Anthony Hickox and actor Doug Bradley (Unrated Version only)

Previously unseen extended EPK featuring interviews with Clive Barker and Doug Bradley

FX dailies

Time with Terri – archival interview with actor Paula Marshall

Raising Hell on Earth – archival interview with director Anthony Hickox

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser III – archival interview with the iconic actor about his third appearance as ‘Pinhead’

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

DISC 4 – HELLRAISER: BLOODLINE

Brand new audio commentary featuring screenwriter Peter Atkins, with Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

The Beauty of Suffering – brand new featurette exploring the Cenobites’ connection to goth, fetish cultures and BDSM

Newly uncovered workprint version of the film, providing a fascinating insight into how it changed during post production

Hellraiser Evolutions – archival documentary on the evolution of the franchise and its enduring legacy, featuring interviews with Scott Derrickson, Rick Bota and Stuart Gordon among others

Books of Blood and Beyond: The Literary Works of Clive Barker – archival appreciation by horror author David Gatwalk of Barker’s written work, from The Books of Blood to The Scarlet Gospels

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Easter egg

J-Horror Rising [Limited Edition]

J-Horror Rising presents seven of the genre’s most distinctive titles in this limited edition set from Arrow Video.

Remastered from the best available elements and packed with a host of new and archival extras, J-Horror Rising presents seven of the genre’s most distinctive titles.

In the ghostly pastoral horror of Shikoku, a young woman returns after many years to her rural birthplace, only to find her best friend from childhood has died by drowning when just sixteen. The dead girl’s mother, the local Shintoist priestess, has embarked on the region’s famous pilgrimage – but why is she walking backwards? The aftermath of the devasting Kobe Earthquake of 1995 creates fissures in the already fractured mind of a high-school girl in Isola: Multiple Personality Girl, allowing an unwelcome intruder to set up home in her head and leaving a volunteer worker with psychic powers to determine which of her personas is the fake one. In Inugami, a teacher finds himself drawn to a local papermaker, only to find himself the subject of some hostility from her extended family, who are rumored to be the descendants of the guardians of ancient evil canine spirits.

Megumi Okina (Ju-On: The Grudge) plays the art designer for a horror-themed videogame in the innovative St. John’s Wort, who is forced to confront her childhood traumas when her colleagues ask her to gather visual materials from the creepy gothic mansion she has inherited from her estranged artist father. Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman features the titular predatory murderess drawn from urban legend, where it turns out home isn’t the safest place for her potential child victims in this disturbing supernatural horror. A new craze for wearing ceramic masks sweeps the students of a high school, unleashing a wave of anonymous juvenile delinquency amongst the literal fashion-victims of Persona. Last but not least, the chilling Noroi: The Curse adopts a pseudo-documentary format as an investigative reporter into paranormal phenomena is forced to confront horrors beyond his wildest imagination after learning about an ancient folkloric demon.