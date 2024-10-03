Frankie Freako parties up theaters this weekend

Do you have any plans or do you want to suffer through another boring weekend? Frankie Freako is arriving in theaters this weekend from Shout! Studios. This is a wild adventure about a boring guy looking for a little excitement in his life only to get all the freaking fun at once. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with the theaters:

Opens Exclusively in Theaters This Friday, October 4

Are you ready to get Freako? Check out the new clip from Steven Kostanski’s delightfully chaotic misfit adventure

After calling a late-night party hotline that promises out-of-this-world fun, uptight yuppie Conor Sweeney must battle the pint-sized forces of evil unleashed through his phone line, led by the maniacal rock n’ roll goblin

FRANKIE FREAKO.

Written and Directed by: Steven Kostanski

Cast: Conor Sweeney, Adam Brooks, Kristy Woodsworth

Producers: Steve Kostanski, Melanie Murray, Pasha Patriki

Executive Producers: Julie Dansker, Garson Foos, Bob Emmer, Jordan Fields, Andrew T. Hunt, Michael Paszt, James Fler, Avi Federgreen, Alison Waxman

Not Rated | 85 Minutes | Canada | Fantasy, Horror

Frankie Freako is playing at the following theaters:

New York

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan

28 LIBERTY STREET, New York, NY 10005

Los Angeles

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown LA

700 W. Seventh Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Laemmle Glendale

207 N Maryland Ave, Glendale, CA 91206

