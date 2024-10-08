Groundbreaking Hollywood 90028 hit Blu-ray in November

Christina Hornisher needs her name mentioned at every film school. From my research, she appears to be the first woman to graduate from film school and directed a feature film. She went to UCLA’s film school with Jim Morrison of The Doors as a classmate. During the late ’60s and early ’70s, women feature film directors are so rare that there’s a tiny list on Wikipedia. Hornisher wasn’t going to be deterred from being a director. She was able to write and direct an indie film that merges her experimental eye with an exploitation film. Hollywood 90028 came out in the early ’70s and was re-issued under different names until it faded away before the VHS era hit. Through the work of a serious fan who recovered a battered 35mm print, the movie played the New Beverly to gain a bigger following. Eventually the original camera negatives were discovered which is how Grindhouse Releasing was able to create a Blu-ray that’s being released in October. Along with the movie, Christina Hornisher’s student films are included in the boxset. Here’s the press release from Grindhouse Releasing.

Hollywood 90028

A Lost Classic Rediscovered

[Blu-ray]

11/26/24

On November 26th, Grindhouse Releasing delivers the long-awaited Blu-ray release of the cult classic Hollywood 90028 in a 3-disc set, packed with bonus content and the original soundtrack on CD.

Influential writer-director Christina Hornisher created this unique journey to the underbelly of Tinseltown in 1971. Hollywood 90028 is a revolutionary work that mixes horror, and exploitation, with experimental filmmaking.

In a land known for showbiz dreams and homicidal nightmares, one man finds himself caught between both realms as victim and killer.

Mark (Christopher Augustine), a cameraman for porno films, dreams of being the cinematographer on a major motion picture. While he does get interest from producers, Mark’s showreel is Rated X, so he’s not going to land any serious gigs soon. This career frustration leads to him cruising the peepshows and strip clubs, meeting women and systematically murdering them. But when he shoots a video clip with a beautiful model, Michelle (Jeannette Dilger), something feels different for Mark. Can Michelle change his Hollywood ending?

Director Christina Hornisher attended UCLA’s film school at the same time as future members of The Doors, Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek. While a student, Hornisher directed three short films that were well received. When she graduated, Hollywood studios weren’t eager to hire female directors. Hornisher went the indie filmmaking route with her then-husband Jean-Pierre Geuens (Lemora: A Child’s Tale of the Supernatural) as camera operator.

She created a movie that mixes the story of a homicidal maniac with the experimental elements of her shorts. This was not just a straightforward low-budget strangler flick. Hollywood 90028 would be her only feature film.

In the ‘70s, Hollywood 90028 was reissued and retitled as The Hollywood HIllside Strangler, Twisted Throats and Insanity. During the video boom of the ‘80s, the movie was never released in America and fell into obscurity, until a rare surviving print was screened by Grindhouse Releasing at the New Beverly Cinema in 2005. Over the years, the original camera negative was found, which Grindhouse Releasing used to create a stunning 4K restoration for the Blu-ray.

The disc was produced by Academy Award winner Bob Murawski (film editor for The Hurt Locker, Army of Darkness), and was an Official Selection at the Sitges Film Festival (Spain), Night Visions Film Festival (Helsinki), and the Fantasia Film Festival (Montreal).

The exhaustive special features include interviews with cast and crew, audio commentaries, Christina Hornisher’s short films, alternate scenes from the X-rated version, outtakes, still galleries, trailers, radio spots, and a newly-remastered CD of the original score composed by Basil Poledouris (Conan The Barbarian).

Hollywood 90028 is more than the revival of a grindhouse movie. This is a celebration of Christina Hornisher’s cinematic talents.

“Part indie arthouse, part grindhouse and part historical travelogue of a now-vanished Los Angeles. Cursed with being decades ahead of its time, HOLLYWOOD 90028, Christina Hornisher’s sole feature film, is a must-see.” – Sean Baker, director of TANGERINE and ANORA

“Director Christina Hornisher‘s HOLLYWOOD 90028 is a ferocious time capsule of 1970s Los Angeles that expertly bounces between Cassavetes-style realism, self-reflexive art film, and scuzzy exploitation. I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.” – Larry Karaszewski, co-writer of ED WOOD and DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

“Christina Hornisher’s HOLLYWOOD 90028 [is] a rare and exciting discovery. An important collection of images that eulogizes a long-lost version of Los Angeles just as it was dying. Powerful arthouse horror from a filmmaker who should have had a prolific career.” – William Bibbiani, THE WRAP

“To watch 90028 is to slowly sink into the murky land of lost dreams that was, and still is, the underbelly of Tinsel Town. It’s not just a horror film. It’s a statement.” – Arkasha Stevenson, director of THE FIRST OMEN

