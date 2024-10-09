DVD Review: Catnado

Several years ago, I had to debunk the concept that a Sharknado could really exist in nature. The movies were in heavy rotation on SyFy and a person (who will not be publicly shamed) swore they saw a Weather Channel special on how a waterspout could suck up sharks from the ocean and fling them on land like they did in the Sharknado movies. They nearly cried when I proved the “special” was a hype video from the channel to promote the latest film and not based on science. On the other hand, Catnado is a real thing. If you have two or more cats in your house, you will eventually become a victim of a Catnado. Unlike a Sharknado, the Catnado doesn’t need a tornado to happen. The cats turn into their own twister as they tear into everything in the house while jumping all over each other.

Catnado the movie is not an outright spoof of Sharknado. Catnado is an anthology film which explains the 9 directors listed in the credits. Each segment is based around the arrival of the Catnado although with differing results and special effects.

A woman dumps her boyfriend when her old lover gets out of jail. Even though there’s reports of a Catnado forming, the two need cash. So they commit a few crimes before the warning sirens start howling. The next tale has two guys get into a car crash and must run into woods to escape the approaching Catnado. Can they find shelter from the storm and each other? Another man takes refuge in his basement and reads the Bible as the Catnado ravages his neighborhood. Can he find salvation when talking cats sneak into his house? An old lady gives a “monsters from hell” monologue over a montage of cats. Two men survive a cat plague in “Apocalypse Meow.” But somehow the vaccine that stopped the plague leads to the Catnado. They have to stop the cats from getting sucked up. In another community, a neighborhood park is covered in Missing Cat fliers. A person with a weird mask has been abducting them. Above all the action, a small plane flies through the remnants of the Catnado. A furry gremlin latch onto the wings. This is the most bizarre since the cat on top looks like a cast member of a Cats touring company. The movie wraps up with Cosmic Catnado that takes us into space. Is there no where safe from a Catnado?

It appears that no actual cats were forced to act in the film. There’s a lot of reaction shots of cats sitting and staring around various houses. The filmmakers use CGI and stuffed stunt cats when it comes to the ones flying out of the Catnado. If you’ve ever tried to get a cat to pose for a photo, you’ll know they aren’t down for showbiz careers. The lack of acting cats probably saved millions in overtime on the production budget. The microbudget anthology movie gets good and goofy about cats except for that old lady’s monologue. Catnado is a darker side of the yearly Cat Film Festival.

You do need to be careful watching Catnado with pets in the house. Midway through the review viewing, two of my cats went complete Catnado as they brought their whirlwind to every room in the house. Catnado is real.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. This was shot on high-definition video by different cinematographers so you’ll sense a difference in the scenes. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0. The audio varies quite a bit since they seem to be using different microphone techniques with the different camera.

Trailer Gallery includes Catnado, Jurassic Exorcist, Shark Exorcist 2, Mummy Shark and Space Sharks.

Wild Eye Releasing presents Catnado. Directed by Curtis Everitt, Donald Farmer, Alaine Huntington, Blair Kelly, James M. Myers, Melvin Pittman, Tim Ritter, Jerry Williams and Logan Winton. Starring Erica Rowell Green, Josh Ward, Rebecca Rinehart and Serena Salieri. Running Time: 88 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: October 22, 2024.