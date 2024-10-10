Blue Christmas arrives in November from VCI Entertainment

Max Allan Collins is a mystery writer who received major acclaim for his Road To Perdition graphic novel that was turned into a film with Tom Hanks. He even took over the writing on the Dick Tracy newspaper strip. Now he adapts that world to the holiday season with Blue Christmas. A private eye gets visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. The movie hits Blu-ray and DVD in November so you can have a gumshoe with your gumdrops for the holidays.

On November 12th, VCI Entertainment releases the stylish noir film Blue Christmas from Max Allan Collins (Road to Perdition) on Blu-ray and DVD.  

A touching and hard-boiled story that blends elements of A Christmas Carol with The Maltese FalconBlue Christmas offers a unique twist on a classic yuletide tale. Tough guy private eye Richard Stone (Rob MerrittNun Smack) is celebrating dodging the draft on Christmas Eve in Chicago in 1942, but he’s the only one enjoying the moment. A disappointment to his girlfriend and young assistant, Stone also let down his former partner Jake Marley (Chris CauseyThe Man in Purple), whose murder he didn’t even bother to solve a year earlier.  

Stone’s time has come though as Marley, in a brief sojourn from purgatory, pays him a visit and warns him that he must solve his death by the end of the night. To help Stone along the way, the gumshoe is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past (in this case, Bonnie of Bonnie and Clyde infamy), Present (a recently deceased soldier), and Future (none other than the King of Rock ’n Roll himself). Can Stone change his ways and solve the murder of his partner in time?  

The Blu-ray special features include commentary by the writer/director and producer/editor (also included on the DVD), Q&A highlights from advanced theatrical screenings, and a documentary featuring Max Allan Collins

“Collins is a master of noir and brings decades of his deep-rooted love of the genre to BLUE CHRISTMAS.” – Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, creators of A QUIET PLACE

Watch the trailer here:

Pre-order the Blu-ray here: https://a.co/d/gn9PfYi 

Pre-order the DVD here: https://a.co/d/fkPn61C 

Image

Bonus Materials

  • Commentary Track by Writer/Director & Producer/Editor
  • Q&A Highlights from Advanced Theatrical Screenings
  • Documentary featuring Max Allan Collins
