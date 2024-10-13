OCN Distribution features He-Man doc, Reflecting Skin and Dude Pro Party Massacre III

OCN Distribution is bringing out plenty of physical media from indie labels for the month of October. Among the hot titles are Power of Grayskull: The Definitive History of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe about the animated show and action figures. The Reflecting Skin was a cult classic in the early ’90s that we’d rent on VHS at Video Bar. Now the weirdness has been upgraded. Dude Pro Party Massacre III features an appearance from the late great Larry King. For fans of classic Japanese cinema, Red Peony Gambler I-III us the first three installments of the series from the early ’70s. Here’s the press release from OCN Distribution:

October’s new releases are thoroughly in keeping with the season, with horror, thriller, and suspense titles from the gruesomely comedic to the brutally realistic, and from real-world political threats to fearless reimaginings of genre tropes—plus the first release from new partner label Magnolia Pictures, and a selection of timeless international titles to round out your collection.

Looking for more Halloween spirit? Vinegar Syndrome is counting down 31 Days of Syntober, featuring staff picks of the spooky, ghoulish, and downright terrifying in their library.

THE CULT OF AGFA TRAILER SHOW (AGFA)

A sequel to the Horror Trailer Show that’s just as mind-meltingly righteous, curated by our friends at AGFA and produced from a freshly-made 35mm theatrical print of the show. Rare trailers, bizarro commercials, and various film ephemera come together for 77 minutes of insanity, accompanied by psychotropic shorts and more.

IN MEMORIUM (Bleeding Skull)

Presaging the Paranormal Activity franchise and the oft-commented-upon “trauma as horror” readings of recent years, this found footage sleeper may feel familiar in narrative, but its eeriness is fresh and potent and the set-up uniquely believable: a filmmaker diagnosed with a terminal illness rigs his house with motion-activated cameras to create a final work, only to capture something more sinister—and just as tragic. For fans of the subgenre and horror collectors.

ABDUCTED (Canadian International Pictures)

One of several film treatments of the scarier-than-fiction Kari Swenson abduction story, this Canadian approach is all the more haunting for its higher production value, three-dimensional characters, and the appearance of Grizzly Adams himself as one half of the survivalist kidnapper duo. A suspenseful, beautifully filmed must-have for true crime junkies and collectors of Canuxploitation.

FEARDOTCOM (Dark Star)A key text in early 2000s horror from the director of the ‘06 House on Haunted Hill remake that combines police procedural, gothic horror, proto torture porn, and contagion thriller with snuff films, a magical website, and Udo Kier. A young Stephen Dorff foreshadows his recent turn on True Detective as a cop in a Dark City-like metropolis overrun by a “computer virus” that kills and condemns its voyeur victims at once. Essential for horror hounds.

DUDE BRO PARTY MASSACRE III (Dekanalog)

One for the trashy 80s horror connoisseurs. The first feature from the 5 Second Films comedy troupe knowingly leans into the rampant misogyny of its inspirations for a tribute as loving as it is critical, with cameos from The Room’s Greg Sestero, Patton Oswalt, Andrew WK, and Larry King, among others. A horror comedy classic in the making.

POWER OF GRAYSKULL: THE DEFINITIVE HISTORY OF HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE (Enjoy the Ride Media)

Toy collectors, comic book nerds, animation heads: The history of the action figure-original character and his universe is a fascinating one, as this documentary outlines via the artists and marketers who created them. Prefigures the current trend for product history and provides an honestly stunning amount of behind-the-scenes, original art—along with plenty of cartoon and movie footage. For fans of He-Man, She-Ra, and pop culture documentaries.

KID THING (Factory 25)

An early feature from the Zellner brothers (Sasquatch Sunset; Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter) featuring their signature atmospheric, surreal style. A worryingly unsupervised preteen prone to random acts of mild criminality encounters an old woman trapped in a well (voiced by the legendary Susan Tyrell) with disturbing results. An effective addition for indie and arthouse collections.

THE REFLECTING SKIN (Film Movement Classics)

Days of Heaven meets Viva La Muerte in this brilliantly dark vision of a mid-century, rural childhood as imagined by English artist and writer Philip Ridley. The brutality and boredom of farm life and nuclear anxiety emerge as vampires and surreal pranks in the life of 8-year-old Seth Dove. A Lynchian festival favorite on its 1990 debut and canonical art horror for the subgenre and arthouse collectors.

RED PEONY GAMBLER I-III (Film Movement Classics)

Nicknamed for the brilliant tattoo on her right shoulder, Oryu, the Red Peony, is a formidable gambler on a mission of vengeance against her father’s killer. The first three in a series of eight films whose influence can be seen in Lady Snowblood, Kill Bill, and others, these “chivalrous yakuza” classics from 1968-70 are absolute must-haves for fans of Japanese and world cinema.

COMA (Film Movement)

An experimental lockdown film as only Bertrand Bonello could make it, dedicated to his own daughter and, presumably, her generation, growing up amidst the horrors of climate change, school shootings, and the increasingly online world where the film’s lead spends her time. Beguiling and quietly disturbing—a time capsule of our moment, for international art house fans and genre collectors in search of something unique.

ZOMBI CHILD (Film Movement)

This genre outing from French provocateur Bonello combines The Craft with a complex portrayal of Vodou. Premiering in the Directors’ Fortnight section of Cannes 2019, the film switches between 1960s Haiti and the story of Clarvius Narcisse, historically “real” zombi, and a teenager sent to a French boarding school following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. With delights for horror fans as well as the international arthouse collector.

THE SNOWTOWN MURDERS (IFC Films)

Justin Kurzel’s debut feature is an unflinching portrait of the so-called “bodies in the barrels” murders that took place in an economically depressed suburb of Adelaide, Australia in the 1990s. Relying mainly on non-professional locals to portray the social context and reveal the ugly brutality behind oft-misleading media renderings of the crimes, it is a remarkably effective, disturbing treatment of serial killing. A landmark film for true crime fiends with a strong constitution and an arthouse horror audience.

PLASTIC / YAMAMOTO (CALIFORNIA) (Kani)A double feature of the second and most recent films from Daisuke Miyazaki, both of which explore relationships between lonely teenagers and their connections to music in Japan—hip hop, in the case of Yamato (California) from 2016, and glam rock in Plastic (2023). Dreamily nostalgic, deeply heartfelt, and infused with Miyazaki’s postmodern aesthetics, this set is essential for fans of Japanese and coming-of-age film.

KARNAL (Kani)

The third in Filipina director Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s loose trilogy of feminist films, this delicate yet shattering horror-melodrama about the clash between rural and metropolitan, generations, and genders takes place in the 1930s, a transitional period of increased liberalization, and was inspired by both a true crime story and the paintings of Fernando Amorsolo, “Grand Old Man of Philippine Art.” A landmark of Filipine cinema, a must-have for any world cinema or feminist film collection.

MURDER PARTY (Magnolia Pictures)

A gory, hilarious send-up of art school pretension and Brooklyn hipsters from Jeremy Saulnier and a first feature as richly reimagining of horror comedy as his singular genre outings that followed. With effects and entertainment that far surpass its limited budget, an essential title for Saulnier heads, genre fans, and indie film lovers alike.

GUT PILE (Saturn’s Core)The victim of an unfortunate hunting accident takes his ghostly revenge in this low-budget homage to Evil Dead, in which a group of friends faces down a violent scarecrow haunting in a cabin in the woods. Featuring ambitious camerawork and wonderfully gross practical effects, this is entertaining, bloody regional horror for the SOV-crowd and adventurous horror heads.

ATTACHMENT (Shudder)

Gabriel Bier Gislason’s feature debut is a truly unique queer-horror-romcom about a Danish actress and her new partner’s haunts—mainly, an ultra-Orthodox, clinging mother and, perhaps, dybbuks. Effectively humorous, romantic, and frightening, and a must for genre fans looking for something different as well as the independent arthouse collector.

THE FOUND FOOTAGE PHENOMENON (Shudder)A divisive subgenre with no sign of diminished popularity and plenty of new ideas on the horizon, found footage horror films are particularly rich for conceptual arguments—what are the rules for inclusion, which was the first film, how have technological development impacted the approach—making for a compelling documentary no matter your level of fandom. For fans of the films as well as those with a more academic interest.

NIGHT (VHShitfest)Shot-on-video in NYC on a decidedly limited budget and never officially released, this gem of homemade vampire shenanigans features a drug dealer-turned creature of the night, incompetent hunters prone to unlucky pratfalls, and just enough bloodshed to keep things plenty interesting. SOV-heads and the more open-minded vampire film collectors will enjoy this singular labor of DIY-horror love.

GIVE ME AN A (XYZ Films)

Produced in the heady three months after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 16 segments and wraparound narrative of this remarkable anthology film explore the anxieties of female filmmakers wrestling with the real and wild potential outcomes of the moment. A timeless document of lasting political import giving voice to many women’s fears, featuring an all-star cast, for fans of feminist and visionary genre filmmaking.

SWALLOWED (Yellow Veil Pictures)

The third feature from director Carter Smith (The Ruins) is a low-budget queer body horror/sci-fi thriller full of creepy crawlies, sexual tension, and viscera. Acting as amateur couriers, two friends swallow mysterious parcels of a dangerous aphrodisiac that they soon learn is literally alive and capable of lethal bodily harm. A new, independent experience for genre collectors with a strong stomach.