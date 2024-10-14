Blu-ray Review: Killer (Unrated Director’s Cut)

Thanks to the Netflix miniseries, Lyle and Erik Menendez are back. The brothers used shotguns to kill their parents during the summer of 1989. Initially the police thought it was intruders from some mob related business. Eventually the brothers became suspects by how much fun they were having spending their inheritance. Their spending spree included a trip to New York City with courtside tickets to see the Knicks. This occasion was captured on Mark Jackson’s basketball card. It was discovered that Erik had written a script about parents being murdered so the sons can collect the inheritance. The brothers were busted and put on trial. Their lawyer put them in sweaters, so they’d look more wholesome orphans than bloodthirsty killers. There’s been so many films and TV specials about the Menendez brothers. I saw a clickbait story about the 11 other projects you should watch after finishing their Netflix special. But did you know there was a fictional Menendez brothers Christmas movie? Killers is a fictional account of what might happen if Erik and Lyle broke out of prison and knocked on a family’s door while they’re waiting for Santa.

While Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” plays Odessa James (Dave Larsen) and his brother Kyle (David Gunn) slap on the face paint, load up shotguns, bust into their parents’ bedroom and blast away. Cut forward years later on Christmas Eve when a TV reporter announces that somehow Odessa and Kyle have escaped from Death Row and are on the run. Charles Ryan (C.T. MIller) and his wife Rae (Damian Hoffer) are in their safe suburban home, Instead of being horrified, the family are excited that there’s killers on the loose. The James brothers have been turned into action figures so you can recreate their bloody night. The doorbell rings and they think their daughter Jami (Nanette Bianchi) has returned. But it’s Odessa and Kyle. They act like the Osmonds have arrived even if the James brothers have guns. The little daughter Jenny (Renee Cohen) wants them to sign her autograph book right next to Adam West’s signature. Older daughter Jami wants more than a scribble when she goes up to her bedroom with Kyle. Odessa finds out that mom is a bit freakier than hostage. As things get weirder during the night, the James brothers learn that they made a big mistake picking this house.

Killers is a bloody romp that keeps swirling out of control. You think this is going to be a suburban hostage film with the fictional Menendez brothers. But we quickly learn a bit about the Rea family and how they aren’t Ossie and Harriet. Maybe that could be enough of a twist. But we get another bizarre turn when the James brothers end up in the basement of the cute Suburban house. Killers is a turducken nightmare with Christmas lights. It’s remarkable how the Menendez brothers are not the weirdest characters in the film. Pretty wild to think that Killers debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997. The movie does have an indie edge amongst the brutality and blood. Odessa trashed Free Willy. Killers: Unrated Director’s Cut is the perfect home for the holidays film after your mom mentions watching the Menendez brothers special.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The transfer brings out the smokey quality of the scenes. This is a dark film filmed rather darkly so the upgrade to Blu-ray makes it look better than the VHS transfer. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 2.0 Stereo. You’ll hear all the gunshot blasts. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary with director Mike Mendez and writer/film historian Michael Gingold has Mendez point out the opening scene was his mom’s house. He had the montage cut to The Doors’ “The End,” but they couldn’t get the rights. They had to replace it with Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.” We learn of the connection to Sam Raimi films. The other main location was co-writer/actor Dave Larsen’s house. He invaded his own home. We learn why this is a Christmas film. Mendez was working on make-up effects on a film with Larsen led to this film led to this movie. There are great stories of staging gun battles in a house in Glendale without permits. Larsen’s family mortgaged the house to pay for the film. This story doesn’t end up with a Hollywood ending.

Alternate Ending (3:48) cuts things a bit differently.

Promotional Trailer 1 (2:37) sets up the brothers being out of jail and looking for trouble.

Promotional Trailer 2 – Bloody Version (2:37) has more bullets and bloodshed.

Booklet with an essay by Heather Drain.

Synapse Films present Killers: Unrated Director’s Cut. Directed by Mike Mendez. Screenplay by Dave Larsen & Mike Mendez. Starring Dave Larsen, David Gunn, Damian Hoffer, Nanette Bianchi, Renee Cohen, Wendy Latta, Ivan Vertigo & Chad Sommers. Running Time: 89 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: October 8, 2024.