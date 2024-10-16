4K UHD Review: Cheeky!

While other directors of Europe’s erotic cinema had either retired or gone into hardcore at the turn of the century, Tinto Brass continued his cinematic vision. He wasn’t about to surrender his aesthetic that he’d been exploring since 1976’s Salon Kitty. Cheeky (released as Tra(sgre)dire in Italy) was shot on 35mm film to capture the luster of his lustful story. This was not shot on video or 16mm that would work for the home video market. He made movies for the big screen. While many of his previous erotic films were set in previous decades, Cheeky reflects the time it was made and a serious question of 2000. What are people willing to do to find the perfect apartment in a major city? This was becoming an issue at the start of the 21st century as affordable apartments became scarce in major cities. Cheeky dared to show the erotic side to hunting for a new home.

Carla Burin (Yuliya Mayarchuk) has moved from Venice to London for a job working at a hotel. She’s eager to find an apartment so that her boyfriend Matteo (Jarno Berardi) can relocate with her. This was in 2000 when England was still part of the European Union so it was easy to move between countries for people with EU passports. While hunting for the ideal apartment, Carla meets real estate agent Moira (Frivolous Lola‘s Francesca Nunzi) who gets really personal with her clients. She’s giving Carla complete attention to her special needs. When Moira locates the perfect apartment that has a view of the Thames River, Carla isn’t sure if she can afford it. But Moira has a discount plan. Carla doesn’t seem too disturbed at the terms. She’s a free spirit who doesn’t mind returning a flash to a perv in the park. But what will her boyfriend think when he arrives from Italy and discovers the special clause in the rental agreement. Will he understand that it’s a small price to pay for the splendid view?

Cheeky is prime Tinto Brass as he captures his stripped-down cast. Carla’s erotic adventures in London are heavy on the debauchery. Tinto Brass has a cameo as a photo shop owner who does a reverse five finger discount on Carla when she wants a lower rate on her film. He gets to state his belief that “the ass is the mirror of the soul” in one scene involving a row of derrières. If you were a fan of Cinemax After Dark (Skinamax), you’ll fully appreciate Cheeky. Yuliya Mayarchuk gets completely into the hyper sensual world that Tinto Brass creates on screen. She’s able enjoy everything from a steam room to an orgy. She allows Carla to be as cheeky as the title. Getting to see the film in 4K UHD allows us to fully take in the view Tinto Brass framing and lighting. Cheeky shows that Tinto Brass was right to stay true to his brand of erotic cinema.

The Video is 1.66:1 anamorphic. The 4K transfer from the original camera negative brings beauty that Tinto Brass was capturing. You’ll be able to see Yuliya Mayarchuk in the detail granted to her dermatologist. The Audio is DTS-D MA 2.0 English, DTS-HD MA 5.1 English, DTS-HD MA 2.0 Italian. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary by Eugenio Ercolani & Nathaniel Thompson has them discuss how Cheeky! is different from what Tinto Brass had made before. They get into the Italian title Tra(sgre)dire. The film focuses on infidelity. They explain how Yuliya Mayarchuk was discovered by Tinto Brass. They see the film as more episodic than his previous movies.

Backstage with Tinto Brass (8:18) has the director shooting the shower scene. He gets into the nature of transgressions. He points out that the film is about the lies of a woman. “The ass is the mirror of the soul,” Brass declares. He gets into the discovery of his actress who was making pizzas in Naples.

Interview with Massimo Di Venanzo (37:49) allows the director photography to discuss his career and time with Tinto Brass. He worked as a camera assistant on Fellini’s segment for Spirits of the Damned, Roma and Amarcord. He began work with Brass on Paprika as a camera operator. When the cinematographer had health issues, Massimo took over. He gets into working with departments to make Brass’s movie look like certain painters. Turns out Tinto Brass acted as his own camera operator.

Isolated Score by Pino Donaggio (41:17) has the music playing behind a photo from the public bath scene.

Still Photo Gallery (1:45) is a montage of press photos that seemed aimed to run in gentlemen magazines.

Tinto Brass Trailers include Cheeky!, Cheeky! Teaser, Frivolous Lola, All Ladies Do It, Paprika, P.O. Box Tinto Brass and Instintobrass.

Cult Epics present Cheeky! (Collector’s Edition). Directed by Tinto Brass. Screenplay by Tinto Brass, Carla Cipriani, Nicolaj Pennestri, Silvia Rossi & Massimiliano Zanin. Starring Yuliya Mayarchuk, Jarno Berardi, Francesca Nunzi, Max Parodi & Mauro Lorenz. Running Time: 91 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: October 22, 2024.