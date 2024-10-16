4K UHD Review: Hellraiser: Quartet Of Torment [Pinhead Slipcase Limited Edition]

Breaking into the pantheon of horror icons is a tough act. For every Frankenstein, Dracula, Leatherface, Freddie, Jason and Michael there are numerous forgotten creatures that can’t scare up a nightmare outside of the producer that had mortgaged their house to make the film. Clive Barker already had a reputation as the hottest author in horror since Stephen King when he went from the page to the screen in 1987. He wisely chose his novella The Hellbound Heart to adapt into Hellraiser. The twisted tale gave us Pinhead, a sadistic undead creation that provided the ultimate “pleasure” to those who solved a puzzle box. Hellraiser: Quartet Of Torment [Pinhead Slipcase Limited Edition] celebrates the first four movies that unlocked the secret pleasures of Pinhead.

Hellraiser (1987 – 93 minutes) opens with Frank Cotton (Eat the Rich‘s Sean Chapman) paying dearly for a puzzle box that promises to deliver the ultimate in pleasures. Alone in an attic, he opens the puzzle box and finds himself surround by Pinhead and his Cenobite pals. They are twisted creations that appear to have arrived from an extreme fetish and mutilation nightclub. Pinhead (Doug Bradley) is easily identified since his head is covered in nails. Frank quickly learns that the pleasure they deliver is a hellish torture involving chains and hooks. Frank vanishes leaving behind the puzzle box back its original configuration. Sometime later, Frank’s brother Larry (Dirty Harry‘s Andrew Robinson) moves his family back into the house. Nobody is sure where Frank vanished since he’s notorious for just splitting town. Turns out his wife Julia (B. Monkey‘s Clare Higgins) had an intense affair with Frank. Daughter Kristy (Livers Ain’t Cheap‘s Ashley Laurence) is clueless to it all. Things get messy when Larry cuts himself while carrying a mattress to the attic with the movers. His blood drips on the floor and becomes a bridge to bring Frank back the real world. Except he’s returning in a Slim Goodbody fashion. Julia gets brought into her old lover’s recovery where he needs the blood of others to give Frank flesh. She picks up unsuspecting men, brings them up in the attic for a quick one and kill the guys. But can she find enough men to return the skin to Frank? And what about Pinhead and the Cenobite pals returning to have another session with Frank. Hellraiser is a compact yet effective horror film. This is not for the squeamish looking for a simple scare. Frank gets treated rough by his puzzle box pals. Julia is obsessed in her desire to bring back the real love of her life. Kristy proves resourceful when she accidentally meets Pinhead. Clive Barker proved he was able to deliver fears and screams on the screen like he’d been accomplishing on the page.

Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988 – 99 minutes) brings us back to Kristy’s life after her family was torn apart by Pinhead. She’s a patient at a mental hospital doing her best to come to grips with everything. Doctor Channard (Hot Fuzz‘s Kenneth Cranham) is very attentive to her story, but he has no desire to cure her. He wants the puzzle box so he can spend a little time with the Cenobites. The good doctor gets the attic mattress and sacrifices a patient, so the blood revives Julia. She and the doctor become good friends fast. He gets her new victims so they can eventually use the puzzle box as an entry to Hell. Things get intense on the other side. It’s up to Kristy to stop the Doctor after Pinhead turns him into a Cenobite. Clive Barker didn’t direct the sequel leaving that duty to Tony Randel (Ticks). But he did contribute to the script and as a producer. The second film works well since it also lets us discover the origins of Pinhead.

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992 – 97 minutes) changes up the location as the action shifts from England to North Carolina (although we’re supposed to believe it’s New York City). How did Pinhead show up in the land of Andy Griffith and Michael Jordan? Turns out the pillar Pinhead, the puzzle box and others were stuck inside was converted into an art sculpture. The Boiler Room nightclub owner J.P. Monroe (Dynasty‘s Kevin Bernhardt) is lured into buying it. This leads to a lot of bad stuff. TV reporter Joey Summerskill (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine‘s Terry Farrell) hangs out at an emergency room and sees someone who just left the Boiler Room get torn apart by chains and hooks. She wants to do some real investigative journalism which upsets her local news bosses. But she won’t back down and visits the Boiler Room. She finds a woman (Gary Unmarried‘s Paula Marshall) who snagged the puzzle box off the sculpture. Joey’s investigation shows that Pinhead is torn between his past and his Cenobite self. The film goes into overdrive with a nightclub attack, transformation of normal people into new Cenobites and blowing up parts of Charlotte and High Point. The third installment is a completely different tone from the first two. The sets and locations are bigger so things don’t feel as claustrophobic. Pinhead becomes a major force of evil as he roams around town causing havoc with his Cenobite army. It’s got quite a few screen squirms to make you have to tell people what you saw. There’s an option that lets you see an alternate unrated version of the film. The addition moments are from a video master so you can immediately spot the restored footage. The unrated cut is 96 minutes and 21 seconds long.

Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996 – 84 minutes) was nicknamed Pinhead in Space by certain critics. Although the horror doesn’t take place completely in outer space. This is a story that transcends three periods in time involving a family – thus the “bloodline” part of the title. The movie opens with a space station orbiting the Earth in 2017. Taking refuge inside is Dr. Paul Merchant (Killing Zoe‘s Bruce Ramsay) who has used a robot to crack the Lament Configuration. When guards ask him why he did it, Merchant tells us about his ancestor Phillip LeMerchand (also Ramsay), a master toymaker in France of 1796. He gets brought to the chateau by the aristocrat Duc de L’Isle to create an unusual puzzle box. After he turns over the original box, he discovers the true nature of the device isn’t merely amusement. He built a portal to Hell. LeMerchand attempts to build a remedy in an attempt to reverse the evil he’s unleashed. We zip to 1996 where the toymaker’s descendant is John Merchant (also Ramsay) who has designed a building that looks like the box. Pinhead (Douglas Bradley) eventually arrives by being summoned. He’s not happy at what the architect has planned as a special feature in the skyscraper. Eventually we end up in space where astronaut Merchant believes he’s has figured out the ultimate way to eliminate Pinhead and the other Cenobites. The film had a bad buzz when it came out since the director was listed as Alan Smithee which meant someone thought it was crap. The film has aged better than other franchises scary sequels. There’s a workprint included that adds to enjoying the film including a much better ending. Hellraiser: Bloodline was the last time Clive Barker was involved in the series as he was an active executive producer. It would also be the last one released in movie theaters since Miramax turned Pinhead into a straight to video terror.

The first four Hellraiser films are the best in the series that’s so far reached 11 installments (although only 8 with Doug Bradley as Pinhead). These are also the only four the Clive Barker was involved in making. The movies build upon each other as we first see how obsessed the Cotton family becomes with forbidden pleasures. Pinhead transforms from a scary monster to the original victim of the puzzle box in the sequel. The final film shows us how the puzzle box was created and used by the original owner. The four films together feel self-contained. Hellraiser: Quartet Of Torment gets deep into the mythology of the Cenobites. By the time you’re through with the movies and bonus features, you’ll be even more scared of Pinhead lurking in your attic.

The videos is 1.85:1 anamorphic on all four films. The transfers bring out the darkness of Pinhead’s world with the chains and hooks flying in the air. The audio is Uncompressed PCM Stereo 2.0 and Lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 sound for Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II. Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth features a DTS-HD MA 2.0. Hellraiser: Bloodline has DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0. You will hear all the delightful lines from Pinhead. The soundtracks bring out the ominous evil after the puzzle box opens. The movies are subtitled.

Ages of Desire is an exclusive 200-page hardback book with essays by Clive Barker archivists Phil and Sarah Stokes.

Limited edition layered packaging featuring brand new Pinhead artwork.

HELLRAISER

Audio commentaries include a solo track with writer/director Clive Barker and a second one with Barker reunited with actress Ashley Laurence. Barker has a fine time guiding us into the alternate world of painful pleasures. There’s a new commentary with Stephen Jones & Kim Newman getting into the film. Jones was the unit publicist on the film so he has a few stories to share.

Power of Imagination (58:14) is a conversation between film scholars Sorcha Ni Fhlainn and Karmel Knipprath about Clive Barker and the Hellraiser.

Unboxing Hellraiser (21:53) allows Alexandra Celebrating the Lament Configuration and his films.

The Pursuit of Possibilities (40:57) gets Paula D. Ashe and Eric LoRocca go into the queer elements of the film and Clive Barker’s work.

Flesh is a Trap (18:19) dips into Clive Barker’s transcendent nature in his films and books by Guy Adams. This opens with a visit to a tattoo parlor.

Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellraiser (26:24) is a vintage interview with actor Sean Chapman. He talks about how he went from Boarding School to having his flesh ripped off in his iconic role. He had appeared in Underworld which featured a script co-written by Clive Barker.

Soundtrack Hell: The Story of the Abandoned Coil Score (18:11) allows Coil member Stephen Thrower to discuss how the band’s original score was too horrific for the money folks. They do match up Coil’s songs with a few scenes. It should have happened.

Hellraiser: Resurrection (24:27) features older interviews with Clive Barker, actors Doug Bradley and Ashley Laurence, special make-up effects artist Bob Keen and more folks.

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser (12:31 minutes) lets Pinhead reflect on the film and his relationship with Clive Barker. They were high schoolers back in Liverpool. They’re kind of the Lennon-McCartney of horror. He was spending longer than 4 hours getting the make up applied.

Original EPK (5:58) is how the film was originally promoted with on-set interviews with cast and crew. They’ve discovered even more of the EPK kit since the previous Blu-ray release. Kim Newman and Stephen Jones give an introduction (10:30). There are more interviews with Clive Barker (4:49), Andrew Robinson (4:24), Clare Higgins (3:18) and Ashley Laurence (3:07). There’s also more on Creatures & Effects (9:28) to see how the Cenobites were created.

Trailers and TV Spots has three trailers and four TV Spots. One of the trailers is the Red Band so you get the gore in the tease.

Image Gallery contains over 50 production photos, lobby cards, posters, behind the scenes shot, .

Screenplays are provided for the First Draft and Final Draft from Clive Barker’s fingertips.

HELLBOUND: HELLRAISER II

Audio Commentary with director Tony Randel and writer Peter Atkins allows them to talk about continuing Clive’s work. There’s a second commentary with Randel, Atkins and actress Ashley Laurence. There’s a new commentary track with Stephen Jones and Kim Newman.

Hell Was What They Wanted (85:17) has Kit Power and George Daniel Lea sitting at a table realizing this film still scares them. They were too young to see Hellraiser in a movie theater. They had only seen it on TV until it was reissued with the restoration.

That Rat-Slice Sound (11:54) praises the work of Christopher Youngs scores for the first two Hellraiser films. Guy Adams gets into the musical cues. Youngs was from Red Bank, New Jersey (the home of Kevin Smith).

Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellbound (11:35) allows actor Sean Chapman to explore coming back as Frank Cotton. He agreed to do it even though the new film didn’t expand the character.

Surgeon Scene (4:49) is the home video world premiere of this legendary, never before-seen excised sequence from Hellbound, sourced from a VHS workprint. The ladies are roaming the hospital when they go into the creepy basement. Pinhead wears a surgical gown.

Lost in the Labyrinth (17:03) is a vintage featurette with Barker, Randel, Keen, Atkins and others. Barker talks about how critics aren’t fans of horror sequels especially when they feel there was originality in the first film.

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellbound: Hellraiser II (10:53) is his surprise at Pinhead’s return. He enjoys getting to play the human side of his horrific icon. He talks about how he lost a few scenes when a financial crisis killed the budget.

On-set interview with Clive Barker (3:16) is part of the EPK. Clive’s sporting major ’80s hair.

On-set interviews with cast and crew (4:45) is more from the EPK. Clive gives his approval of the new crew making the movie.

Behind-the-Scenes Footage (1:51) is video shot on the sets including Bradley getting his Pinhead makeup.

Rare and unseen storyboards includes the alternate ending with something different rising from the mattress.

Draft Screenplay is a click through.

Trailers and TV Spots includes three trailers and red band trailer. There are three TV spots promising a descent into Hell.

Image Gallery has 153 images of production pics, behind the scenes shots, press kit photos, lobby cards, posters and promotional materials.

HELLRAISER III: HELL ON EARTH

Audio Commentaries include writer Peter Atkins on the theatrical cut while Doug Bradley and Anthony Hickox share tales on the Unrated cut. There’s a new commentary with Stephen Jones and Kim Newman.

Time with Terri (14:55) is actress Paula Marshall sharing memories of being in North Carolina. This was her first movie.

Under the Skin (13:46) Doug Bradley gives the circumstances of Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth. He talks about how the third film was supposed to be Egypt without Pinhead. This was all changed around and he ended up in North Carolina, home of Krispy Kreme donuts.

Raising Hell on Earth (13:59) interviews director Anthony Hickox. He was influenced by Hammer Horror. The film didn’t have a major budget so he could only pay scale. His mother is the legendary editor Anne V. Coates (Lawrence of Arabia) and father Douglas Hickox made Vincent Price’s Theater of Blood. He explains the early editing on a VCR system.

EPK (12:15) features On-set interviews with Barker and Bradley. Barker’s haircut looks much better. We also see Clive Barker directing Motorhead’s video for the theme song.

Never-before-seen Hellraiser III SFX dailies (23:49) are various shots from the film. Most are silent. There are bloopers.

Theatrical Trailer (1:52) promises we’ll get to see what happens when Hell arrives in North Carolina posing as New York City.

Image Gallery features 25 images including a cast and crew photo, behind the scenes, press photos, story boards and promotional materials.

HELLRAISER: BLOODLINE

Audio Commentary features Stephen Jones, Kim Newman and screenwriter Peter Atkins. The conversation gets into what happened during the film and what the film was supposed to feature. Miramax was happy during the production and then things went bad in pre-production. The focus groups hated the lack of Pinhead in the first half of the film. The studio wanted new scenes and changing the script around. This led to director Kevin Yagher splitting and putting Alan Smithee on his credit. Atkins also quit during production, but his

The Beauty of Suffering (27:48) is about how fetish cultures connected with the elements of Hellraiser. Are the Cenobites that couple at the bar? There’s footage of goth nights in England. The people interview talked about the power reversal in play.

Workprint Version (82:11) this is not the longer cut by director Kevin Yagher before he split. This is a workprint on video with timecode that features no music and all the effects although does have the credits. There scenes are switched around so we start with the toymaker instead of space.

More Alternate Footage (5:51) includes a cigarette going into a drink, time shifting with the puzzlebox and more. Best are the “insert” instructions for when the special effects shots return.

Books of Blood & Beyond (19:25) covers the literary works of Clive Barker. Horror author David Gatward gives a good sense of what Barker had written over the years. He discovered Barker on VHS.

Hellraiser: Evolutions (48:17) goes into the other sequels not featured in this collection. The interview subjects include Scott Derrickson (director, Hellraiser: Inferno), Rick Bota (director, Hellraiser: Hellseeker, Deader and Hellworld), Stuart Gordon (director, Re-Animator, From Beyond) and Kari Wurher (Remote Control).

Theatrical Trailer (1:14) promises to show us the curse of the creator’s descendants.

Image Gallery contains eleven press photos.

Arrow Video presents Hellraiser: Quartet Of Torment [Pinhead Slipcase Limited Edition]. Directed by: Clive Barker, Tony Randel, Anthony Hickox & Kevin Yagher. Screenplays by: Clive Barker & Peter Atkins. Starring: Doug Bradley, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence and Sean Chapman. Boxset Contents: 4 movies on 4 4K UHD Discs. Rated: R. Released: October 22, 2024.