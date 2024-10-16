Frankie Freako freaks out on Blu-ray in November

You ever stay up late and see those commercials that tempt you to call the number for a fun time with ladies ready to party? They are weird to see in the 21st century when there’s plenty of internet options. But there are still people who’d rather call and hear about a wild time. Frankie Freako is about what happens when one person lets their fingers do the walking. What’s the worst that can happen? How about a partying goblin coming through the phone line? Frankie Freako arrives on digital and on demand at the end of October and the Blu-ray arrives in November. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details. Call now!

RAVEN BANNER ENTERTAINMENT, HANGAR 18 MEDIA and SHOUT! STUDIOSpresents

“a charming little flick about the inner freakiness hiding inside everyone who’s brave enough to look for it.” -Christian Zilko, Indiewire

“wildly entertaining”-Matthew Jackson, Paste

“shows a genuine love and familiarity with the tropes and hallmarks of these films, while not talking down or trying to come off as some kind of ironic, meta deconstruction.” -Dan Tabor, Cinapse

See The Trailer Here:

Bring The Freakos Home on Digital and On-Demand October 25th and on Blu-Ray™ November 5th

Are you ready to get Freako? Mischief, puppets and absurdist humor come together in Frankie Freako, a new monster-driven horror comedy by cult-favorite director Steven Kostanski (PG: Psycho Goreman, The Void). Loaded with ‘80s nostalgia, this delightfully chaotic misfit adventure arrives on digital and on-demand this October 25th and is available on Blu-Ray™ November 5th from Shout! Studios. Frankie Freako had its international premiere at the 2024 Fantasia Film Festival and premiered in the U.S. at the 2024 Fantastic Film Fest, where the sold-out screenings enjoyed a positive reception from both critics and fans.

Get ready to party by pre-ordering the Frankie Freako Blu-Ray™ on ShoutFactory.com . Fans can party hardy with even more freako shenanigans with Blu-ray™ bonus features including audio commentary from writer and director Steven Kostanski, a “Fasten Your Freakbelts” behind the scenes featurette and much more!

After calling a late-night party hotline that promises out-of-this-world fun, uptight yuppie Conor Sweeney must battle the pint-sized forces of evil unleashed through his phone line, led by the maniacal rock n’ roll goblin Frankie Freako.

Frankie Freako Blu-Ray™ Bonus Features

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Steven Kostanski, Actor Conor Sweeney and Cinematographer Pierce Derks

“Fasten Your Freakbelts” – Behind The Scenes Of Frankie Freako

“Conor & Frankie: A Conversation Between Actors”

Frankie Freako’s Funtime Phone Commercial

Antique Connoisseurs Segments

Trailer

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo

Not Rated / RT: 85 min