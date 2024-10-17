Blu-ray Review: Broken Oath (Special Edition)

Angela Mao became a sensation for Golden Harvest films when the upstart studio opened up against Shaw Brothers in the ’70s. Even before she appeared in Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon, she had been the top star in Hapkido and Lady Whirlwind. Her movie Deadly China Doll was at the top of the US Box Office in the Fall of 1973. After the death of Bruce Lee, Golden Harvest had Mao play Bruce Lee’s role in Stoner. Even with all the success she brought for the studio, Broken Oath became her final film for Golden Harvest when it was released in 1977.

Lotus (Angela Mao) was born in a penal colony. Her mother died soon after and she was raised by a pickpocket known as Thousand Hands (Wang Lai). The mother’s dying wish was that her daughter would grow up and take revenge on the four traitors that killed her husband and attacked her before sending her to prison on false charges. After the pickpocket’s release, she brought the girl to the Shaolin Temple to be raised as a disciple. She didn’t want the child to grow up with an obligation to destruction. However Lotus is miserable at the spirituality taught at the temple, but excels at the martial arts training. She’s an extreme rebel in the program since all the other female disciples at the Temple have shaved their hair and Lotus has long locks. She’s not fitting in. Eventually this leads to her being expelled. When she meets up with Thousand Hands, Lotus learns the truth about her mother’s wish for her. She decides to take out the four traitors that destroyed her family. Not only has she mastered martial arts, Lotus has the ability to toss scorpions like ninja throwing stars. She’s ready to dish out revenge.

Broken Oath is Golden Harvest doing their variation of the Japanese film Lady Snowblood (1973) with Meiko Kaji. Both films have similar first acts, but Broken Oath isn’t a complete copycat. Angela Mao doesn’t battle anyone in a snowstorm. Meiko Kaji doesn’t flips scorpions on her targets. The films don’t feel completely the same as they progress.

The supporting cast features quite a few recognizable faces. Bruce Leung gets to help Lotus out. He’d become a big name in Bruceplotation films (and appears in Enter the Clones of Bruce) and even played the villain in Kung Fu Hustle. In the much smaller roles as would appear the future of Golden Harvest. Sammo Hung, Mars and Yuen Biao became bodyguards to the traitors. Not sure why Jackie Chan wasn’t on the call sheet with his pals. The legendary Yuen Woo Ping was part of the fight choreography. A few decades later, he’d do a more direct referencing of the fights in Lady Snowblood with a sword fight in the snow scene in Kill Bill Part 1.

The Blu-ray features two cuts of the movie. There’s the Hong Kong Theatrical Cut and extended version that runs 102 minutes which is about four minutes longer. You’ll want to watch the longer cut first to get more of Angela Mao’s ability to beatdown anyone who crosses her path. Broken Oath might have been her final film for Golden Harvest, but she ended with an explosive performance that matched what she’d done since starting at the studio seven years before.

If you’re curious what Angela Mao is doing now, you can drop by her restaurant. Nan Bei Ho is in the Bayside part of New York City. I’ve been told by people who made the pilgrimage that it’s worth the trip. One person recommended her Chinese celery and bean curd. Remember your manners. She might still know how to fling scorpions.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic for both versions. The 1080p transfer features a new 2K restoration. This looks a lot better than a previous DVD release. The Audio is Mandarin LPCM 2.0 Mono on both versions. Only the Theatrical version has the English dub in LPCM 2.0 Mono. One of the voice actors impersonates Peter Lorre for a goon character. Both versions feature newly translated English subtitles.

Audio commentary by East Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) is on the theatrical version. He points out the film only played a week in Hong Kong during a time when comedies ruled the box office. The film’s Chinese title is Broken Commandment. He points out there’s a screw up in a screen credit between the real composer and the English name used. He explains that there was a scene snipped before release that had her sleeping with men at the prison in the hopes of having a baby that would give her revenge. The studio wanted people to think she was pregnant before getting shipped to prison.

Audio commentary by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema is on the extended version. They bring up the fact that the film also has a touch of Female Prisoner Scorpion series that also starred Meiko Kaji (Lady Snowblood). They mention that Hong Kong wasn’t quite into women prison movies like the Japanese. I always enjoy them singing the Golden Harvest theme song.

Broken Oath: An Appreciation (11:54) has Andrew Heskins brings up the Lady Snowblood connection. The beginning has a lady from a high standing house getting attacked by traitors and sent to prison. Her child is born wanting revenge for her mother. But things switch up for the character who ends up in a Buddhist temple learning martial arts.

Female Revenge: Scorpion vs Katana (7:58) has Patrick Macias compare the two films. He points out how Lady Snowblood was turned into a film in ’73 and didn’t get a release outside of Japan. It might not have shown in Hong Kong. It didn’t get major notice until Tarantino lifted elements for Kill Bill Part 1. We get the history of Meiko Kaji’s life. Her music ended up in Kill Bill Part 1‘s soundtrack. He points out how Broken Oath uses elements in the plot, but not enough to be seen as a sequel. There are no scorpions tossed around in Lady Snowblood.

Trailer (4:12) lets Angela Mao show off her moves. She’s going to break more than oaths in these fights.

A Limited edition collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Kung Fu Cult Masters author Leon Hunt

