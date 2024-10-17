Blu-ray Review: Creature with The Blue Hand (Special Edition)

Do they teach Klaus Kinski to school kids anymore? The German actor was all over the place from the ’60s to the late ’80s. He appeared in over 120 movies that varied from masterpieces such as Doctor Zhivago to queasy drive-in flicks like Crawlspace. His collaborations with director Werner Herzog were Art House celebrations. Kinski was iconic, idiosyncratic and manic. You knew when he appeared on screen that things were going to get good and weird. Creature with The Blue Hand and the bonus film Web of Fear gives Kinski three roles to tear into with his mad man persona.

Creature with The Blue Hand (1967 – 75 minutes) is a German krimi film that features a double dose of Klaus Kinski. Deep in the bowels of an insane asylum is Dave Emerson (Klaus Kinski). While locked up, a mysterious person helps him escape his cell and get over the wall. He flees through the woods and gets refuge at his family’s manor. He hides behind an ancient suit of armor first. Dave finds the perfect disguise as he impersonates his twin brother Richard (also Kinski). In case you’re wondering, Dave was locked up for the death of a gardener. He might have gotten hung except the kind head of the nearby sanitarium Dr. Mangrove (The Torture Chamber of Dr. Sadism‘s Carl Lange) got him declared insane and booked at his joint. That’s why Dave wasn’t so far from the family home. Now that Dave is on the loose, there seem to be more deaths with the killer using a medieval metal glove with retractable blades for fingers. Is it Dave using the armor suit? Inspector Craig (Marquis de Sade‘s Justine’s Harald Leipnitz) from Scotland Yard is on the case trying to tell Dave from Richard. There’s so much going for the film including the creepy family mansion and the disturbing insane asylum. Kinski almost seems normal on the screen when compared to a therapy treatment that involves rats and giant pythons. Creature with The Blue Hand is an always twisting mystery that gets sane at the end.

Web of the Spider (1971 – 94 minutes) has Klaus Kinski playing the legendary writer Edgar Allen Poe. Naturally Kinski plays the man behind The Raven as deranged. The film opens with him digging up a grave and busting into a coffin. Turns out he’s recounting the spooky tale to people in a bar. A journalist Alan Foster (Tenebrae’s Anthony Franciosa) wants to know if these stories were authentic. Instead of Poe presenting him mounds of evidence, he get Foster to spend the night in a haunted mansion. The place is haunted by the ghosts of a wealthy family who are forced to relive the nights of their tragic deaths. Can Foster survive this massive scoop? Turns out Web of the Spider is a remake of Castle of Blood (1964). Both films were directed by Antonio Margheriti (And God Said to Cain). He thought Castle of Blood would do better if it wasn’t in black and white. He kept the script, recast and put color film in the camera. The atmosphere is a bit different with hues instead of contrast. Kinski is masterful madness playing Poe in the first act and the end.

Klaus Kinski is so captivating in both of these films. Creature with The Blue Hand has him pulling off the double act as both brothers. You can believe he can fool the best of Scotland Yard. He’s not in most of Web of the Spider. His turn as Poe will have you thinking about his performance during the second act when he’s not around. He’s such a force in both of these films that you realize there’s a reason so many directors wanted him in their movies even with all the stories of him being difficult. These two films work as a double feature since they both feature scares although of different types. Creature with the Blue Hand makes us wonder who is trying to drive everyone nuts. Web of The Spider makes us fear the character is going to be driven nuts by the ghosts in the mansion. Both films bring you back the supernatural glory and mind-altering glory of Klaus Kinski.

The Video is 1.66:1 anamorphic for Creature. Web of Spider is 2.35:1 anamorphic. Both films have been cleaned up. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 2.0 mono and Dolby Digital 2.0 mono. They only have the English soundtracks for both films.

Audio Commentary by Stephen Jones and Kim Newman starts when their pointing out this is the 23rd of the 33 krimi movies that were made by Rialto Films. This was like that studio’s Marvel series. They reveal who is the mystery caller in the film. We also learn how the Germans were making Edgar Wallace novels into movies back in the early ’30s. Wallace is also noted for his work on the script for King Kong. He’s still getting credit on the recent Godzilla and King Kong movies. In England, Wallace is mostly remembered at a pub.

A Man of Mystery: Inside the World of Edgar Wallace (13:34) uncovers the famous author. Pete Atkins gives us a summary of Wallace’s life. The writer was born to a poor family moved to South Africa. His first published work was a poem about a visit to the country by Rudyard Kipling. The poem came to the attention of the Jungle Book author and he invited Wallace to dinner. Kipling told him to be a journalist. Wallace became a journalist which led to his career in fiction. His books began being published in 1902. He also learned how to self-promote. He became his own

Kinski Krimis: Inside the Rialto Film Adaptations (17:42) is a history of actor Klaus Kinski’s work in the Edgar Wallace Krimi movies. Rialto Film put together a stock company of actors to make a series of Edgar Wallace novels. This was where Kinski established his movie career during the ’60s. He would also find success in Spaghetti Westerns at the same time.

Original Trailer (1:49) from 1967. There’s a lot of screams as Klaus runs around the screen. There’s a bit of red shifting.

Recreated Trailer (1:48) uses the restored film to make the trailer look nicer.

The Bloody Dead (80:13) is not a remake of Creature with The Blue Hand. The U.S. distributor in the ’80s decided to shoot new segments with more gore taking place in the asylum. It’s kind of like what they did with Godzilla except instead of Raymond Burr, they inserted scenes of half-eaten body parts.

The Bloody Dead with Archival Commentary featuring Sam Sherman (80:13) has the director explain why they did the reshoot. They made the new elements in East Orange, New Jersey. They needed to pump up the gore for a re-issue in 1987. He’s happy to explain why they did this. His company was acquiring overseas films for theatrical and television.

The Bloody Dead raw footage & behind-the-scenes (9:21) is the 16mm film shot to gore up the original film. It’s like they filmed it in a garage.

Audio Commentary from Stephen Jones and Kim Newman on Web of the Spider. I really enjoy Kim mentioning that he believes Julia and Celine Go Boating is an unofficial remake. Their commentary has a subtitle option.

Re-imagined Trailer for Web of the Spider (1:56) gives us Klaus Kinski in a cobweb covered crypt. Buy a ticket now!

Castle of Blood Trailer (1:42) keeps pushing Edgar Allen Poe’s connection. There’s a lot of Barbara Steele footage in the nightmare.

Booklet with essays by Nick Clark and Christopher Stewardson. There’s also pictures including how Creature with the Blue Hand was double featured with Beast of the Yellow Night. How colorful.

Film Masters presents Creature with the Blue Hand: Special Edition. Directed by Alfred Vohrer. Screenplay by Herbert Reinecker. Starring Harald Leipnitz, Klaus Kinski, Carl Lange, Ilse Steppat, Hermann Lenschau, Diana Körner, Gudrun Genest, Albert Bessler & Richard Haller. Rating: Unrated. Running Time: 75 minutes. Release Date: October 22, 2024.