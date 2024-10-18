Silent Night, Deadly Night lights up December in 4K UHD

All your Christmas shopping is done with the arrival of Silent Night, Deadly Night on 4K UHD. One of the most infamous holiday movies gets the upgrade so you can feel all the joy of the season coming through the screen. After watching his family get murdered by a man in a Santa, an orphan loses it when his job wants him to portray the jolly man in the red suit. When Silent Night, Deadly Night came out in the ’80s, people protested in front of the theaters. Now you can see all the details on the night Santa went after the naughty. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:

SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT [40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION]

TERRORIZES DOWN CHIMNEYS IN A NEW 4K UHD + BLU-RAY™ SET FROM SCREAM FACTORY ON DECEMBER 10

Los Angeles, CA – You better watch out… Halloween is just around the corner, and then the season comes greeting with Silent Night, Deadly Night arriving December 10, 2024 in a 40th Anniversary Edition 3-disc 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ set from Scream Factory™. Fans will be treated to a new 4K Scan from the Original Camera Negative, as well as a stuffed stocking’s worth of new bonus features including interviews with select filmmakers.

The 40th Anniversary Edition of the holiday horror is currently available for pre-order on ShoutFactory.com, early customers on the nice list will receive a limited edition slipcover with the first pressing.

40 years ago, community leaders tried to stop its release. The P.T.A. fought to ban it. But no one can keep an axe-wielding Santa from coming to town. Silent Night, Deadly Night celebrates forty years of ho-ho-horrifying frights with an all-new 4K release!

Silent Night, Deadly Night is the heartwarming holiday story of little Billy Chapman, who was traumatized by his parents’ Christmas Eve murder, then brutalized by sadistic orphanage nuns. But when grown-up Billy dons a Santa suit and goes on a yuletide rampage to “punish the naughty,” no one can stop him … not even your angry city council!

