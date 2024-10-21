Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead arrives on Digital in November

Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead gets updated for the 21st Century with an all-new family and a different dead babysitter. The new version features Simone Joy Jones as the daughter who has to deal with taking care of the family while mom is on a major vacation. The film features the return of Nicole Richie. The movie will be available digitally in November. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

A SPIRAL STAIRS ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTION

IN ASSOCIATION WITH TREEHOUSE PICTURES AND SMiZE PRODUCTIONS

Present

DON’T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER’S DEAD

Directed by Wade Allain-Marcus

Screenplay by Chuck Hayward

Starring Simone Joy Jones, Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, Jermaine Fowler

With June Squibb and Nicole Richie

HILARIOUS COMEDY FEATURE DEBUTSACROSS MAJOR DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT PLATFORMSOWN IT ON NOVEMBER 19, 2024

Critic’s Pick“A snappy, gutsy comedy” – Amy Nicholson, The New York Times

“Echoes the wit and charm of the original with a major twist” – Andrew Lawrence, The Guardian

“Wade Allain-Marcus has directed a rollicking update of the 1991 cult favorite… The rapid-fire script by Chuck Hayward squeezes a joke into every sentence” – Amy Nicholson, The New York Times “

[Nicole] Richie genuinely sparkles in the role of Rose” – Courtney Howard, Variety

Watch the Official Movie Trailer

33 years after the original, the uproarious comedy feature remake of DON’T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER’S DEAD arrives on digital entertainment platforms on November 19 from Shout! Studios, in collaboration with Spiral Stairs Entertainment, Treehouse Pictures and SMiZE Productions. Get ready for 33 years-worth of more laughs, more hijinks, and more melanin.

Directed by Wade Allain-Marcus (French Dirty, Insecure) from a screenplay by Chuck Hayward (Ted Lasso, WandaVision), DON’T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER’S DEAD boasts an exciting, multigenerational cast of Simone Joy Jones (Bel-Air, Anything Possible), Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams (The Ms. Pat Show, Drugstore June), Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You, Coming 2 America) with June Squibb (Thelma, Nebraska) and Nicole Richie (Summer Camp, Great News). The film is produced by Juliet Berman, p.g.a., Oren Segal, p.g.a., Justin Nappi, and Juliana Maio. Executive producers are Ryan Huffman, Tyra Banks, Neil Landau, Tara Ison, and Chuck Hayward. Senior executive producers are Michael Phillips and Tova Laiter.

A cult classic reimagined, DON’T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER’S DEAD is serving laugh-out-loud moments with a delightful blend of rapid fire jokes and touching moments, making it a timeless gem that will be equally loved by die-hard fans of the original and young audiences looking for a comedy that speaks to their generation.

DON’T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER’S DEAD

1 hour 39 minutes | Rated R

Available on Digital to own

AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Microsoft, Fandango At Home,

and other digital platforms

Movie Synopsis

Seventeen-year-old Tanya Crandell (Simone Joy Jones) is stoked to spend the summer wilding out with her friends in Spain before heading to Howard University in the fall. But her mom (Ms. Pat) puts the kibosh on her plans when she heads to a much-needed wellness retreat in Thailand, forcing Tanya to stay home with her three siblings and an insufferable babysitter instead. Following the unexpected, and bittersweet, death of their elderly babysitter (June Squibb), Tanya gets a job working for the confident and ambitious Rose (Nicole Richie) at a fledgling fashion retailer. As if managing a corporate job weren’t enough, she’s also juggling taking care of her siblings – stoner/skater Kenny (Donielle T. Hansley, Jr.), neo-goth Melissa (Ayaamii Sledge), and precocious Zac (Carter Young), and a complicated romance with the impossibly charming Bryan (Myles Fowler). The babysitter’s death also means the death of Tanya’s summer of freedom. She’s now left facing the responsibility of adulthood, making her wonder why the hell she was in such a hurry to grow up.

A BET+ Original Film A Spiral Stairs Entertainment Production in association with Treehouse Pictures and SMiZE Productions

Directed by Wade Allain-Marcus

Screenplay by Chuck Hayward

Story by Chuck Hayward, Neil Landau & Tara Ison

Produced by Juliet Berman, p.g.a., Oren Segal, p.g.a., Justin Nappi, Juliana Maio

Executive Producers: Ryan Huffman, Tyra Banks, Neil Landau, Tara Ison

Senior Executive Producers: Michael Phillips, Tova Laiter

Director of Photography: Matt Clegg

Editor: Aric Lewis

Production Designer: Valerie Green

Costume Designer: Ceci

Executive Producers for BET Films: Maureen Guthman, Devin Griffin

Co-Executive Producers for BET Films: Lorisa Bates, Marvin Neil

Co-Producer: Kim Coleman

Music by Jonathan Scott Friedman

Casting by Kim Coleman, CSA