The Weekly Round-Up #776 w/ Mystique #1, Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #1, Nightwing #118, and more

I made it through a good chunk of this week’s books, but I’m still behind. It’s wild that I was able to keep up with this column for years…

Best Comic of the Week:

Life #2 – This is the exact type of series I most want to read from DSTLRY. It’s a dark science fiction story with moody artwork and morally questionable characters, and I love it. Danijel Zezelj has been a favourite artist of mine for a long time, and this is exactly the type of story that Brian Azzarello excels at writing. A group of criminals have arrived on a remote planet that was a penal colony some centuries before, hoping to find diamonds in a safe somewhere. Instead, they find that the planet is inhabited, and the character I thought was the main one took an axe in the chest last issue. This one has the crew trying to figure out what to do on one half (it’s a flip-book), while the planet’s inhabitants, who have undergone some big changes in the three centuries they’ve lived there, get their half of the book to plot and scheme. It’s a very cool series that really makes good use of the larger page size that DSTLRY provides.

Quick Takes:

Black Cloak #9 – Kelly Thompson and Meredith McClaren pack a lot of action into this issue, as Phaedra and her colleagues try to figure out what to do about the dragyern that is threatening the city. In some ways, I found this issue a little hard to follow, as things moved quickly, but I still enjoy this book more than most. I think I prefer the more talkative issues.

The Department of Truth #26 – Once again, James Tynion IV looks backwards, this time telling us the story of the time Huck met Marilyn Monroe, on Department business. We get a guest artist for this issue, Alison Sampson, whose art plays with Pop Art tropes beautifully. I like this series a lot, but wish we could focus on the main story instead of always moving back to the Capra days.

Fantastic Four #26 – Once, when I was a kid, a family friend got it into his head that, while his wife and kids were away, he should get his oldest son and some of his friends to dig out the space under his backyard deck so he could create a ‘space for dancing’. Needless to say, it was a really stupid idea, as it almost caused the deck to collapse, and the basement to flood. This issue of Fantastic Four reminded me of that foolishness, as Reed and Johnny, home alone on Hallowe’en, decide to dig up the source of a magical energy reading in their basement, releasing a torrent of ghosts from a ‘ghostmouth’, which they then have to go to great lengths (involving a French cult and a skull that endlessly pours blood from it) to fix things before Sue and the others get home. Ryan North’s FF is always a delight, and this issue is no different. There are very few Reed and Johnny stories exclusive of the rest of the family, so this stood out.

Green Lantern #16 – If the point of the All In banner is to attract new readers, I can’t imagine many people choosing to check out this book for the first time are going to have the first clue what’s going on in it. All the same, I’m enjoying this title more than I was before, as Jeremy Adams continues to incorporate threads from Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s Green Lantern War Journal, while working towards some big payoffs with his own plotlines. Hal and John fight through the United Planets Lanterns while Star Sapphire tries to rescue the last survivors of Thanagar on a Rannian ship (how many times have both Thanagar and Rann been completely upended in the last twenty years?). On Oa, Guy works to gather the resistance, and the Durlans work to consolidate their power. There’s a lot happening in this issue, but Adams keeps the story moving and Xermanico outdoes himself on the art.

Grendel: Devil’s Crucible – Defiance #4 – I love these new Grendel comics, but hate that this book is going on a bit of a hiatus to prepare the next miniseries. Grendel Prime has found his people in this barren future, and has to gain acceptance to their ranks in this issue, where he learns about their project to try to restore their culture and deal with the vampires that have taken over. It’s pretty great stuff, and long-time fans are going to be excited by the last few pages.

Minor Arcana #2 – Jeff Lemire’s new long-form series continues to hold my interest with this second issue, that feels a lot more decompressed than the first. Theresa was trying to read the cards for an old lady, but instead finds herself in an impossible place, and she doesn’t know what any of that means. Lemire portrays Theresa as a deeply conflicted person who is trying to sort out her feelings, while her main instinct is to run. We can tell that there’s some kind of magic at work, but so far, I’m not sure what this is really going to be about. I just know that I’m interested and enjoying it.

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #1 – This issue, Jed MacKay’s third first issue in this run, I believe, did not play out like I expected. I worried that, given how Vengeance of Moon Knight ended, and the subtitle of this run, that we’d be getting a lot more of Khonshu, who I can’t stand. Instead, Mr. Knight heads to a nightclub to confront a new antagonist, a high level dealer spreading an enchanted new drug around New York. At the same time, his old police contact, Flint, is getting interrogated by a younger officer who is now on the MK beat. This was a solid third issue (or like 40th?), setting Moon Knight up to have some new adventures. I liked it.

Mystique #1 – I wasn’t sure what I’d expected from Declan Shalvey’s new Mystique series, but this probably wasn’t it. Raven is up to something, but it’s not at all clear what that might be, and Nick Fury Jr. seems to be the point of view character for this story. SHIELD exists again, in a minimal capacity, as a barely funded organization that keeps tabs on mutants. I’m not sure why this isn’t part of the group that has taken over the Xavier School in the other X-Books, but I don’t mind seeing Maria Hill and the original Nick Fury again. The way Shalvey is writing this, I’m never sure if any of the characters we see are themselves, or are Mystique, and that’s kind of interesting. His art is very nice too. This book doesn’t seem all that well coordinated with other titles, but that could just be this issue. I’m curious to see where this all leads.

Nightwing #118 – Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo wrap up their excellent run with this issue, and it’s given me a few things to think about. I have never been a huge Nightwing fan, but this run showed that Taylor really understands what makes Dick special among superheroes. He leaned heavily into his compassion and optimism, and made the series about that. I like a lot of the retconned and added stuff (including the existence of Dick’s sister), and loved how this book focused on Dick’s relationships with the people in his life. Heartless was a villain who sustained the entire run, while not always being in the spotlight, and that feels rare these days. Redondo’s art was fantastic throughout, bringing a fluidity to the page that I really enjoyed. He excels at the type of action sequences that work best with Dick, and it was clear from early in the run that he and Taylor work well together. I’m set to give the incoming creative team a chance (I’ve liked Dan Watters’s writing lately), but think that this will be a considered a legendary run for this character. I’m looking forward to seeing what Taylor and Redondo do next, whether that’s separately or together.

Public Domain #9 – The crew heads to San Diego for Comic-Con (it’s not called that), and hijinks ensue and Singularity tries to upstage their comic’s announcement, and we find out the secret that Syd’s wife has been hiding from him. Chip Zdarsky is doing wonderful work here, skewering the comics industry while also paying loving tribute to it. This book is both funny and poignant, and being at a major comics expo means that Zdarsky gets to create a lot of signs on booths as sight gags, which takes me back to the Sex Criminal days.

The Ultimates #5 – Continuing with his incredible reimagining of the Ultimates, Deniz Camp asks what would happen if the Hawkeye gear Tony Stark intended for Clint Barton instead ended up in the hands of an Oglala land defender. Captain America is sent to retrieve the high-end gear (the arrows are reinvented here too) as the new Hawkeye sets about destroying another Roxxon facility, and of course they fight, and then of course they team up. At times, Camp relies on superhero tropes in this series, but even then, he subverts or remixes them, as this series continues to be a powerhouse. I hope we see more of this new Hawkeye, because they’re (I noticed that there’s a specificity of language around this character that is not yet explained) really pretty cool. Juan Frigeri made their fight endlessly stunning to behold.

Vampirella #672 – This book just keeps getting stranger, and I think maybe Priest is starting to lose me, now that Draculina is trapped in a fictional (I think?) world, and I’m not all that clear on what Vampirella is up to either. This series is jumping all over the place, and I’ve lost track. I think I need to reread a few issues to catch back up before the next issue is released.

Wolverine #2 – I’m starting to take to Saladin Ahmed’s take on Logan in this issue. He’s being pursued by some Department H goons (I wonder how much has changed in the Department since Orchis fell), and comes across a Wendigo. This monster is not like the ones he’s fought before, and Logan feels compelled to help him, which of course isn’t easy. This is one of the aspects of Logan’s character that I like the most, and I also like how Martín Cóccolo is drawing this comic. Wolverine is a hard character to write these days, so I’m hoping that Ahmed has something new to say about him.

Wonder Woman #14 – The first issue of this book in the All In era is a sad one, with writer Tom King playing around with the order in which the story is told. Basically, Steve Trevor goes to see the Sovereign, and doesn’t return, and we watch how Diana deals with that. It’s lovely, and a little slow moving. Daniel Sampere probably doesn’t get enough credit for what a fine job he’s doing on this book.

The Week in Music:

Nubya Garcia – Odyssey – The name of this project really suits it, as saxophonist Nubya Garcia takes us on quite the journey here. I’ve been a fan of Garcia for some time, and have heard her on a number of projects coming out of London’s fertile jazz scene, but I don’t think I’ve ever heard her play and compose as expansively and beautifully as she does on this album. It’s a tour de force from the beginning, featuring some incredible players like Joe Armon-Jones (Ezra Collective), Sheila Maurice-Brown and Rosie Turton (both of Kokoroko), Daniel Casimir, and a strings orchestra. There are guest vocals by Esperanza Spalding and Georgia Anne Muldrow, which shows that Garcia’s sound is not confined to England. This is a truly amazing record.

Jon Hopkins – Ritual – I only started getting into Jon Hopkins’s music since he took a turn towards more meditative and gentle dance music. On Ritual, he manages to marry ambient music with the dance floor in a way that is slightly different from other artists working in similar spaces. The album starts off very slowly, but soon beats start coming in, and he layers sounds in ways that leave this feeling very lush and inviting. It’s a really good piece of work.