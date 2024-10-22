Arrow Video has Invasion, Simple Plan, Elvira, J-Horror and Shawscope 3 for November

Fall has arrived and as the leaves fall from the trees, Arrow Video gives you give great reasons to not rake the yard. Elvira Mistress of the Dark arrives in 4K UHD. You can see the Hostess with the Mostest in the even deeper resolution. The Invasion was a remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers starring Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig. The film featured the alien invasion being done through a crashed Space Shuttle and a pandemic. The movie seems more terrifying now than when it came out in 2007. A Simple Plan brings together Bill Paxton and Billy Bob Thorton as brothers who find riches that fell from the sky. But they have issues keeping it hidden. Tomie is a J-Horror film about a girl who just keeps dying. This wasn’t remade as an American film, but has several sequels in Japan. The big boxset of the month is Shawscope Volume 3. While the first two featured martial arts films, the third volume is dedicated to the swordplay genre known as Wuxia. You’ll have a lot of clanging during the action-packed battles of the 14 films from the Shaw Brothers vault. Here’s the press release from Arrow with all the details:
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
11/12/24
The Invasion
11/12/24
A Simple Plan
11/19/24
Tomie
11/19/24
Shawscope Vol 3
11/26/24
|On November 12th, Arrow Video delivers the beloved horror-comedy classic, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark on 4K UHD, starring the campy “hostess with mostest.” In 1988, Elvira departed the red sofa on the Movie Macabre set to star in her first major motion picture, solidifying her status as a major comedy/pop culture icon. The Limited-Edition release features a brand new 4K restoration in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and hours of special features.
Elvira (Cassandra Peterson, Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold) quits her job and is down on her luck when the phone rings with the news that a distant aunt has died and named her in the will. She embarks on a cross-country trip to accept the inheritance. As it turns out, the relative has left Elvira a poodle, a decrepit manor, and a family cookbook. The prudish locals, led by Edie McClurg (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), aren’t happy that the goth temptress remains in their precious town, and Elvira appears bound for a one-night bonfire instead of the lush life she envisioned.The special features include three vintage audio commentaries, a feature length making-of documentary with cast and crew, a featurette on the special effects, an introduction by the director, original storyboards, image galleries, and an Illustrated collector’s booklet with essays.
Watch the trailer for Elvira: Mistress of the Dark here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZdrAqH78l8&t=1s
On November 12, The Invasion makes its global debut on 4K UHD, as well as Blu-ray. This 2007 remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers puts humanity at risk from alien invaders, only this time it happens through an epidemic, instead of the pods used in previous versions. Featuring a 4K transfer, the film is presented in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and filled with both new and archival special features.
When a space shuttle wrecks upon re-entry, the debris scatters from Washington D.C. to Texas. Eager souvenir hunters grab the chunks of heat shield without having a clue that they’re covered in alien spores. The collectors are becoming infected and transforming into new beings. A psychiatrist, Carol Bennell (Nicole Kidman, Eyes Wide Shut), hears from a patient (Veronica Cartwright, Alien) who swears her husband is a different person. After their meeting, the psychiatrist notices strange things about the people around her: they are either freaking out or displaying no emotions. There are also reports of a fast-moving dangerous flu. After a night of trick-or-treating with her son, Carol makes a grisly discovery that she shares with her boyfriend, Dr. Ben Driscoll (Daniel Craig, Knives Out), and a leading biologist (Jeffrey Wright, Casino Royale). Can they discover the true nature of the infection and what happens when people fall asleep? The Invasion was eerily ahead of its time, with its tale of the effects of a post-pandemic world.
The special features include a brand-new audio commentary, a new visual essay, vintage featurettes with cast and crew interviews, trailer, an illustrated collector’s booklet with essays, and a double-sided fold out poster with new and original artwork.
Watch the trailer for The Invasion here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEj6PRJce9E
On November 19, the neo-noir crime thriller A Simple Plan arrives from director Sam Raimi (Evil Dead) on 4K UHD and Blu-ray. The Academy Award®-nominated film shows what can go wrong when an unexpected fortune falls from the sky. Featuring a 4K remaster from the original camera negative and approved by director Sam Raimi, the film is presented in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and contains both new and archival special features.
Brothers Hank Mitchell (Bill Paxton, Apollo 13) and Jacob Mitchell (Billy Bob Thornton, Bad Santa), with their friend Lou (Brent Briscoe, Twin Peaks: The Return), search in the snowy woods for a lost dog. What they find instead is a crashed plane with a bag stuffed with over $4 million in hundred-dollar bills inside. When they decide to keep the money and not tell anyone about it, things begin to unravel quickly.
The special features include two brand new audio commentaries, a new visual essay, new interviews with cast and crew, vintage on-the-set interviews with the stars and crew, trailer and an Illustrated collector’s booklet with essays.
Watch the trailer for A Simple Plan here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Li8aZUd6O9A
On November 19, the ‘90s J-Horror box office hit Tomie makes its U.S. debut in a Limited Edition Blu-ray release.
Based on the smash-hit series by cult manga artist Junji Itō (Uzumaki), Tomie is about a detective Harada (Tomoro Taguchi, Tetsuo: The Iron Man), who investigates the murder of high school girl Tomie Kawakami (Miho Kanno, Dolls). He quickly learns this is a bigger case since several of her classmates and a teacher have committed suicide or have gone insane. The detective’s research shows that there was someone also named Tomie Kawakami who was murdered three years ago in a rural part of Japan. Further startling evidence reveals that numerous women named Tomie Kawakami have been murdered for over a century. The detective locates Tsukiko (Mami Nakamura, Tales of the Unusual), a surviving classmate of the latest Tomie. Instead of losing her mind, she merely suffers from amnesia. She has no memory of the time around Tomie’s murder. Tsukiko also doesn’t notice her neighbor’s fast-growing child who begins calling herself Tomie. What is the secret to this woman who won’t stay dead? Tomie’s box office success spawned seven sequels.The special features include a brand-new audio commentary, new interviews with cast and crew, image gallery, trailer and an Illustrated collector’s booklet with essays.
Watch the official trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ry_GZw5e-M
On November 26, Shawscope Volume 3 arrives with a Limited-Edition Blu-ray box set containing 14 movies from the vault of Hong Kong’s legendary Shaw Brothers Studio: The One-Armed Swordsman, Return of The One-Armed Swordsman, The New One-Armed Swordsman, The Lady Hermit, Intimate Confessions of a Chinese Courtesan, The 14 Amazons, The Magic Blade, Clans of Intrigue, Jade Tiger, Sentimental Swordsman, The Avenging Eagle, Killer Constable, Buddha’s Palm, and Bastard Swordsman. Shawscope Volume 3 explores the wuxia genre that features heroic warriors wielding legendary weapons. Thirteen of the movies feature new 2K restorations by Arrow Films from the original negatives, and a new 4K restoration of The One-Armed Swordsman by Celestial Pictures.
Jimmy Wang Yu (Master of the Flying Guillotine) became a superstar with one arm tied behind his back to play Fang Gang in The One-Armed Swordsman. Fang must retrain to be able to sword fight with his left arm after losing his right arm in a fight involving a jealous woman. Can his new one-armed technique defeat the long-armed Devil and his goons? Return of The One-Armed Swordsman has Fang Gang (Jimmy Wang Yu) happily retired with his wife. A group of wicked warriors calling themselves the Eight Sword Kings arrive on the scene and terrorize all the local schools. They want rival students to cut off their sword arms as a sign of surrender. Fang once more picks up his sword to defend the students before they suffer his fate. The New One-Armed Swordsman introduces David Chiang (Shaolin Temple) as the new title character. Lei Li (Chiang) cuts his own arm off after losing a duel that he doesn’t realize was crooked. He takes a humble job as a waiter until one night, he steps up to help someone. During the fight, he’s joined by Feng (Ti Lung, A Better Tomorrow). He relearns how to fight with Feng’s help. Eventually Lei Li seeks revenge against the cheater who cost him his arm. All three of The One-Armed Swordsman films were directed by Chang Cheh (Five Deadly Venoms).
The Lady Hermit puts a sword back in the hands of Cheng Pei Pei (Come Drink With Me). Swordswoman Leng Yushaung (Pei Pei) gets injured in a fight with the Black Demon (Wang Hsieh, Jade Tiger) and hides out as a cook at a protection order. She quietly trains a female student before the Black Demon and his men show up. Intimate Confessions of a Chinese Courtesan is a murder mystery. A wealthy businessman is found dead, and the prime suspect is the courtesan Ainu (Lily Ho, The 14 Amazons). A masked fighter attempts to derail the police investigation into Ainu and the activities at the Four Seasons brothel.The 14 Amazons has a grandmother (Lisa Lu Yan, Crazy Rich Asians) lead her clan into battle when she gets frustrated with the ineffective military leaders. Her women-led force proves formidable on the battlefield.
The Magic Blade declares Fu Hongxue (Ti Lung, The Avenging Eagle) as the best swordsman in the empire. His biggest opponent Yan Nanfei (Lo Lieh, King Boxer) can’t touch him at tournaments. The rivals must unite when the up-and-coming Gong Ziyu (Tang Ching, The Black Dragon) seeks the revolutionary “Peacock Dart” so he can claim Fu’s title.Three leaders of clans are poisoned with spiritual water in Clans of Intrigue. Swordsman Chu Liuxiang (Ti Lung) arrives on the scene with three female disciples and is immediately suspected as the killer. In order to prove his innocence, Chu must uncover the culprit within a month otherwise he’ll be put to death.
Jade Tiger tells the tale of a bitter family feud. Zhao Wuji (Ti Lung) interrupts his wedding day for a fight. He returns victorious only to discover the ceremony has been raided by the rival Tang Clan. His father’s head has been cut off. Can the Zhaos get revenge for ruining this special day? Sentimental Swordsman has Li Xunhuan (Ti Lung) head back home to protect an old girlfriend (Candice Yu On-On, Death Duel) from a villainous swordsman. Sentimental Swordsman was a massive hit for Shaw Brothers with the mix of action and broken romance. The Avenging Eagle has Black Eagle Qi Mingxing (Ti Lung) rescue Zhuo Yifan (Alexander Fu Sheng, The Chinatown Kid) from dying in the desert. Qi was part of the legendary Thirteen Eagles but is now being hunted down by his former brothers.Leng Tianying (Chen Kuan-Tai, Executioners from Shaolin) is assigned to find the thieves that robbed the palace vault in Killer Constable. This isn’t an easy investigation since the head of the robbers Fang Fengjia (Ku Feng, One-Armed Swordsman) orders the “Killer Constable” murdered. Leng can’t learn what palace insider was part of the heist. Buddha’s Palm is a fantastical tale of a secretive technique. Swordsman Lung Kim-Fei (Derek Yee Tung-Sing, Sentimental Swordsman) is taken by a giant bird to a cave to meet the blind Koo Hon-Wan (Alex Man Chi-Leung, Bastard Swordsman). He’s taught the supernatural Buddha’s Palm and wants to repay Koo by tracking down a magical pearl that can restore his vision. Bastard Swordsman features the Silkworm Style of swordplay in a tale of rival clans. Yun Feiyang (Norman Tsui Sui-Keung, The 36th Chamber of Shaolin) seems to be a mere minion to the Chief of the Wudang, but turns out to have a deeper connection.
The special features include hours of compelling bonus features, including feature commentaries on each movie, several cast-and-crew interviews from the Frédéric Ambroisine Video Archive, the Korean cut of Killer Constable, a compact disc with soundtrack music from different films and an Illustrated collector’s booklet with essays.
Watch the trailer for Shawscope Volume 3 here: https://youtu.be/Rq9ARhDRZw8?si=1P7papjNFe2RlslF
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark [Limited Edition]
Elvira, the legendary horror-movie hostess turns a puritanical community on its ear when she arrives in town to claim her inheritance.
She’s back! Elvira, Horrorland’s hostess with the mostest, finally busts out on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with this long-awaited, positively bursting-at-the-seams special edition of her big screen debut, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark!
Having just quit her job as a Los Angeles TV horror hostess, Elvira receives the unexpected news that she’s set to inherit part of her great aunt Morgana’s estate. Arriving in the small town of Fallwell, Massachusetts to claim her inheritance, Elvira receives a less than enthusiastic reception from the conservative locals – amongst them, her sinister uncle Vincent, who, unbeknownst to Elvira, is in fact an evil warlock secretly scheming to steal the old family spellbook for his own nefarious ends…
Campy, quirky and stuffed to the brim with more double entendres than your average Carry On movie, 1988’s Elvira: Mistress of the Dark helped solidify the horror hostess (played by Cassandra Peterson) as a major pop culture icon, here owning every inch of the screen with her quick wit, sass, and of course, cleaving-enhancing gown!
Bonus Materials
- Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films
- 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original uncompressed stereo 2.0 audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Introduction to the film by director James Signorelli
- 2017 audio commentary with director James Signorelli, hosted by Fangoria editor emeritus Tony Timpone
- 2017 audio commentary with Patterson Lundquist, www.elviramistressofthedark.com webmaster and judge of US TV show The Search for the Next Elvira
- Archival audio commentary with actors Cassandra Peterson and Edie McClurg and writer John Paragon
- Too Macabre – The Making of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark – 2018 version of this feature-length documentary on the making of the film, including interviews with various cast and crew and archival material
- Recipe for Terror: The Creation of the Pot Monster – 2018 version of this featurette on the concept and design of the pot monster, as well as the film’s other SFX
- Original storyboards
- Extensive image galleries
- Original US theatrical and teaser trailers
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by Sam Irving, Kat Ellinger and Patterson Lundquist
The Invasion [Limited Edition]
As a Washington, D.C. psychiatrist unearths the origin of an alien epidemic, she also discovers her son might be the only way it can be stopped.
Since its first publication in 1955, Jack Finney’s classic sci-fi/horror novel The Body Snatchers has inspired numerous adaptations and created a whole subgenre of era-defining alien doppelgangers in books, film, and TV. 2007’s The Invasion was ahead of the curve, its eerily predictive shift toward a virus-like contagion more frighteningly resonant in a post-pandemic world. A space shuttle crashes to Earth carrying an alien organism. Soon people are changing, becoming detached and emotionless. People like CDC director Tucker Kaufman (Jeremy Northam) who is investigating the crash. Meanwhile his ex-wife, psychiatrist Carol Bennell (Nicole Kidman), sees the same behaviour in a friend of their son, and a patient claims that her husband is no longer her husband. As people all across Washington D.C. become infected and the insidious epidemic spreads, Carol must fight to protect herself and her son, who might just hold the key to stopping the escalating invasion. Produced by Joel Silver, and also starring Daniel Craig, Jeffrey Wright, and Veronica Cartwirght, this edge-of-your-seat thriller makes its debut on 4K UHD with a wealth of new and archival extras.
Bonus Materials
- 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary by film critics Andrea Subisati and Alexandra West, co-hosts of The Faculty of Horror podcast
- Body Snatchers and Beyond, a new visual essay by film scholar Alexandra Heller Nicholas
- That Bug That’s Going Around, a new visual essay exploring The Invasion as pandemic prophecy by film scholar Josh Nelson
- We’ve Been Snatched Before, an archival featurette from 2007
- The Invasion: A New Story, an archival featurette from 2007
- The Invasion: On the Set, an archival featurette from 2007
- The Invasion: Snatched, an archival featurette from 2007
- Theatrical trailer
- Image gallery
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by film critics William Bibbiani and Sally Christie
- Reversible sleeve with original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket
- Double-sided fold out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket
A Simple Plan [Limited Edition]
When Hank, Jacob and Lou find $4.4 million inside a crashed plane in a nature preserve, they quickly come up with the plan to keep the money safe.
SOMETIMES GOOD PEOPLE DO EVIL THINGS.
Working from an Academy Award-nominated screenplay by Scott B. Smith (adapting his own bestselling novel), director Sam Raimi swapped his trademark hyperkinetic horror for stark, bone-chilling tension in the expertly-crafted, critically-acclaimed thriller A Simple Plan.
Hank Mitchell (Bill Paxton) and his wife Sarah (Bridget Fonda) have big dreams and a baby on the way, but are stuck in the small Minnesota town where Hank grew up alongside his sweet but naive brother Jacob (Billy Bob Thornton, Oscar-nominated for Best Supporting Actor). One day while walking in the woods, Hank, Jacob, and Jacob’s friend Lou (Brent Briscoe) discover a small plane buried in the snow, with a dead pilot inside… and a duffel bag containing over $4 million in cash. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to grasp the American dream in one fell swoop, if they can just keep it a secret – but Hank soon learns that keeping that secret will come at a terrible cost.
A bleak, heart-stopping morality play with allusions to Macbeth and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (Raimi’s favorite film), A Simple Plan returns in a brand new director-approved 4K remaster accompanied by new and exclusive bonus features.
Bonus Materials
- New 4K remaster from the original negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Sam Raimi
- 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio and optional lossless stereo audio
- Optional English subtitles forthe deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Brand new audio commentary by critics Glenn Kenny and Farran Smith Nehme
- Brand new audio commentary by production designer Patrizia von Brandenstein with filmmaker Justin Beahm
- Of Ice and Men, a newly filmed interview with cinematographer Alar Kivilo
- Standing Her Ground, a newly filmed interview with actor Becky Ann Baker
- Dead of Winter, a newly filmed interview with actor Chelcie Ross
- On-set interviews with Paxton, Thornton, Fonda, Raimi, and producer Jim Jacks
- Behind-the-scenes footage
- Theatrical trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Griffin
- Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Bilge Ebiri and an excerpt from the book The Unseen Force: The Films of Sam Raimi by John Kenneth Muir
Tomie [Limited Edition]
Following some trauma in her past that has since been repressed, a young woman tries to recover her memories with the help of a psychiatrist.
Based on the smash-hit series of the same name by cult manga artist Junji Itō (Uzumaki), Tomie tells the tale of an evil high-school seductress identifiable by a beauty mark beneath her left eye, whose bewitching kiss drives men to madness.
Photography student Tsukiko (Mami Nakamura, Tokyo Trash Baby, Love Exposure) is plagued by violent dreams as she struggles to recall long-suppressed memories following a teenage trauma with the help of psychiatrist Dr. Hosono (Yoriko Douguchi, Cure, Charisma). Meanwhile, as Detective Harada (Tomorō Taguchi, Tetsuo: The Iron Man) leads an investigation into a missing high-school girl, he discovers a long line of similar cases that can be traced back decades, with all of the victims going by the name of Tomie Kawakami, and all slaughtered and decapitated by jealous lovers before they reach womanhood. Meanwhile, Tsukiko’s new neighbor seems to be harboring something nasty in the downstairs apartment, something which rapidly begins to take on a dangerous form.
Tomie is a creepy supernatural chiller directed by Ataru Oikawa (screenwriter of the pioneering Japanese horror Door) and featuring a chilling turn by the sensational Miho Kanno (Eko Eko Azarak: Wizard of Darkness, Dolls). Arrow Films is proud to present this key title from the J-Horror boom of the late 1990s, which spawned a string of sequels, for the first time on Blu-rayTM outside of Japan, with a host of newly produced extras.
Bonus Materials
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original lossless 5.1 and 2.0 stereo audio
- Optional English subtitles
- Brand new audio commentary by critic and Japanese cinema expert Amber T.
- It’s a Girl’s World, brand new interview with director Ataru Oikawa
- Scream Queen, brand new interview with actress Mami Nakamura
- From Manga to Screen, brand new interview with producer Mikihiko Hirata
- Trailer
- Image gallery
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Zack Davisson and Eugene Thacker
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck
Shawscope Volume 3 [Limited Edition]
Arrow Video presents the next instalment of its best-selling Shawscope series in this Limited Edition box set.
Before Hong Kong’s mightiest film studio mastered the art of the kung fu film, Shaw Brothers hit box office gold with a very different kind of martial arts cinema, one that channelled the blood-soaked widescreen violence of Japanese samurai epics and Italian spaghetti westerns into a uniquely Chinese form: the wuxia pian.
The iconic One-Armed Swordsman trilogy, directed between 1967 and 1971 by wuxia cinema godfather Chang Cheh, made household names of stars “Jimmy” Wang Yu and David Chiang and set the template for many of films to come. Contrary to Chang’s tales of loyal brotherhood, many wuxia films focused on female protagonists, three very different examples of which we see next: Ho Meng-hua’s Lady Hermit, with the great Cheng Pei-pei (Come Drink with Me) as a virtuous swordswoman called upon to stop a vicious warlord; Chor Yuen’s scandalous Intimate Confessions of a Chinese Courtesan in which the titular lady of the night masters every deadly skill she can to get revenge on those who enslaved her; and Cheng Kang’s all-star epic The 14 Amazons, in which Shaws’ finest starlets play the real-life women of the Yang dynasty, avenging their fallen menfolk in battle. Next, Chor Yuen adapted several beloved novels by consummate wuxia storyteller Gu Long to the big screen, four of which are collected here: The Magic Blade, Clans of Intrigue, Jade Tiger and The Sentimental Swordsman, all starring the redoubtable Ti Lung. As kung fu overtook wuxia at the box office, the genre evolved into unexpected new directions, with its chivalrous knights-errant replaced by conflicted antiheroes, as seen in Sun Chung’s breathlessly exciting The Avenging Eagle and Boxer’s Omen goremeister Kuei Chih-hung’s fatalistic masterpiece Killer Constable. Finally, just when it seemed the wuxia film had nowhere left to turn, Eighties excess reigned supreme in the special-effects-soaked, fourth-wall-breaking fantastical delights of Taylor Wong’s Buddha’s Palm and Lu Chun-ku’s Bastard Swordsman.
Bonus Materials
- LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY COLLECTION CONTENTS
- High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of all fourteen films, including thirteen new 2K restorations by Arrow Films from the original negatives, and a new 4K restoration of One-Armed Swordsman by Celestial Pictures
- Original uncompressed Mandarin mono, plus Cantonese and/or English (where applicable) lossless mono options
- Newly translated English subtitles for each film
- Illustrated 60-page collectors’ booklet featuring new writing by David West, Jonathan Clements and Dylan Cheung, plus cast and crew listings and notes on each film by Ian Jane
- New artwork by Tony Stella, Ilan Sheady, Tom Ralston, Jolyon Yates, Kung Fu Bob and Chris Malbon
- Hours of illuminating bonus features, including feature commentaries on each film, several cast-and-crew interviews from the Frédéric Ambroisine Video Archive, and the rare alternate Korean cut of Killer Constable
- Exclusive CD of music from the De Wolfe Music Library, as heard in The Avenging Eagle and other Shaw Brothers classics