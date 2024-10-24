4K UHD Review: Trick ‘r Treat

If you look around the neighborhood, you’ll notice the pumpkins are getting craved into Jack-o-Lanterns. That came only mean one thing: It’s time for Halloween. This also means that you need to run down to the supermarket and buy a few bags of “fun size” candy bars. The Trick or Treaters are coming! As a kid, Halloween is a magical time of running around the neighborhood and collecting candy. As an adult, you have to worry about what the kid is collecting. You’re less worried about an apple filled with razor blades (who gives out apples anyway?) or their gummy edibles (once again, if you’re too cheap to give out a full-size candy bar, why give out your expensive drugs). The worry is the crummy neighbor passing out dental floss or religious pamphlets. You want to be able to trick your kid out of the best treats. Trick ‘r Treat is a movie that celebrates that special night while making you fearful of what happens when you reach into a neighbor’s candy bucket.

Halloween is a rather big night in the small town of Warren, Ohio. The downtown area is shut down and overrun by people in costumes while the kids roam the street for hours after dark. Throughout the town roams a little kid named Sam (Santa’s Buddies‘ Quinn Lord) with a burlap mask around his head like a charming scarecrow. The stories of the night start off with a couple returning to their house. He’s tired and the wife is eager to get rid of the spooky stuff before the clock strikes midnight. When the husband wakes up after a short nap, he discovers the decorations are even more macabre. In another part of town Charlie (Bad Santa‘s Brett Kelly) is being a menace. He’s smashing pumpkins and snatching all the candy from the unattended “take one” bowls. He tries this stunt at the home of his principal (Happiness‘ Dylan Baker). The principal teaches Charlie a lesson by giving him a special full-size chocolate bar. Down the block a group of trick or treaters have the feeling that they’re getting too old to go door to door. They decide to investigate one of the big urban myths of the area while the moon is bright. Years ago, a group of mentally disabled kids were on a bus that crashed into a lake. Everyone drowned except the bus driver. The trick or treaters go down to the lake to put eight jack-o-lanterns by the water as a memorial. Then something strange emerges from the darkness. Will these kids ever get to see another Halloween?

Back downtown, a group of four college age girls are buying sexy Disney princess costumes at a local store. While Dannielle (Mutant X‘s Lauren Lee Smith) is Cinderella, her sister Laurie (True Blood‘s Anna Paquin) must dress up as Little Red Riding Hood. It’s some sort of family tradition. They hit the Halloween festival looking for guys to take to a special party bonfire party in the woods. Laurie seems a bit reluctant at finding the right guy until a “vampire” attempts to go for her jugular. She brings him to the party where he discovers that this is one of those parties. The final big story involves an old man (Succession‘s Brian Cox) who likes to lure little kids to his door. Instead of a treat, he tricks the kids by letting his dog chase them. This is worse than getting dental floss. He ends up facing off with the Sam. We get to see what’s under the cute burlap mask.

Like a good night out on Halloween, Trick ‘r Treat packs a lot of action into a very short running time. It’s a sugar rush of fear. Sam’s role in the film is to punish those who break the rules of Halloween. We do need someone to remind us of the true meaning of the holiday. Sam does the job well.

The first time I saw Trick ‘r Treat on TV, there’s was a bit of confusion since I had zero memory of it playing in a movie theater. Why didn’t they advertise the film back in the Fall of 2007 on Adult Swim? Turns out it never played theaters. It sat in the vault for nearly two years before Warner Brothers finally released it on home video. It’s easy to see why the Trick ‘r Treat would be considered a problem film for marketing. While Sam is the creepy little monster, he’s a bit too cute and cuddly compared to Jason or Pinhead. The biggest nightmare he’d inspire is a parent fearing the cost of the plushy version. Having different stories in one film is something that hadn’t really been done properly since the end of Amicus. Audiences of 21st century horror seem more eager to see a single narrative with the iconic monster tracking down their final girl. The stories also create a bit of a target audience imbalance since one has little kids and another features topless women. Who do you aim the marketing towards? Tweenagers or people who can legally get into an R-rated film? When it comes to home video, you don’t have to worry about that stuff. This isn’t the kind of horror movie that a major studio is comfortable releasing. Which is probably why Trick ‘r Treat has thrived over the years. This reminds us of the magic of Halloween night.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films, approved by writer-director Michael Dougherty. The 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible). There’s a sharpness to the imagery even if so much takes place on Halloween night. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and 2.0 stereo audio. You’ll hear the werewolves taking over the ceremony. The movie is subtitled in English.

Archival audio commentary by Michael Dougherty, conceptual artist Breehn Burns, storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins and composer Douglas Pipes

Becoming Sam (9:30) sits down with actor Quinn Lord. He talks about researching playing a minor demon. He explains the cat noise in one scene.

The Devil is in the Details (12:12) gets production designer Mark Freeborn to talk about working on the X-Files. He was known for his dark and moody designs. He liked how director Michael Dougherty had his own illustrations for scenes in the film.

If Looks Could Kill (17:02) allows director of photography Glen MacPherson to talk about getting the look. The day before meeting Dougherty, he had lined up to shoot Rambo 4. He was so impressed by Dougherty, he was more eager to shoot Trick ‘r Treat. He gets into lighting with “moonlight.”

Designs to Die For (15:31) gives us insight from costume designer Trish Keating. She liked being really creative with the kids Halloween costumes.

Bark at the Moon (8:59) talks with creature designer Patrick Tatopoulos. He was excited to be working on the werewolves. He had to figure how to make the females transforming look sexy when covered in hair.

Mark Freeborn Remembers Bill Terezakis (3:20) is a tribute to the late make-up effects designer. He viewed Bill as a genius who enjoyed collaborations.

Tales of Folklore & Fright (16:06) is Michael Dougherty talking about Sam ending up in his short, animated college film. He loves Halloween. His birthday was close enough that he’d delay the party until Oct. 31. Breehn Burns and Simeon Wilkins also contribute.

Tales of Mischief & Mayhem: Filming Trick ‘r Treat (19:47) has Michael Dougherty admit the film’s budget was $12 million which was low since he’d previously wrote on X-Men 2 and Superman Returns for Bryan Singer (producer of this film). He talks about the shoot in Vancouver.

Sounds of Shock & Superstition: Scoring Trick ‘r Treat (11:11) has Michael Dougherty make a playlist of horror film soundtracks that he’d listen to while typing the script. Douglas Pipes understood the tone he wanted. Pipes had just done Monster House.

Tales of Dread & Despair: Releasing Trick ‘r Treat (7:24) has Michael Dougherty and Rob Galluzzo of the Shock Waves podcast getting into the film’s release and fandom. The theatrical release was bumpy because the studio’s marketing department didn’t know what to do with it. The Horror-comedy made it a mess along with the kids in jeopardy. They talk about the merchandise.

Season’s Greetings (3:54) is a short animated film from 1996 directed by Michael Dougherty with optional director commentary. Sam is going door to door on Halloween.

The Lore and Legends of Halloween (27:27) is an archival making of special narrated by actor Brian Cox. He goes into the actual reason for elements of the holiday night. He promises murder as the film explores real Halloween traditions.

School bus VFX comparison (1:14) has the side by side of the bus disaster in pieces with the finished shot.

Deleted and alternate scenes (17:14) feature an optional commentary by director Michael Dougherty as to why they were cut. There’s more Sam footage.

FEARnet promos (3:48) starts with an evil Easter dinner. The Easter ham is so disturbing. Sam wanted us to know we’re halfway to Halloween. There’s also a Christmas time promos for Season’s Bleedings.

Sam O’Lantern (60:33) is a jack o’ lantern on a front yard. It has a candle so there could be danger.

Stills has over 60 press photos and crew shots,

Storyboard and conceptual artwork gallery has hundreds of images.

Behind the scenes gallery includes over 200 images of the tests of Sam’s outfit, costume designs, kids getting face molds, throat slash models, sets and more.

Monster Mash comic book set in the Trick ‘r Treat universe is about 18 pages long.

Trailer (2:28) is disguised as a safety film about Trick or Treating.

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck.

Six postcard-sized artcards that are suitable for framing.

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new essays by Becky Darke and Heather Wixson

Audio commentary with writer-director Michael Dougherty moderated by James A. Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca from Dead Meat Podcast. This is new so he’s looking back at a film he made over 17 years ago.

Arrow Video presents Trick ‘r Treat: Special Edition. Directed by Michael Dougherty. Screenplay by Michael Dougherty. Starring: Dylan Baker, Rochelle Aytes, Anna Paquin and Brian Cox. Running Time: 83 minutes. Rating: R Rating. Release Date: October 29, 2024.