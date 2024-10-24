Infinite Santa 8000 lands on Blu-ray in November

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

As the holidays approach, you might ponder if there’s a movie about a dystopian future with Santa Claus surviving in the wasteland of humanity. Infinite Santa 8000 is that movie. This is your only defense against all those happy movies about Christmas is ski resorts. The animated film brings together all the elements of the most wonderful time of the year and wraps it in the post-apocalyptic candy cane flavored burrito. Here’s the press release from Synapse Films:

Image

Synapse Films Offers an Entirely Unique Christmas Tale
with the Animated Cult Classic

Infinite Santa 8000  

on Blu-ray  

[Blu-ray]

11/12/24

Image

On November 12th, Synapse Films brings the post-apocalyptic animated classic Infinite Santa 8000 to Blu-ray in its all-new Director’s Cut version, with bonus content that includes the original 13-part web series.  

The year is 8000. Humanity has been wiped out, leaving only the vilest creatures roaming the Earth. Even Santa must kill to survive the wasteland that is left. When Martha (aka Mrs. Santa) is kidnapped, jolly old St. Nick and his robotic reindeers brave the hellish landscape to save her. Santa must contend with all matter of villains, from robots to mutated animals and even the Easter bunny, to save Mrs. Claus, all in the name of the Spirit of Christmas.

An outrageously gory and off-beat take on the holidays, accompanied by a heavy metal soundtrack, Infinite Santa 8000 is the perfect gift for the horror-movie-lover on your list this year! 

The special features include feature audio commentary with creators Greg Ansin and Michael Neel, the complete original 13-part web series (including optional audio commentary), multiple interview featurettes with cast and crew, original promotional trailers, and two music videos. 

Watch the trailer here

Pre-order from Amazon here: https://a.co/d/hIVImk5  

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Dc Comics George Perez All Star Tribute June 2022 1 E1651418478231

DC Comics Honors Iconic Creator George Perez For His Birthday, As His Health Struggles Continue & As The Dark Crisis Event Begins!

Immortal X Men 4 Banner Mark Brooks E1646926177566

Marvel Comics & June 2022 Solicitations Spoilers Teasing Judgment Day Event With TWO X-Men Teams & The Avengers, But Not The Eternals?

Amazing Spider Man 93 Spoilers Banner Ben Reilly Chasm No Longer Scarlet Spider Textless Virgin E1648738411496

Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #93 Spoilers: What & Who Is Chasm?!

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector