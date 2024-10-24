Infinite Santa 8000 lands on Blu-ray in November

As the holidays approach, you might ponder if there’s a movie about a dystopian future with Santa Claus surviving in the wasteland of humanity. Infinite Santa 8000 is that movie. This is your only defense against all those happy movies about Christmas is ski resorts. The animated film brings together all the elements of the most wonderful time of the year and wraps it in the post-apocalyptic candy cane flavored burrito. Here’s the press release from Synapse Films:

Synapse Films Offers an Entirely Unique Christmas Tale

with the Animated Cult Classic



Infinite Santa 8000

on Blu-ray

[Blu-ray]

11/12/24

On November 12th, Synapse Films brings the post-apocalyptic animated classic Infinite Santa 8000 to Blu-ray in its all-new Director’s Cut version, with bonus content that includes the original 13-part web series.

The year is 8000. Humanity has been wiped out, leaving only the vilest creatures roaming the Earth. Even Santa must kill to survive the wasteland that is left. When Martha (aka Mrs. Santa) is kidnapped, jolly old St. Nick and his robotic reindeers brave the hellish landscape to save her. Santa must contend with all matter of villains, from robots to mutated animals and even the Easter bunny, to save Mrs. Claus, all in the name of the Spirit of Christmas.

An outrageously gory and off-beat take on the holidays, accompanied by a heavy metal soundtrack, Infinite Santa 8000 is the perfect gift for the horror-movie-lover on your list this year!

The special features include feature audio commentary with creators Greg Ansin and Michael Neel, the complete original 13-part web series (including optional audio commentary), multiple interview featurettes with cast and crew, original promotional trailers, and two music videos.

Watch the trailer here

Pre-order from Amazon here: https://a.co/d/hIVImk5