Scarygirl arrives on Digital right before Halloween

As Halloween approaches, Scarygirl arrives on Digital from Shout! Studios. The movie is about a girl who has a tentacle arm and hook, but still wants to save her planet as things get darker. The animated film includes the voice of Sam Neill. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios.

SCARYGIRL

TO BRING FAMILY-FRIENDLY

SPOOKY FUN TO DIGITAL PLATFORMS

ON OCTOBER 25

Los Angeles, CA – Just in time for Halloween, October 25th brings the spooky fun with Scarygirl, for sale and rent on digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada from Shout! Studios under license from VIVA PICTURES. This vivid and imaginative animated adventure is rated PG and comes to home theaters fresh off of a VIVA-led theatrical run in the U.S.

When her idyllic world is threatened by a loss of sunlight, a young girl, Arkie (voiced by Jillian Nguyen), must journey to a spooky and fantastical city to discover what is causing her planet’s destruction. Things are not what they seem in the city and when she realizes there is a bounty on her head, Arkie will need all the bravery and confidence she can muster to save her father from a mysterious scientist and prevent her planet from being destroyed.

From an Academy Award-winning production team* and also starring Anna Torv (The Last of Us), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), and Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), Scarygirl is sure to entertain the whole family.

*The Lost Thing, produced by Sophie Byrne, 2011 Academy Award Winner, Best Short Film, Animated.

About Shout! Studios

Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, production, and content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company is a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations (Wallace and Gromit, Shaun The Sheep), GKIDS and Studio Ghibli (including the latest Academy Award® -winning masterpiece from Miyazaki, The Boy And The Heron), LAIKA Studios (Coraline, ParaNorman), as well as Mystery Science Theater 3000, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties plus anime. Shout! Studios also operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. The company produces, acquires, and distributes new films, including Shout! Studios’ original Old Henry (Tim Blake Nelson), What’s Love Got To Do With It (Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif), and the Viggo Mortensen-directed western The Dead Don’t Hurt (Vicky Krieps, Viggo Mortensen). Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com

About Viva Pictures:

Viva Pictures Distribution Company is a distinguished film production studio and distributor, committed to providing world-class family entertainment for global audiences. With its own animation studio based in the Canary Islands and a rich portfolio of animated films, Viva Pictures strives to captivate and engage audiences worldwide, fostering a love for storytelling across all ages. Viva Pictures is known for its recent successes, including The Amazing Maurice and upcoming release Hitpig, in theaters November 1. For more information, visit vivafilmco.com.