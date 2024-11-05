Aguirre, The Wrath of God conquerors 4K UHD in December

Aguirre, The Wrath of God is one of the masterpieces of modern cinema. Director Werner Herzog takes a cast and crew deep into the Amazon to recreate the hunt for the City of Gold known as El Dorado. Leading this obsessed crew is Klaus Kinski. The madness of the quest flows from the screen and will now be more visible with the arrival of Aguirre, The Wrath of God on 4K UHD in December. This is the perfect Christmas gift for the adventurous person in your life. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

Aguirre, The Wrath of God

(Collector’s Edition)

Herzog’s Epic Tale Comes to 4K UHD For the First Time December 3, 2024

From visionary filmmaker Werner Herzog, Aguirre, the Wrath of God (Collector’s Edition) will be available on 4K UHD for the first time December 3, 2024 via Shout! Studios. Featuring a seething, controlled performance from frequent collaborator Klaus Kinski, this masterpiece from director Werner Herzog is an unforgettable portrait of madness and power.

Featuring a new 4K transfer of the 35mm original camera negative, the release also includes a number of bonus features including audio commentaries with Werner Herzog in both English and German, theatrical trailers, and more. Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com

In the mid-16th century, after annihilating the Incan empire, Gonzalo Pizarro (Allejandro Repullés) leads his army of conquistadors over the Andes into the heart of the most savage environment on earth in search of the fabled City of Gold, El Dorado. As the soldiers battle starvation, Indians, the forces of nature, and each other, Don Lope de Aguirre (Klaus Kinski), “The Wrath of God,” is consumed with visions of conquering all of South America and revolts, leading his own army down a treacherous river on a doomed quest into oblivion.

Aguirre, the Wrath of God Bonus Features

DISC ONE (UHD):

NEW 4K Transfer Of The 35mm Original Camera Negative

NEW Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio Commentary With Writer/Producer/Director Werner Herzog

Audio Commentary With Werner Herzog, Moderated By Lauren Straub (In German With English Subtitles)

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):