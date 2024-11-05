DVD Review: Johnny Thunders – Madrid Memory

If you listened commercial rock radio in the ’70s, you probably had no clue about Johnny Thunders. If you had a cool friend with a real record collection, you knew that Johnny Thunders was a legend. Before there was punk rock, there were the New York Dolls. Johnny brought wicked lead guitar licks to a band that didn’t mind dressing up in women’s fashion and trashing up the night. They released two albums in 1973 & 74 and imploded from excess that left their original drummer dead. In the early days of New York City punk, Thunders teamed up with Richard Hell to form The Heartbreakers. Hell dropped out before Thunders and the rest recorded the L.A.M.F. album. When the Heartbreakers collapsed, Thunders put together a new band in England featuring Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy and ex-Sex Pistols Steve Jones and Paul Cook. They contributed to his solo album So Alone. Johnny Thunders’ Madrid Memory is from a concert on June 14th, 1984 that touches all these points in his career.

The concert at the La Edad De Oro club was recorded for Spanish TV so there’s plenty of camera angles on the band and the packed house wanting to experience one of the fathers of punk rock. They picked a great night since Johnny’s band features rhythm guitarist Sylvain Sylvain from the New York Dolls, drummer Jerry Nolan from the Dolls and Heartbreakers and bassist Billy Rath who replaced Hell in the Heartbreakers. Nowadays, Thunders could have claimed this was the New York Dolls or the Heartbreakers on the stage and the audience would be cool with it. This was a Johnny Thunders show that night.

Thunders hits the stage in a bright green matador outfit to the delight of the local fans. He swings his guitar like a red cape while digging into the surf rock classic “Pipeline.” They band delivers quickly for those expecting a New York Dolls moment with “Personality Crisis.” This is followed up by “Too Much Junkie Business” from the Heartbreakers. He’s touching all bases including the solo album. The main part of the concert wraps up with the best Heartbreaker’s song “Born To Lose.” There’s a brief break on stage while the hostess of the TV show interviews people in the crowd about the concert. It’s odd responses from the musicians on the floor. They do talk about Johnny’s drug issues. Johnny returns with a local flamenco guitarist to do the last four songs including a sloppy cover of “Eve of Destruction.” He gets a little tighter on “Diary of a Lover.” The show wraps up with an emotional “Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory.” This might be his most well-known song since they used it at the end of the “House Arrest” episode of The Sopranos.

The stage backdrop is a photo of New York City. Johnny brings the Big Apple charm to Spain. He jokes about his lack of Spanish language skills. This is a fine introduction to why Johnny Thunders mattered to those who finally discovered his groundbreaking music and bands. It’s great to see him and Sylvain working off each other on guitar parts nearly a decade after the Dolls split up. So much of what Thunders played and who he played with are on display. Johnny Thunders’ Madrid Memory captures a special night for a legend.

The set list includes:

Pipeline

Personality Crisis

Too Much Junkie Business

In Cold Blood

Just Another Girl

Alone In A Crowd

Sad Vacation

Don’t Mess With Cupid

Green Onions

Copy Cat

14th Street Beat

I Love You

Born To Lose

Eve Of Destruction

Diary Of A Lover

Hurt Me

You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

No bonus features.

Cleopatra presents Johnny Thunders – Madrid Memory. Starring Johnny Thunders, Sylvain Sylvain, Billy Rath and Jerry Nolan. Running Time: 60 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: November 8, 2024.