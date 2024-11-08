Arrow Video has Addiction & Demolition Man in 4K UHD and a visit to The Last Video Store in Dec

As the holiday season approaches, you’ll be looking for a few physical media gifts to give your cool friends. Arrow Video is looking out for you by presenting Sylvester Stallone’s Demolition Man for the first time ever on 4K UHD. This is the one where he’s an over-the-top cop in the ’90s who gets frozen for being too over the top and gets defrosting nearly 30 years later to go after Wesley Snipes. Making it more exciting, the 4K UHD also includes the international version where they go to Pizza Hut instead of Taco Bell. Also getting a 4K UHD is Abel Ferrara’s The Addiction. Lili Taylor is a graduate student who suck the life out of other New Yorkers. Later she gets bitten by a vampire and must suck the life out of a future Sopranos star. Also showing up is Christopher Walken as a vampire who swears he has his bloodsucking under control. Ferrara proves why he is the true King of New York cinema. Finally there’s The Last Video Store about the dangers of returning late tapes to the rental place. You’ll be keeping the holiday season glowing with these titles. Here’s the press release from Arrow Video:

The Addiction

12/10/24

The Last Video Store

12/10/24

Demolition Man

12/17/24

On December 10th, Arrow Video exposes the vampires of Manhattan with the intense horror of The Addiction on 4K UHD. Director Abel Ferrara (King of New York, Bad Lieutenant) explores the undead in the Big Apple as a college student gets a taste for blood in a black and white nightmare. The Limited-Edition release features a brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and hours of special features.



Kathleen Conklin (Lili Taylor, The Conjuring) is a graduate student who meets a well-dressed woman (Annabella Sciorra, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle) on the street. Instead of a meet-cute, the woman drags Kathleen down an alley stairwell and bites her throat. As she recovers from the wound, Kathleen begins to change, becoming more aggressive, hating daylight, and no longer liking food. Eventually she gets a hunger for drinking the blood of others. The philosophy student begins to question her existence as a vampire and finds a mentor in an older vampire (Christopher Walken, Dune: Part Two), who offers hope for controlling the bloodlust.



Among the supporting actors are Paul Calderon (Pulp Fiction) and future Sopranos cast members Edie Falco and Michael Imperioli.



The special features include director Abel Ferrara’s audio commentary, a documentary with Ferrara getting in touch with Lili Taylor and Christopher Walken, video interviews with Abel Ferrara and Brad Stevens, archival video of the post-production, image gallery, the original trailer, and an illustrated collector’s booklet.



On December 10th, Arrow Video takes a nostalgic trip back to the days of renting VHS cassettes in The Last Video Store on Blu-ray. Canadian directors Cody Kennedy and Tim Rutherford’s debut feature film mixes the bliss of being surrounded by shelves of tapes with the fears of working the night shift. A young woman named Nyla is tasked with sorting out her recently departed father’s possessions when she discovers a pile of VHS tapes that had been rented from a local video store. It turns out that the store still exists, so the tapes are now extremely overdue. She races over to avoid another day of late fees, and store clerk Kevin is impressed that her dad shared his same taste in obscure films. But there is a mystery tape in the pile and Kevin decides to put it in the VCR machine for further investigation. What happens next is a shocking surprise, and Kevin and Nyla must figure out how to survive the night as horror is unleashed all around them. The Last Video Store is an equally charming and chilling homage to the days of video stores and movie rentals.



The special features include audio commentary, visual essays, the short film of The Last Video Store from 2013, excerpts from the first attempt to make the feature film version, commercial, shorts, trailer, double-side fold-out poster ,and an illustrated collector’s booklet.



On December 17th, the explosive action/sci-fi blockbuster Demolition Man makes its global 4K UHD debut and is also available on Blu-ray. The Limited-Edition release features a brand new 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Marco Brambilla.



The world’s most dangerous criminal wakes up in the future where crime has been eliminated. The only person who can stop him is a nemesis from his past. Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes, Blade) and his criminal crew ran afoul of the law back in 1996. LAPD Sergeant John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone, Rocky), a supercop nicknamed “The Demolition Man” for his ability to destroy everything in the name of justice, captured Phoenix, and both men ended up being arrested. Instead of being locked up in prison, the duo was sentenced to a revolutionary Sub-Zero Rehabilitation that involves cryogenic freezing and subliminal messages to change them into model citizens. Phoenix thaws out to meet for his parole hearing in 2032. Dr. Raymond Cocteau (Andre Gregory, My Dinner With Andre) has no clue how dangerous Phoenix is. The felon escapes and has no problem dealing with the cops of the future. The only hope for catching him is to melt the ice on Spartan. The police hope he still has the skills to take on his former enemy. The action is laced with comedy from the time jump experience. Spartan finds himself in a strange world where commercial jingles have replaced songs, and three shells are the new toilet paper. Officer Lenina Huxley (Sandra Bullock, in her breakthrough role), a fan of the ‘90s, helps Spartan adjust while he tracks down Phoenix.



The special features include the international “Pizza Hut” version, an audio commentary with director Marco Brambilla and screenwriter Daniel Waters, two more audio commentaries including director Marco Brambilla and mega-producer Joel Silver, a video essay, video interviews with crew members, theatrical trailer, image gallery, 6 postcard sized artcards, decals, double-sided fold-out poster, and a 50-page perfect bound collectors book with new essays.



Kathleen Conklin, a doctoral student,finds herself with a new perspective on the nature of evil and humanity after being bitten by a vampire



The mid-nineties were a fertile period for the vampire movie. Big-name stars such as Tom Cruise and Eddie Murphy flocked to genre, as did high-caliber filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, veterans Wes Craven and John Landis, independents Michael Almereyda and Jeffrey Arsenault, and up-and-comers Quentin Tarantino and Guillermo del Toro. Amid the fangs and crucifixes, Abel Ferrara reunited with his King of New York star Christopher Walken for The Addiction, a distinctly personal take on creatures of the night. Philosophy student Kathleen (Lili Taylor, The Conjuring) is dragged into an alleyway on her way home from class by Casanova (Annabella Sciorra, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle) and bitten on the neck. She quickly falls ill but realizes this isn’t any ordinary disease when she develops an aversion to daylight and a thirst for human blood… Having made a big-budget foray into science fiction two years earlier with Body Snatchers, Ferrara’s approach to the vampire movie is in a lower key. Shot on the streets of New York, like so many of his major works – including The Driller Killer, Ms. 45 and Bad Lieutenant – and beautifully filmed in black and white, The Addiction sees the filmmaker on his own terms and at his very best: raw, shocking, intense, intelligent, masterful.



Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative by Arrow Films

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10/compatible)

Optional lossless 5.1 and 2.0 soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by director Abel Ferrara, moderated by critic and biographer Brad Stevens

Talking with the Vampires, a 2018 documentary about the film, featuring actors Christopher Walken and Lili Taylor, composer Joe Delia, cinematographer Ken Kelsch, and Ferrara himself

2018 interview with Abel Ferrara

2018 interview with Brad Stevens

Abel Ferrara Edits The Addiction, an archival piece from the time of production

Original trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Peter Strain

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by critic Michael Ewins and an archival interview with Ferrara by Paul Duane

A video store’s security cameras capture the love story of two young employees

A love letter to video rental stores and the B-movie treasures that lined their walls, Cody Kennedy & Tim Rutherford’s debut feature, The Last Video Store, is a genre-loving blast of pure joy: “a real treasure trove for genre fans, both new and old.” (Kat Hughes, THN) When her estranged father passes, twenty-something Nyla is tasked with the thing she hates the most – cleaning up his mess. Left behind are a collection of VHS tapes, and with them, the burden of returning them to “Blaster Video” a time capsule to an era in which cover art and a catchy movie title were king, run by Kevin, a human encyclopaedia of VHS history and a friend of her father. Amongst the returns is an unknown tape, a movie not even Kevin has heard of. Was this the last movie Nyla’s father watched before he died? The mystery is too much to resist. But when Kevin and Nyla press play, they unwittingly activate a long-dormant curse and a series of classic cinematic villains are plucked from B-movie heaven and hell to be unleashed into the store itself! With style, charm and note perfect performances, The Last Video Store is a must for physical media fans. An elegy to the cinephilic havens of movie wisdom that could once be found on every corner, and the heroes like Kevin who staffed them.

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation

Original DTS HD M5.1 audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

New audio commentary by film critics Matt Donato & Meagan Navarro

The Videonomicon Unleashed, a new visual essay by film critic Heather Wixson co-author of In Search of Darkness

Nostalgia Fuel, a new visual essay by film critic Martyn Pedlar

’Twas the Night of the Tree Beast, a 2012 short by Cody Kennedy & Tim Rutherford

M is For Magnetic Tape, a 2013 short film Cody Kennedy & Tim Rutherford

The Last Video Store 2013, the original short from which the feature grew

The Video Store Commercial, a 2019 short film by Cody Kennedy & Tim Rutherford

Clips from the first attempted feature version

Behind the Scenes

3 previs shorts

Trailer

Image gallery

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by film critics Anton Bitel and Alexandra West

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by John Pearson

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by John Pearson

A police officer is brought out of suspended animation in prison to pursue an old ultra-violent nemesis

THE FUTURE ISN’T BIG ENOUGH FOR THE BOTH OF THEM! Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes go head-to-head in this classic sci-fi/action blockbuster from Joel Silver, the producer of Die Hard and The Matrix. In 2032, arch criminal Simon Phoenix (Snipes) awakens from a 35-year deep freeze in CryoPrison to find a world where crime is almost non-existent – a serene utopia ripe for the taking. With the police no longer equipped to deal with his 90s-style brutality, they revive ‘Demolition Man’ Sgt. John Spartan (Stallone), the no-holds-barred police officer unjustly sentenced to CryoPrison who originally took Phoenix down. Old-school cop against old-school criminal, settling their scores on the streets of San Angeles? The future won’t know what’s hit it. With a script co-written by Daniel Waters (Heathers, Batman Returns) and a supporting cast that includes Denis Leary, Benjamin Bratt, and Sandra Bullock in her breakout role, Demolition Man is an awesome mix of action and humor!

