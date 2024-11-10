Blu-ray Review: Facets of Love (Limited Edition)

When we think of classic Shaw Brothers films, the focus is often on the fighting. But there was a softer side to the studio. They made movies about love. Although Facets of Love isn’t quite about love. This is about the people you’d meet in a Shanghai brothel during the early 20th century. Having spent time at Dennis Hof’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch for my book Lessons From The Pimp, I’m curious about life at a brothel in China during this era.

This movie has three tales involving the brothel. The first is how a young girl’s parents are tricked into signing her away into slavery. The girl is not excited about working as a hooker. She had been told this was a job at a sock manufacturing factory. She wants to return home. Turns out the brothel does not have an HR department for complaints. The madame breaks out the whip and a hot iron to give her new employee an attitude adjustment. Her screams also serve as a warning for other girls who might consider a career change. This is a rather sadistic situation that’s perfect for the grindhouse crowd. The second story involves a Young Emperor who sneaks over to the brothel for fun and few a few lessons. He wants more pleasures than what the imperial concubines can provide. Except things don’t end up so royally great for him. The third story is a bit of a musical involving a spirit possessing a soldier and prostitute saving herself for the ultimate client. There are colorful musical numbers including one involving the spirits assigned to keep the emperor safeguarded. This is also the part that features Jackie Chan as a singing waiter.

It doesn’t appear that Facets of Love was ever released in America when it came out in 1973. During this era, martial arts films and erotic flicks played constantly at the lurid theaters on 42nd Street. This movie could have brought together the two audiences. Maybe it would have been uncomfortable for the Deuce crowds looking for Kung Fu action to be seated next to the trenchcoat peepers? While Jackie Chan appears in the film, this was years before he became a martial arts sensation. He wouldn’t have brought in the eyeballs from being on the marquee. Now you can enjoy director Li Han-hsiang’s cinematic brothel in the privacy of your own home.

How does the Chinese brothel compare to the Moonlite Bunny Ranch experience? A legal brothel in Nevada isn’t allowed to hold women against their will and torture them with branding irons. The Chinese brothel is a nicer and ornate building. For the longest time, the Bunny Ranch was a series of interconnected mobile homes with a security fence around the perimeter. The place looked like a minimum-security prison. I’m not sure about a price comparison. Seeing how the clients in Shanghai appear well off, the price must be steep even if the brothel is in a rather nasty neighborhood. The Bunny Ranch didn’t sell watermelon seeds to customers, but did have a giftshop with Dennis Hof’s hot sauces. I’d say it’s a draw, but the whipping of employees makes me think the Bunny Ranch is a more fun.

Facets of Love gives us three stories that go from a harsh reality drama to an educational film to a supernatural musical. Luckily the sadistic tale goes first so you’ll feel like you’ve had a good time when the songs of the third story reach a crescendo. But Li Han-hsiang doesn’t let us dance out of the theater. He ramps up the intensity during the finale of the framing story. Facets of Love isn’t just a good time at a brothel. There’s a price to be paid.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. The HD transfer from the original camera negative won’t leave you guessing what’s going on inside the brothel. The Audio is LPCM 2.0 in Mandarin. You’ll hear all the goings on in the hallways and locked rooms. The movie is subtitled in English.

