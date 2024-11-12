Anchor Bay Entertainment sets sail again

When I first got into collecting DVDs back in the late ’90s, Anchor Bay Entertainment discs quickly found myself in my collection. They specialized in cult films at a time when there weren’t many boutique labels. It was kind of sad when they got bought up by a bigger entertainment company who took away their name. But after all this time, the label is back under new ownership with a few former employees. The new label is sailing into December with three films that will have your eyes open. First is Crust about a sock monster at the laundromat. The second is Cursed in Baja with friend of Svengoolie, Jeff Daniels Phillips looking for a lost rich kid in Mexico. Finally there’s the disturbing Abruptio with nearly human puppets doing disturbing things to keep their heads from exploding. Lift the main sail! Here’s the press release from Anchor Bay Entertainment:

Anchor Bay Entertainment Returns with

Horrific Revenge, A Deranged Detective, and Killer Puppets

Crust

[Blu-ray]

[DVD]

12/10

Cursed In Baja

[Blu-ray]

[DVD]

12/10

Abruptio

[Blu-ray]

[DVD]

12/10

Anchor Bay Entertainment rises again! The home entertainment and distribution company was a favorite of collectors during the early years of DVD and Blu-ray. Umbrelic Entertainment has revived the brand with a mission to release quality films that entertain, inspire, and challenge audiences. The new Anchor Bay Entertainment launches with three movies that deliver on the mission’s promise: Crust, Cursed In Baja, and Abruptio.

On December 10, the fantastical monster movie Crust arrives on Blu-ray and DVD. Director Sean Whalen gives us the first horror film to emerge from a lint trap.

Vegas Winters (Sean Whalen, The People Under the Stairs) is a former child star who owns a laundromat. One of the benefits of running the place is finding all the leftover socks from his customers, which Vegas uses in creative ways. After Vegas becomes the victim of bullying, he seeks refuge from the attack in the pile of socks. His pain somehow creates a monster willing to seek vengeance for Vegas.

Sean Whalen is best known as the historian in the beloved Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr “Got Milk” commercial long before the Broadway musical. The film also stars Daniel Roebuck (Terrifier 3), Alan Ruck (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) and Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp).

Watch the trailer for Crust here:

On December 10, Anchor Bay Entertainment takes us South of the Border with a neo-noir thriller, Cursed In Baja, on Blu-ray and DVD. The movie is written and directed by Jeff Daniels Phillips (Rob Zombie’s The Munsters), who also has the starring role.

Pirelli (Jeff Daniels Phillips) gets hired by the elderly patriarch of a wealthy family to retrieve his grandson from Mexico. The assignment is treacherous for the former LAPD narcotics detective, as the previously hired investigator vanished without a trace while in Baja. Beyond dealing with the dangers of the area, Pirelli must fight inner demons that lead to him losing his badge. Can he hope to rescue the grandson when he’s falling apart in the resort town?

Watch the trailer for Cursed In Baja here:

On December 10th, a nightmarish trip to the dark side of life comes to Blu-ray and DVD with

Abruptio. Director Evan Marlowe creates a twisted world of life-like human puppets forced to commit deranged acts.

Les Hackel’s life is falling apart. His job is a soul-sucking void. He’s stuck living with his parents. Allison, his girlfriend, kicks him to the curb for being such a failure. His life gets an unexpected jolt when he notices stitches on the back of his neck. His only friend Danny gives him the wild news that a bomb has been surgically implanted in his head. Mysterious people text him messages with dirty deeds that he must perform. Les knows they will blow up his brain if he fails to complete an assignment. Les becomes flung into a life of extreme crime

as he searches for any salvation from his fate.

Abruptio features an A-list of voice talents, including James Marsters (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) as Les Hackel, along with Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore), Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect), Jordan Peele (Get Out), Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Rich Fulcher (The Mighty Boosh), and Carole Ruggier (God of War videogame). This film also marks the final film role of Sid Haig (The Devil’s Rejects).

Watch the trailer for Abruptio here: