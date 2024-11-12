Daisy Ridley’s Magpie debuts on Digital platforms today

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

Daisy Ridley is back with a Noir tale of what happens when your kid gets picked to be in a major motion picture. It sounds like fun, but things happen on the set that aren’t in the script. Can her family survive this brush with fame? Magpie is out on digital platforms today for rental and purchase. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details:

Image

Presents

“Ridley’s performance is so magnetic” – Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times

“A gripping neo-noir” – Will Sayre, MovieWeb

MAGPIE

Starring Daisy Ridley

Image

Available on All Major Platforms for Digital Rental and Purchase

 November 12 From Shout! Studios 

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER:

Based on an original idea by Daisy Ridley, written by Tom Bateman

(Murder on the Orient ExpressThirteen Lives), and directed by Sam Yates (VANYAThe Hope Rooms), MAGPIE is a stylish neo-noir thriller centered on married couple Anette (Daisy Ridley) and Ben (Shazad Latif), whose lives begin to fracture when their daughter is cast alongside a glamorous movie star, Alicia (Matilda Lutz). As Anette’s suspicions of Ben’s infatuation with Alicia intensify, their secrets and lies threaten to burst to the surface and destroy them all.

A captivating noir bolstered by a magnetic performance by Daisy Ridley and a stellar supporting cast, Magpie will be available for digital rental and purchase on all major platforms starting November 12, 2024 from Shout! Studios.

Align presents in association with The Veterans

A Werewolf Films and 55 Films Production

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Shazad Latif, Matilda Lutz, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Hiba Ahmed, Cherrelle Skeete, Alistair Petrie

Written by Tom Bateman

Directed by Sam Yates

Produced by Kate Solomon, p.g.a., Daisy Ridley, p.g.a., Tom Bateman, p.g.a.,

Camilla Bray, Nadia Khamlichi, and Sierra Garcia.

Executive Produced by Adrian Politowski, Martin Metz, Nessa McGill, and Clare Hardwick

Director of Photography, Laura Bellingham

Production Designer, Amanda McArthur

Edited by Christopher Watson

Music by Isobell Waller-Bridge

Costume Design by Natalie Roar

Genre: Noir Thriller

RT: 90 minutes

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Avengers #1 Spoilers 0 Banner Kael Ngu

Marvel Comics & The Avengers #1 Spoilers & Review: The Search For The Missing Moment With Kang Begins!

Cult Epics Logo Banner

Remember AmnesiA on Blu-ray in April

New Fantastic Four 1 Banner E1643909969755

Marvel Comics & May 2022 Solicitations Spoilers: A New Fantastic Four Debuts, Sorta?!

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector