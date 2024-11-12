Daisy Ridley’s Magpie debuts on Digital platforms today

Daisy Ridley is back with a Noir tale of what happens when your kid gets picked to be in a major motion picture. It sounds like fun, but things happen on the set that aren’t in the script. Can her family survive this brush with fame? Magpie is out on digital platforms today for rental and purchase. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details:
“Ridley’s performance is so magnetic” – Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times
“A gripping neo-noir” – Will Sayre, MovieWeb
MAGPIE
Starring Daisy Ridley
Available on All Major Platforms for Digital Rental and Purchase
November 12 From Shout! Studios
Based on an original idea by Daisy Ridley, written by Tom Bateman
(Murder on the Orient Express, Thirteen Lives), and directed by Sam Yates (VANYA, The Hope Rooms), MAGPIE is a stylish neo-noir thriller centered on married couple Anette (Daisy Ridley) and Ben (Shazad Latif), whose lives begin to fracture when their daughter is cast alongside a glamorous movie star, Alicia (Matilda Lutz). As Anette’s suspicions of Ben’s infatuation with Alicia intensify, their secrets and lies threaten to burst to the surface and destroy them all.
A captivating noir bolstered by a magnetic performance by Daisy Ridley and a stellar supporting cast, Magpie will be available for digital rental and purchase on all major platforms starting November 12, 2024 from Shout! Studios.
Align presents in association with The Veterans
A Werewolf Films and 55 Films Production
Cast: Daisy Ridley, Shazad Latif, Matilda Lutz, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Hiba Ahmed, Cherrelle Skeete, Alistair Petrie
Written by Tom Bateman
Directed by Sam Yates
Produced by Kate Solomon, p.g.a., Daisy Ridley, p.g.a., Tom Bateman, p.g.a.,
Camilla Bray, Nadia Khamlichi, and Sierra Garcia.
Executive Produced by Adrian Politowski, Martin Metz, Nessa McGill, and Clare Hardwick
Director of Photography, Laura Bellingham
Production Designer, Amanda McArthur
Edited by Christopher Watson
Music by Isobell Waller-Bridge
Costume Design by Natalie Roar
Genre: Noir Thriller
RT: 90 minutes