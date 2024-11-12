Dark Sanctuary: The Story of The Church arrives in December

Are nightclubs still a great place to meet and mingle? You find people with the same vibe and sometimes you create projects with them. Dark Sanctuary: The Story of the Church is a documentary about the Dallas Goth Club. The movie deals with the community that rose up from the dance floor. Here’s the press release from Cleopatra Entertainment with all the details:

CLEOPATRA ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE
OF THE GOTH MUSIC DOCUMENTARY FILM

DARK SANCTUARY: THE STORY OF THE CHURCH 

The Story of the Longest Running Goth Club in the US 

and the Community of Artists and Misfits Who Called 

the Dallas TX Club, The Church, Their Sanctuary  

1/21/25

Cleopatra Entertainment is excited to announce the Jan 21st release of DARK SANCTUARY: The Story Of The Church on Blu-ray, DVD and digitally. A documentary produced and directed by Timothy Stevens, the film is about the infamous Dallas goth club and the community of artists and outsiders that called it home.  

DARK SANCTUARY: The Story Of The Church features interviews with influential artists cEvin Key (Skinny Puppy), Patrick Codenys (Front 242), Bill Leeb (Front Line Assembly), Paul Oakenfold, Claude S. (Anything Box), and many more.  

cEvin Key co-wrote the title track for the film, which sheds light on the incredible effect this venue had on the lives of its patrons and the community that formed within it. The film also spotlights Joe Virus – the club’s longtime DJ – and his journey finding a home at the club in the early 90s through the club’s closing during the pandemic, and his feelings of loss and alienation at the passing of an era. 

The film has been gathering rave reviews after its official selection at the Dallas International Film Festival (USA) and the KNON Film Festival (USA) as it continues to tour the international film festival circuit throughout the remainder of this year, with upcoming additional selections to be announced soon. Says Stevens, “We couldn’t be more excited to release thru Cleopatra Entertainment given their street cred with fans of dark alternative music. The Church is the Studio 54 of goth clubs, and it’s a piece of music history the world needs to know about.”  

DARK SANCTUARY: The Story Of The Church will be released as follows: 

January 12th – BLU-RAY/DVD  

January 21st – TVOD  

April 22nd – SVOD and AVOD 

A separate, stand-alone Digital Audio Soundtrack featuring original music by Joe Virus will also be released in conjunction with the film’s release.  

OFFICIAL TRAILER: https://vimeo.com/895370441/973f621565

PRE-ORDER DVD HERE: https://a.co/d/0tpw5AG

PRE-ORDER BLU-RAY HERE: https://a.co/d/dfCZrc6

