Rock ‘N’ Roll High School graduates to 4K UHD for 45th Anniversary Edition in December

Rock ‘N’ Roll High School was revolutionary filmmaking when it came out in 1979. For many of us stuck out in smaller cities, it was our first exposure to Punk rock where the grownups weren’t mocking the scene. The movie gave us a chance to see The Ramones on the big screen. Many of us made it our mission to see The Ramones when they came to town. The film made punk rock cool as Riff Randell (P.J. Soles, Stripes) dedicated her life to skip school to get tickets. Even after 45 years, Rock ‘N’ Roll High School still rocks. It’ll rock even better on 4K UHD. You’ll be able to see even more of Joey Ramone. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL HIGH SCHOOL

(45TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION) (4K UHD)

TO BE RELEASED BY SHOUT! STUDIOS

ON DECEMBER 10TH

Los Angeles, CA – It’s time to head back to school – Rock ‘N’ Roll High School, that is – with this special 45th Anniversary Edition featuring the cult classic film newly remastered in 4K! Available December 10th from Shout! Studios, Rock ‘N’ Roll High School (45th Anniversary Edition) (4K UHD) comes loaded with bonus features and boasts a new 4K scan from the original camera negative and new audio commentary with Stephen B. Armstrong, author of “I Want You Around: The Ramones And The Making Of Rock ‘n’ Roll High School.”

1979: Riff Randell (P.J. Soles, Halloween) is the rockingest rebel at Vince Lombardi High. Evelyn Togar (Mary Woronov, Eating Raoul) is the strict new principal with plans to rule the school like her own personal dictatorship. And the Ramones are the hottest band around. When these forces of nature collide, Lombardi High will never be the same! Striking back against Togar’s record burnings and iron-fisted discipline, Riff leads a revolt that rocks the roof right off the school’s hallowed halls!

With a B-movie pedigree that few films can match, Rock ‘N’ Roll High School is the ultimate teacher of The Three Rs: Rock, Rebellion, and Ramones!

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

· NEW 4K Scan From the Original Camera Negative

· Presented In Dolby Vision

· Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono

· NEW Audio Commentary With Stephen B. Armstrong, Author Of “I Want You Around: The Ramones And The Making Of Rock ‘n’ Roll High School”

· Audio Commentary With Allan Arkush, Mike Finnell And Richard Whitley

· Audio Commentary With Allan Arkush And Actors P.J. Soles And Clint Howard

· Audio Commentary With Richard Whitley And Russ Dvonch

· Audio Commentary With Executive Producer Roger Corman And Actress Dey Young

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

· NEW 4K Scan From the Original Camera Negative

· Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Dual Mono

· NEW Audio Commentary With Stephen B. Armstrong, Author Of “I Want You Around: The Ramones And The Making Of Rock ‘n’ Roll High School”

· Audio Commentary With Allan Arkush, Mike Finnell And Richard Whitley

· Audio Commentary With Allan Arkush And Actors P.J. Soles And Clint Howard

· Audio Commentary With Richard Whitley And Russ Dvonch

· Audio Commentary With Executive Producer Roger Corman And Actress Dey Young

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY):

· NEW Interview With Musician And Actor Marky Ramone

· Class Of ’79: 40 Years Of Rock ‘n’ Roll High School – Revised

· Back To School: A Retrospective

· Staying After Class: An Interview With Actors P.J. Soles, Vincent Van Patten And Dey Young

· Allan Arkush’s 2019 Sunday Slasher Rock ‘n’ Roll High School Intro

· Interview With Roger Corman Conducted By Leonard Maltin

· Interview With Director Allan Arkush

· Audio Outtakes From The Roxy

· Original Radio Ads

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spot

