Running on Karma with Andy Lau arrives on Blu-ray in January

Running on Karma is a cop thriller with an unusual twist. Andy Lau plays an ex-monk who has a gift into seeing people’s past lives. He’s now a body builder and finds himself helping out on a police case. Can he spot the killer’s karma? The film was co-directed by Johnnie To (Heroic Trio) and Wai Ka-fai (Peace Hotel). The movie arrives in January. Here’s the press release from Eureka! with all the details:

EUREKA ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF

RUNNING ON KARMA

A Stylish Crime Thriller Starring the Titan of Hong Kong Cinema,

Andy Lau

[Blu-ray]

1/28/25

Eureka Entertainment announces the Jan 28th release of Running on Karma, an offbeat murder-mystery helmed by acclaimed directors Johnnie To and Wai Ka-fai, and starring Andy Lau. Available on Blu-ray as part of The Masters of Cinema Series and available in a Limited Edition of 2000 copies (per territory), exclusively featuring an O-card slipcase.

The tenth film co-directed by Johnnie To (Running Out of Time) and Wai Ka-fai (Peace Hotel) following a string of collaborations that included comedies, romances, action films and historical epics, Running on Karma is a crime thriller with a distinctly Buddhist flare starring a titan of Hong Kong cinema in Andy Lau (Infernal Affairs).

Big (Lau) was once a devoutly religious man, but turned away from his vocation as a Buddhist monk when he could no longer bear the weight of his unusual gift: the ability to see people’s past lives and predict the impact of karma upon their present and future. Having found a new life as a bodybuilder, he is drawn to use his sixth sense for good after meeting Lee Fung-yee (Cecilia Cheung, The Legend of Zu), a cop investigating a homicide. But as the two grow closer and work together to catch a murderer, their relationship is complicated by the fact that Big can see Lee’s past lives, too…

A film that balances genre thrills with deep philosophical questions on the nature of spirituality and faith, Running on Karma stands with Mad Detective as one of the most interesting and unique collaborations between Johnnie To and Wai Ka-fai. The Masters of Cinema series is proud to present the film on Blu-ray for the first time outside of Asia.

Special Features:

• Limited edition of 2000 copies

• Limited edition O-card slipcase featuring new artwork by Time Tomorrow

• 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray

• Original Cantonese stereo audio

• Optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release

• New audio commentary by East Asian film experts Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) and F.J. DeSanto

• Reap the Whirlwind – new interview with Gary Bettinson, editor-in-chief of Asian Cinema journal

• Archival “making of…” featurette

• Theatrical trailer

• PLUS: A collector’s booklet featuring a new essay by David West of NEO magazine

Press:

“An emotionally complex, thought-provoking, multi-layered and sophisticated film, which manages to be highly entertaining and fun at the same time.” – Taste of Cinema

“one of the most original and entertaining movies to emerge from Hong Kong… It successfully manages to combine numerous genres to create a truly enlightening piece of cinema that shows just how unique Asian filmmaking can be.” – Fareast Films

“one of the strangest yet ultimately fulfilling Hong Kong movies ever made.” – City on Fire

“simultaneously over the top and thoughtful, it creates sweet and charming characters to lead its unusual adventure.” – Film Carnage