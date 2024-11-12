The Climate According to AI Al Gore brings Artificial Intelligence to documentaries

On Dec. 10th, Highway 61 Entertainment releases director Joel Gilbert’s documentary The Climate According to AI Al Gore on DVD and streaming services as the climate hoax issue comes front and center.



The fraudulent origins of climate science are exposed in this well-researched and entertaining look at climate godfather Al Gore, through the use of “AI” technology. In his film, An Inconvenient Truth, former Vice President Al Gore proclaimed a “climate emergency,” and became the godfather of today’s worldwide climate change movement. Al Gore, who was no scientist, repeatedly claimed his Harvard professor Roger Revelle was the source of his “climate science.” Director Joel Gilbert, who worked for then US Senator Al Gore, discovers that Revelle had in fact rejected Gore’s climate alarmism. Gilbert finds that the real origin of Al Gore’s climate apocalypse came from his time at Vanderbilt Divinity School and demonstrates that Gore plagiarized a radical environmental book from the 1940s to produce his 1992 environmental manifesto, Earth in the Balance. In The Climate According to AI Al Gore, Gilbert confronts an AI generated “Al Gore” about his entire life history, his struggle to fulfill the political ambitions laid out for him by his parents, and his exploitation of climate politics to offset his personal insecurity. This film exposes the climate scare as nothing more than a political tool used by groups who wish to undermine free-market capitalism and impose big government socialist ideals upon unsuspecting voters. The Climate According to AI Al Gore mixes archival footage from Al Gore’s actual life with the AI version of “Al Gore.” The voice of “Al Gore” narrates so much of his past. The film revolutionizes the documentary world with artificial intelligence, allowing director Joel Gilbert to connect with his reluctant subject. Film Website: ClimateAlGore.com