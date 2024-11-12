The Climate According to AI Al Gore brings Artificial Intelligence to documentaries

Joe Corey

The Climate According to AI Al Gore is bound to be one of the most controversial documentaries of the year when it arrives in December on DVD. The movie has Al Gore admit that he faked his climate change warnings. It’s not the real Al Gore, but an Al Gore created in AI that does the confessing. Director Joel Gilbert interviews an AI Al Gore on his laptop. It really sounds like Al Gore telling the story of his life. If your curious about how AI will be used in the future, The Climate According to AI Al Gore lets you know what can be done right now. Here’s the press release from Highway 61 Entertainment:

On Dec. 10th, Highway 61 Entertainment releases director Joel Gilbert’s documentary The Climate According to AI Al Gore on DVD and streaming services as the climate hoax issue comes front and center. 

The fraudulent origins of climate science are exposed in this well-researched and entertaining look at climate godfather Al Gore, through the use of “AI” technology. In his film, An Inconvenient Truth, former Vice President Al Gore proclaimed a “climate emergency,” and became the godfather of today’s worldwide climate change movement. Al Gore, who was no scientist, repeatedly claimed his Harvard professor Roger Revelle was the source of his “climate science.” Director Joel Gilbert, who worked for then US Senator Al Gore, discovers that Revelle had in fact rejected Gore’s climate alarmism. Gilbert finds that the real origin of Al Gore’s climate apocalypse came from his time at Vanderbilt Divinity School and demonstrates that Gore plagiarized a radical environmental book from the 1940s to produce his 1992 environmental manifesto, Earth in the Balance. In The Climate According to AI Al Gore, Gilbert confronts an AI generated “Al Gore” about his entire life history, his struggle to fulfill the political ambitions laid out for him by his parents, and his exploitation of climate politics to offset his personal insecurity. This film exposes the climate scare as nothing more than a political tool used by groups who wish to undermine free-market capitalism and impose big government socialist ideals upon unsuspecting voters. The Climate According to AI Al Gore mixes archival footage from Al Gore’s actual life with the AI version of “Al Gore.” The voice of “Al Gore” narrates so much of his past. The film revolutionizes the documentary world with artificial intelligence, allowing director Joel Gilbert to connect with his reluctant subject. Film Website: ClimateAlGore.com
Pre-order the DVD here: https://mvdshop.com/products/the-climate-according-to-ai-al-gore-dvd
About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
